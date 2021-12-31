Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Dakota Wealth Management Buys Nike Inc, Ulta Beauty Inc, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, Sells MercadoLibre Inc, Moderna Inc, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr

Investment company Dakota Wealth Management (Current Portfolio) buys Nike Inc, Ulta Beauty Inc, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, Exxon Mobil Corp, Eli Lilly and Co, sells MercadoLibre Inc, Moderna Inc, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, Meta Platforms Inc, Caesars Entertainment Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dakota Wealth Management. As of 2021Q4, Dakota Wealth Management owns 386 stocks with a total value of $948 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Dakota Wealth Management
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 268,252 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.84%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 128,181 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.60%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 9,683 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.89%
  4. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 97,262 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.65%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 7,709 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.43%
New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS)

Dakota Wealth Management initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.21 and $72.74, with an estimated average price of $70.81. The stock is now traded at around $69.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 76,582 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Ford Motor Co (F)

Dakota Wealth Management initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $18.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 154,333 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ)

Dakota Wealth Management initiated holding in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.33 and $35.98, with an estimated average price of $33.97. The stock is now traded at around $30.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 79,655 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Tyson Foods Inc (TSN)

Dakota Wealth Management initiated holding in Tyson Foods Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.08 and $87.16, with an estimated average price of $82.36. The stock is now traded at around $97.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 21,443 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: JB Hunt Transport Services Inc (JBHT)

Dakota Wealth Management initiated holding in JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $165.48 and $205.75, with an estimated average price of $192.85. The stock is now traded at around $191.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 6,275 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: DexCom Inc (DXCM)

Dakota Wealth Management initiated holding in DexCom Inc. The purchase prices were between $519.49 and $651.26, with an estimated average price of $575.47. The stock is now traded at around $442.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,037 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Nike Inc (NKE)

Dakota Wealth Management added to a holding in Nike Inc by 162.78%. The purchase prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33. The stock is now traded at around $144.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 66,045 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)

Dakota Wealth Management added to a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc by 110.20%. The purchase prices were between $358.15 and $413.86, with an estimated average price of $389.21. The stock is now traded at around $374.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 25,903 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Dakota Wealth Management added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 1097.81%. The purchase prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52. The stock is now traded at around $78.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 85,464 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Dakota Wealth Management added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 116.07%. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $486.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 12,614 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Dakota Wealth Management added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 41.65%. The purchase prices were between $224.85 and $279.04, with an estimated average price of $254.3. The stock is now traded at around $239.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 42,381 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Dakota Wealth Management added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 53.81%. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $591.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 11,442 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp (DBDR)

Dakota Wealth Management sold out a holding in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.95 and $10.21, with an estimated average price of $10.15.

Sold Out: Seaport Global Acquisition Corp (SGAM)

Dakota Wealth Management sold out a holding in Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.21 and $12.8, with an estimated average price of $10.06.

Sold Out: Spartacus Acquisition Corp (TMTS)

Dakota Wealth Management sold out a holding in Spartacus Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.09 and $10.89, with an estimated average price of $10.21.

Sold Out: Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS)

Dakota Wealth Management sold out a holding in Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. The sale prices were between $99.91 and $140.28, with an estimated average price of $119.65.

Sold Out: Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (GPM)

Dakota Wealth Management sold out a holding in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund. The sale prices were between $9.44 and $10.24, with an estimated average price of $9.9.

Sold Out: Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Dakota Wealth Management sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $223.92 and $287.77, with an estimated average price of $256.27.



