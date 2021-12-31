AAF Wealth Management, LLC Buys Union Pacific Corp, Alphabet Inc, Alphabet Inc, Sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Amazon.com Inc

New Purchases: UNP, GOOGL, GOOG,

UNP, GOOGL, GOOG, Added Positions: IXUS, MSFT, IEFA, AAPL, IJR, JNJ, IEMG,

IXUS, MSFT, IEFA, AAPL, IJR, JNJ, IEMG, Reduced Positions: AGG, IVV, IWD, IWM,

AGG, IVV, IWD, IWM, Sold Out: BRK.B, AMZN, QQQ,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Union Pacific Corp, Alphabet Inc, Alphabet Inc, Microsoft Corp, sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Amazon.com Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AAF Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, AAF Wealth Management, LLC owns 25 stocks with a total value of $138 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 71,738 shares, 24.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.21% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 143,001 shares, 15.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11% SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) - 52,981 shares, 13.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.72% iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 265,806 shares, 13.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.38% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 52,412 shares, 9.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.36%

AAF Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68. The stock is now traded at around $242.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,192 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AAF Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2772.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 89 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AAF Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2772.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 78 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AAF Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 51.29%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $302.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,935 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AAF Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71.

AAF Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48.

AAF Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05.