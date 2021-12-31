Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. Buys T-Mobile US Inc, General Motors Co, Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp, Sells Fiserv Inc, Lithia Motors Inc, Cannae Holdings Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys T-Mobile US Inc, General Motors Co, Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp, Churchill Capital Corp VII, RMG Acquisition Corp III, sells Fiserv Inc, Lithia Motors Inc, Cannae Holdings Inc, Old Republic International Corp, Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P.. As of 2021Q4, Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. owns 436 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/owl+creek+asset+management%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

Anterix Inc (ATEX) - 5,411,776 shares, 21.15% of the total portfolio. PG&E Corp (PCG) - 12,108,050 shares, 9.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.51% T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) - 650,103 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 111.40% Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) - 668,600 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.73% Exelon Corp (EXC) - 1,202,807 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.00%

Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $53.93 and $64.61, with an estimated average price of $58.54. The stock is now traded at around $50.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 330,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. initiated holding in Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.75 and $9.83, with an estimated average price of $9.79. The stock is now traded at around $9.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 1,470,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. initiated holding in Enphys Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.8 and $9.96, with an estimated average price of $9.87. The stock is now traded at around $9.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 1,225,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. initiated holding in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.74 and $10.38, with an estimated average price of $9.92. The stock is now traded at around $9.810500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 979,998 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. initiated holding in Legato Merger Corp II. The purchase prices were between $10 and $10.11, with an estimated average price of $10.05. The stock is now traded at around $10.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 750,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. initiated holding in JATT Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.81 and $9.93, with an estimated average price of $9.87. The stock is now traded at around $9.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 450,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 111.40%. The purchase prices were between $106.72 and $125.46, with an estimated average price of $117.52. The stock is now traded at around $125.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 650,103 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. added to a holding in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 109.83%. The purchase prices were between $9.74 and $9.84, with an estimated average price of $9.8. The stock is now traded at around $9.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 2,388,090 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. added to a holding in RMG Acquisition Corp III by 250.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.71 and $9.8, with an estimated average price of $9.76. The stock is now traded at around $9.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 1,750,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. added to a holding in Cano Health Inc by 29.24%. The purchase prices were between $8.45 and $12.65, with an estimated average price of $10.43. The stock is now traded at around $6.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 4,869,804 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. added to a holding in 360 DigiTech Inc by 90.69%. The purchase prices were between $18.27 and $28, with an estimated average price of $22.32. The stock is now traded at around $21.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 561,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. added to a holding in Ares Acquisition Corp by 185.95%. The purchase prices were between $9.74 and $9.85, with an estimated average price of $9.79. The stock is now traded at around $9.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 957,947 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27.

Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Lithia Motors Inc. The sale prices were between $279 and $342.01, with an estimated average price of $308.14.

Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Cannae Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $29.24 and $36.14, with an estimated average price of $33.24.

Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.92 and $10.09, with an estimated average price of $10.

Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. sold out a holding in DiDi Global Inc. The sale prices were between $4.94 and $9.81, with an estimated average price of $7.57.

Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. sold out a holding in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.97 and $11.67, with an estimated average price of $10.48.