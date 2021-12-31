Meristem Family Wealth, LLC Buys Signify Health Inc, Deere, Intuit Inc, Sells Centene Corp, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund

New Purchases: SGFY, PDI, IEFA, WFCPL.PFD, AFL, PUBM, MKL, AIRC, AES, AIG, AME, APG, KEYS, TNDM, FISV, CSL, GWW, NOC, MCHP, MTZ, MMC, CI, JCI, WEBR, PL, BHG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Signify Health Inc, Deere, Intuit Inc, Bio-Techne Corp, U.S. Bancorp, sells Centene Corp, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund, The Trade Desk Inc, Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Meristem Family Wealth, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Meristem Family Wealth, LLC owns 390 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 433,674 shares, 17.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.73% iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF) - 676,555 shares, 12.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.01% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 1,126,652 shares, 11.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.18% Centene Corp (CNC) - 499,003 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.75% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 197,138 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.21%

Meristem Family Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Signify Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.98 and $18.05, with an estimated average price of $15.41. The stock is now traded at around $13.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 825,773 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Meristem Family Wealth, LLC initiated holding in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $24.75 and $27.21, with an estimated average price of $26.1. The stock is now traded at around $24.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 53,953 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Meristem Family Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $1460 and $1529.15, with an estimated average price of $1491.45. The stock is now traded at around $1365.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 319 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Meristem Family Wealth, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06. The stock is now traded at around $72.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,103 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Meristem Family Wealth, LLC initiated holding in PubMatic Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.61 and $39.93, with an estimated average price of $32.84. The stock is now traded at around $29.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 11,223 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Meristem Family Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Markel Corp. The purchase prices were between $1188 and $1330.53, with an estimated average price of $1262.22. The stock is now traded at around $1253.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 282 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Meristem Family Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Deere & Co by 63.38%. The purchase prices were between $329 and $367.86, with an estimated average price of $348.32. The stock is now traded at around $393.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 28,564 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Meristem Family Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Intuit Inc by 32.80%. The purchase prices were between $525.35 and $694.66, with an estimated average price of $619.73. The stock is now traded at around $557.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 13,902 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Meristem Family Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Bio-Techne Corp by 430.88%. The purchase prices were between $456.15 and $525.06, with an estimated average price of $490.16. The stock is now traded at around $422.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,762 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Meristem Family Wealth, LLC added to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 27.83%. The purchase prices were between $54.85 and $62.74, with an estimated average price of $59.09. The stock is now traded at around $59.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 149,038 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Meristem Family Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 42.94%. The purchase prices were between $153.03 and $172.09, with an estimated average price of $164.33. The stock is now traded at around $162.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 25,797 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Meristem Family Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 71.35%. The purchase prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33. The stock is now traded at around $67.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 9,145 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Meristem Family Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund. The sale prices were between $23.77 and $25.37, with an estimated average price of $24.59.

Meristem Family Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The sale prices were between $66.03 and $111.64, with an estimated average price of $88.27.

Meristem Family Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.

Meristem Family Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69.

Meristem Family Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Moody's Corporation. The sale prices were between $349.73 and $406.69, with an estimated average price of $386.38.

Meristem Family Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. The sale prices were between $149.24 and $170.44, with an estimated average price of $163.67.