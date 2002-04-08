Hywin Holdings to Announce First Half of Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on February 23, 2022

SHANGHAI, China, Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hywin Holdings Ltd. (“Hywin,” or the “Company”) ( HYW), a leading independent wealth management service provider in China, today announced that it plans to report its unaudited financial results for the first half of fiscal year 2022 ended December 31, 2021, before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.



Hywin’s management will hold a conference call through Direct Event on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 7:00 A.M. Eastern Time (8:00 P.M. Beijing Time) to discuss the financial results. Details for the conference call are as follows:

Event Title: Hywin Holdings First Half of Fiscal 2022 Earnings Conference Call Conference ID: 9263928 Registration Link: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/9263928

All participants must use the link provided above to complete the online registration process in advance of the conference call. Upon registering, each participant will receive a set of participant dial-in numbers, the Direct Event passcode, and a unique access PIN, which can be used to join the conference call.



A replay of the conference call will be accessible after the conclusion of the conference call through March 2, 2022 Eastern Time by dialing the following numbers:

International: +61 2 8199 0299 United States Toll Free: +1-855-452-5696 Mainland China Toll Free: 400-632-2162 Hong Kong, China Toll Free: 800-963-117 Access Code: 9263928

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.hywinwealth.com/.



About Hywin Holdings Ltd.

Hywin ( HYW) is a leading independent wealth management service provider in China focused on providing asset allocation advisory services and comprehensive financial products to high-net-worth clients. The Company’s primary services are wealth management, asset management, and other comprehensive financial services. Wealth management is currently the Company’s largest business segment, in which its onshore and offshore solution platforms serve clients across generations. For more information, please visit https://ir.hywinwealth.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “plan,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing,” “expect,” “aim,” “believe,” “intend,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “is/are likely to,” “could” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

