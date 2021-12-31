Glovista Investments LLC Buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, Sells iShares MSCI China ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

- New Purchases: USMV, KRE, BRK.B, CHIE, CHIK, CHII, CHIM, ITUB, BABA, VBR, EPOL, IVV, SJNK, TLT, BBD, IGV, XLRE, FMX, CX, RSP, NVDA, MSFT,
- Added Positions: VCSH, ACWX, EWW, SRLN, XLV, CHIX, FLCH, EWZ, EWT, HDB, KSA, PBR, AMZN, GOOGL, FB, SPHQ, IVE, FXE,
- Reduced Positions: MCHI, EWY, ERUS, EZA, FLKR, IAU, VALE, INDA, JPST, VRP, PFFD, ECH, HYD, ACWI, ORCC, ARCC,
- Sold Out: EFAV, EIDO, ACWV, XLF, XLE, SPLV, PGF, THD, UMC, MA, XLP, EWM, QQQ, SPY, VOO, VWE, MP, CHIQ, DIS,
For the details of Glovista Investments LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/glovista+investments+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Glovista Investments LLC
- Franklin FTSE China ETF (FLCH) - 1,481,526 shares, 10.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.05%
- iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (EWT) - 521,226 shares, 9.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.50%
- SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) - 508,810 shares, 6.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.98%
- BTC iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) - 481,560 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.44%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 222,361 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. New Position
Glovista Investments LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.05 and $81.04, with an estimated average price of $77.29. The stock is now traded at around $75.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.96%. The holding were 222,361 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)
Glovista Investments LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.81 and $75.01, with an estimated average price of $71.21. The stock is now traded at around $74.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 110,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Glovista Investments LLC initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $319.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 17,744 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Global X MSCI China Energy ETF (CHIE)
Glovista Investments LLC initiated holding in Global X MSCI China Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $10.79 and $13.31, with an estimated average price of $11.92. The stock is now traded at around $13.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 429,979 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Global X MSCI China Industrials ETF (CHII)
Glovista Investments LLC initiated holding in Global X MSCI China Industrials ETF. The purchase prices were between $15.93 and $17.15, with an estimated average price of $16.56. The stock is now traded at around $16.509700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 300,699 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF (CHIK)
Glovista Investments LLC initiated holding in Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.12 and $29.12, with an estimated average price of $27.88. The stock is now traded at around $24.350200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 180,566 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Glovista Investments LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 457.54%. The purchase prices were between $80.85 and $81.79, with an estimated average price of $81.25. The stock is now traded at around $79.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.25%. The holding were 176,379 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund (ACWX)
Glovista Investments LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund by 851.29%. The purchase prices were between $53.53 and $56.99, with an estimated average price of $55.54. The stock is now traded at around $54.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 136,919 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (EWW)
Glovista Investments LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 301.06%. The purchase prices were between $43.62 and $50.68, with an estimated average price of $47.8. The stock is now traded at around $49.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 155,782 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)
Glovista Investments LLC added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 31.98%. The purchase prices were between $44.85 and $45.53, with an estimated average price of $45.24. The stock is now traded at around $45.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 508,810 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)
Glovista Investments LLC added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 1181.71%. The purchase prices were between $124.86 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $132.44. The stock is now traded at around $132.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 39,233 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Global X MSCI China Financials ETF (CHIX)
Glovista Investments LLC added to a holding in Global X MSCI China Financials ETF by 2838.08%. The purchase prices were between $13.46 and $14.45, with an estimated average price of $14.01. The stock is now traded at around $15.319800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 358,886 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV)
Glovista Investments LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $73.72 and $77.31, with an estimated average price of $75.76.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (EIDO)
Glovista Investments LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF. The sale prices were between $22.19 and $24.55, with an estimated average price of $23.42.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV)
Glovista Investments LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $101.21 and $108.28, with an estimated average price of $104.9.Sold Out: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
Glovista Investments LLC sold out a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $37.36 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $39.16.Sold Out: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Glovista Investments LLC sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93.Sold Out: Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV)
Glovista Investments LLC sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $60.71 and $68.52, with an estimated average price of $64.18.
Here is the complete portfolio of Glovista Investments LLC. Also check out:
1. Glovista Investments LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Glovista Investments LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Glovista Investments LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Glovista Investments LLC keeps buying