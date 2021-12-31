Glovista Investments LLC Buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, Sells iShares MSCI China ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

New Purchases: USMV, KRE, BRK.B, CHIE, CHIK, CHII, CHIM, ITUB, BABA, VBR, EPOL, IVV, SJNK, TLT, BBD, IGV, XLRE, FMX, CX, RSP, NVDA, MSFT,

Jersey City, NJ, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund, iShares MSCI Mexico ETF, sells iShares MSCI China ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares MSCI South Korea ETF, iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF, iShares MSCI Russia ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Glovista Investments LLC. As of 2021Q4, Glovista Investments LLC owns 63 stocks with a total value of $362 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Franklin FTSE China ETF (FLCH) - 1,481,526 shares, 10.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.05% iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (EWT) - 521,226 shares, 9.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.50% SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) - 508,810 shares, 6.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.98% BTC iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) - 481,560 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.44% BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 222,361 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. New Position

Glovista Investments LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.05 and $81.04, with an estimated average price of $77.29. The stock is now traded at around $75.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.96%. The holding were 222,361 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Glovista Investments LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.81 and $75.01, with an estimated average price of $71.21. The stock is now traded at around $74.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 110,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Glovista Investments LLC initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $319.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 17,744 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Glovista Investments LLC initiated holding in Global X MSCI China Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $10.79 and $13.31, with an estimated average price of $11.92. The stock is now traded at around $13.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 429,979 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Glovista Investments LLC initiated holding in Global X MSCI China Industrials ETF. The purchase prices were between $15.93 and $17.15, with an estimated average price of $16.56. The stock is now traded at around $16.509700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 300,699 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Glovista Investments LLC initiated holding in Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.12 and $29.12, with an estimated average price of $27.88. The stock is now traded at around $24.350200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 180,566 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Glovista Investments LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 457.54%. The purchase prices were between $80.85 and $81.79, with an estimated average price of $81.25. The stock is now traded at around $79.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.25%. The holding were 176,379 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Glovista Investments LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund by 851.29%. The purchase prices were between $53.53 and $56.99, with an estimated average price of $55.54. The stock is now traded at around $54.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 136,919 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Glovista Investments LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 301.06%. The purchase prices were between $43.62 and $50.68, with an estimated average price of $47.8. The stock is now traded at around $49.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 155,782 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Glovista Investments LLC added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 31.98%. The purchase prices were between $44.85 and $45.53, with an estimated average price of $45.24. The stock is now traded at around $45.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 508,810 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Glovista Investments LLC added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 1181.71%. The purchase prices were between $124.86 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $132.44. The stock is now traded at around $132.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 39,233 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Glovista Investments LLC added to a holding in Global X MSCI China Financials ETF by 2838.08%. The purchase prices were between $13.46 and $14.45, with an estimated average price of $14.01. The stock is now traded at around $15.319800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 358,886 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Glovista Investments LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $73.72 and $77.31, with an estimated average price of $75.76.

Glovista Investments LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF. The sale prices were between $22.19 and $24.55, with an estimated average price of $23.42.

Glovista Investments LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $101.21 and $108.28, with an estimated average price of $104.9.

Glovista Investments LLC sold out a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $37.36 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $39.16.

Glovista Investments LLC sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93.

Glovista Investments LLC sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $60.71 and $68.52, with an estimated average price of $64.18.