Dakota Wealth Management Buys Nike Inc, Ulta Beauty Inc, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, Sells MercadoLibre Inc, Moderna Inc, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr

New Purchases: IXUS, F, QQQJ, TSN, JBHT, DXCM, SV, IDXX, MRVL, AVAC, CCAC, ECAT, BKNG, VO, BIGZ, SKY, LYV, AEHA, ADER, BROS, AACI, DMAQ, HPQ, MCD, MET, FTNT, WCC, APLE, KMB, LIBY, DFAX, CHWA, CNTQ, MCAF, TSM, VMW, BAH, THCA, PSX, FTEC, IJR, EWC, VOE, ATVI, PSK, PHYT, VGT, VIOG, VOT, CHK, VTRS, EVRG, BERY, PGNY, SNOW, TLS, ATA, SZZLU, GGGV, OXUS, BCAC, PPHP, SCVX, ARKK, MLAI, PONO,

IXUS, F, QQQJ, TSN, JBHT, DXCM, SV, IDXX, MRVL, AVAC, CCAC, ECAT, BKNG, VO, BIGZ, SKY, LYV, AEHA, ADER, BROS, AACI, DMAQ, HPQ, MCD, MET, FTNT, WCC, APLE, KMB, LIBY, DFAX, CHWA, CNTQ, MCAF, TSM, VMW, BAH, THCA, PSX, FTEC, IJR, EWC, VOE, ATVI, PSK, PHYT, VGT, VIOG, VOT, CHK, VTRS, EVRG, BERY, PGNY, SNOW, TLS, ATA, SZZLU, GGGV, OXUS, BCAC, PPHP, SCVX, ARKK, MLAI, PONO, Added Positions: NKE, ULTA, XOM, LLY, UNH, AVGO, DLR, TGT, AMZN, GOOGL, PXD, TSLA, NVDA, PANW, MSFT, HD, LOW, SPLG, AAPL, CHTR, SHOP, IIPR, QQQ, DHR, GOOG, QUAL, JPM, U, ABNB, COF, CVX, V, BHSE, ACWI, OEF, SPY, USMV, VTI, COST, SYK, BTAQ, AFRM, MUB, PFF, RYT, SPYG, VTEB, EW, TXN, MSCI, ABBV, SE, LMAO, SPSM, SPYV, VOO, BRK.B, CSCO, RSG, SHW, TJX, TMO, BX, INMD, VHAQ, VTAQ, DOCS, BLV, BSV, DFAT, IVV, IWD, SPSB, XLF, PLD, ABT, CTAS, CMCSA, HON, LMT, MS, NFLX, PFE, WPM, TYL, WTW, BFZ, ENX, GNRC, CFG, TTD, GLSPT, IGSB, EFA, ESGV, GNR, IWN, IWO, SHYD, VEA, VHT, A, AMT, AON, BLK, CVS, KO, DUK, FNB, MMC, MDT, PPG, QCOM, RTX, CMG, TEL, LULU, KEYS, TWLO, ZS, ALC, BWAC, ZNTE, ACWX, VNQ, VTV,

NKE, ULTA, XOM, LLY, UNH, AVGO, DLR, TGT, AMZN, GOOGL, PXD, TSLA, NVDA, PANW, MSFT, HD, LOW, SPLG, AAPL, CHTR, SHOP, IIPR, QQQ, DHR, GOOG, QUAL, JPM, U, ABNB, COF, CVX, V, BHSE, ACWI, OEF, SPY, USMV, VTI, COST, SYK, BTAQ, AFRM, MUB, PFF, RYT, SPYG, VTEB, EW, TXN, MSCI, ABBV, SE, LMAO, SPSM, SPYV, VOO, BRK.B, CSCO, RSG, SHW, TJX, TMO, BX, INMD, VHAQ, VTAQ, DOCS, BLV, BSV, DFAT, IVV, IWD, SPSB, XLF, PLD, ABT, CTAS, CMCSA, HON, LMT, MS, NFLX, PFE, WPM, TYL, WTW, BFZ, ENX, GNRC, CFG, TTD, GLSPT, IGSB, EFA, ESGV, GNR, IWN, IWO, SHYD, VEA, VHT, A, AMT, AON, BLK, CVS, KO, DUK, FNB, MMC, MDT, PPG, QCOM, RTX, CMG, TEL, LULU, KEYS, TWLO, ZS, ALC, BWAC, ZNTE, ACWX, VNQ, VTV, Reduced Positions: MRNA, MELI, XSOE, FB, CZR, PM, VZ, DIS, EEM, BA, BKLN, EMR, OZON, CRM, CRWD, SJNK, SBUX, GLD, BND, IWF, MRK, PYPL, NEE, NEAR, HYD, MDY, MLM, TWTR, PG, AGG, VB, ASML, STOT, GLAQ, INTU, HYG, ETN, XLK, VCSH, WMT, SRLN, IWM, ICF, JPST, IWB, VWO, NOC, IEI, TOTL, TIP, MYI, SHM, EIM, ITOT, T, FLOT, VCIT, RWO, IWR, JCI, NEA, DES, KTF, RMT, PEP, IGIB, NVS, VDC, MPW, ROK, MAR, PZA, TLT, XLP, SUB, JOF, XLV, AXP, NAD, SCZ, SPGI, DD, ADSK, CL, TWLVU, KINZ, CCI, IEFA, AIO, IHF, EVM, PVBC, TT, APPS, NIE, IYC, GDV, WIA, MTUM,

MRNA, MELI, XSOE, FB, CZR, PM, VZ, DIS, EEM, BA, BKLN, EMR, OZON, CRM, CRWD, SJNK, SBUX, GLD, BND, IWF, MRK, PYPL, NEE, NEAR, HYD, MDY, MLM, TWTR, PG, AGG, VB, ASML, STOT, GLAQ, INTU, HYG, ETN, XLK, VCSH, WMT, SRLN, IWM, ICF, JPST, IWB, VWO, NOC, IEI, TOTL, TIP, MYI, SHM, EIM, ITOT, T, FLOT, VCIT, RWO, IWR, JCI, NEA, DES, KTF, RMT, PEP, IGIB, NVS, VDC, MPW, ROK, MAR, PZA, TLT, XLP, SUB, JOF, XLV, AXP, NAD, SCZ, SPGI, DD, ADSK, CL, TWLVU, KINZ, CCI, IEFA, AIO, IHF, EVM, PVBC, TT, APPS, NIE, IYC, GDV, WIA, MTUM, Sold Out: DBDR, SGAM, DKS, GPM, TMTS, BIIB, SDY, BENE, SQ, SPEM, MTTR, OKTA, MGP, OPRX, UBER, DOW, UPST, IGD, QFTA, MVF, FORE, ALGN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Nike Inc, Ulta Beauty Inc, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, Exxon Mobil Corp, Eli Lilly and Co, sells MercadoLibre Inc, Moderna Inc, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, Meta Platforms Inc, Caesars Entertainment Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dakota Wealth Management. As of 2021Q4, Dakota Wealth Management owns 386 stocks with a total value of $948 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Dakota Wealth Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dakota+wealth+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 268,252 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.84% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 128,181 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.60% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 9,683 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.89% iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 97,262 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.65% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 7,709 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.43%

Dakota Wealth Management initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.21 and $72.74, with an estimated average price of $70.81. The stock is now traded at around $69.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 76,582 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dakota Wealth Management initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $18.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 154,333 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dakota Wealth Management initiated holding in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.33 and $35.98, with an estimated average price of $33.97. The stock is now traded at around $30.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 79,655 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dakota Wealth Management initiated holding in Tyson Foods Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.08 and $87.16, with an estimated average price of $82.36. The stock is now traded at around $97.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 21,443 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dakota Wealth Management initiated holding in JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $165.48 and $205.75, with an estimated average price of $192.85. The stock is now traded at around $191.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 6,275 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dakota Wealth Management initiated holding in DexCom Inc. The purchase prices were between $519.49 and $651.26, with an estimated average price of $575.47. The stock is now traded at around $442.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,037 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dakota Wealth Management added to a holding in Nike Inc by 162.78%. The purchase prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33. The stock is now traded at around $144.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 66,045 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dakota Wealth Management added to a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc by 110.20%. The purchase prices were between $358.15 and $413.86, with an estimated average price of $389.21. The stock is now traded at around $374.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 25,903 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dakota Wealth Management added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 1097.81%. The purchase prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52. The stock is now traded at around $78.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 85,464 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dakota Wealth Management added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 116.07%. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $486.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 12,614 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dakota Wealth Management added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 41.65%. The purchase prices were between $224.85 and $279.04, with an estimated average price of $254.3. The stock is now traded at around $239.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 42,381 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dakota Wealth Management added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 53.81%. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $591.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 11,442 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dakota Wealth Management sold out a holding in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.95 and $10.21, with an estimated average price of $10.15.

Dakota Wealth Management sold out a holding in Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.21 and $12.8, with an estimated average price of $10.06.

Dakota Wealth Management sold out a holding in Spartacus Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.09 and $10.89, with an estimated average price of $10.21.

Dakota Wealth Management sold out a holding in Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. The sale prices were between $99.91 and $140.28, with an estimated average price of $119.65.

Dakota Wealth Management sold out a holding in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund. The sale prices were between $9.44 and $10.24, with an estimated average price of $9.9.

Dakota Wealth Management sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $223.92 and $287.77, with an estimated average price of $256.27.