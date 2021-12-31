EMC Capital Management Buys Transcat Inc, Vintage Wine Estates Inc, XPEL Inc, Sells Boot Barn Holdings Inc, Freshpet Inc, BioLife Solutions Inc

New Purchases: GDYN, HLLY, LAW, CCXI, VS, PEJ, CHWY, PDD, ARKX, QYLD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Transcat Inc, Vintage Wine Estates Inc, XPEL Inc, Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc, UFP Technologies Inc, sells Boot Barn Holdings Inc, Freshpet Inc, BioLife Solutions Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Intuitive Surgical Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, EMC Capital Management. As of 2021Q4, EMC Capital Management owns 118 stocks with a total value of $186 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 61,164 shares, 14.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.27% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 43,905 shares, 9.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.27% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,150 shares, 7.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.35% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 4,512 shares, 7.03% of the total portfolio. Transcat Inc (TRNS) - 87,810 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 100.00%

EMC Capital Management initiated holding in Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.85 and $42.08, with an estimated average price of $34.77. The stock is now traded at around $24.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 59,488 shares as of 2021-12-31.

EMC Capital Management initiated holding in Holley Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.62 and $13.45, with an estimated average price of $12.12. The stock is now traded at around $11.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 124,725 shares as of 2021-12-31.

EMC Capital Management initiated holding in CS Disco Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.28 and $57.47, with an estimated average price of $44.09. The stock is now traded at around $38.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 25,556 shares as of 2021-12-31.

EMC Capital Management initiated holding in ChemoCentryx Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.51 and $40.5, with an estimated average price of $35.46. The stock is now traded at around $30.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 20,922 shares as of 2021-12-31.

EMC Capital Management initiated holding in Versus Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.87 and $4.2, with an estimated average price of $3.05. The stock is now traded at around $2.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 41,110 shares as of 2021-12-31.

EMC Capital Management initiated holding in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.11 and $53.18, with an estimated average price of $49.54. The stock is now traded at around $50.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,080 shares as of 2021-12-31.

EMC Capital Management added to a holding in Transcat Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $64.87 and $98.8, with an estimated average price of $84.69. The stock is now traded at around $74.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 87,810 shares as of 2021-12-31.

EMC Capital Management added to a holding in Vintage Wine Estates Inc by 116.74%. The purchase prices were between $9.82 and $11.82, with an estimated average price of $10.57. The stock is now traded at around $8.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 465,942 shares as of 2021-12-31.

EMC Capital Management added to a holding in XPEL Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $63.32 and $79.42, with an estimated average price of $72.03. The stock is now traded at around $57.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 65,190 shares as of 2021-12-31.

EMC Capital Management added to a holding in UFP Technologies Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $60.52 and $74.01, with an estimated average price of $66.46. The stock is now traded at around $72.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 57,394 shares as of 2021-12-31.

EMC Capital Management added to a holding in US Physical Therapy Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $84.54 and $113.02, with an estimated average price of $99.88. The stock is now traded at around $98.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 28,136 shares as of 2021-12-31.

EMC Capital Management added to a holding in Upland Software Inc by 105.58%. The purchase prices were between $17.94 and $34.13, with an estimated average price of $25.13. The stock is now traded at around $18.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 70,332 shares as of 2021-12-31.

EMC Capital Management sold out a holding in Boot Barn Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $90.6 and $130.75, with an estimated average price of $113.62.

EMC Capital Management sold out a holding in Freshpet Inc. The sale prices were between $90.85 and $158.53, with an estimated average price of $123.

EMC Capital Management sold out a holding in BioLife Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $32.99 and $58.55, with an estimated average price of $42.91.

EMC Capital Management sold out a holding in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. The sale prices were between $10.35 and $31.18, with an estimated average price of $17.94.

EMC Capital Management sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $34.93 and $62.68, with an estimated average price of $44.17.

EMC Capital Management sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $5.65 and $9.44, with an estimated average price of $8.78.

EMC Capital Management reduced to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 95.35%. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1. The stock is now traded at around $123.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.63%. EMC Capital Management still held 335 shares as of 2021-12-31.

EMC Capital Management reduced to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 66.67%. The sale prices were between $319.93 and $365.42, with an estimated average price of $344.41. The stock is now traded at around $292.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.32%. EMC Capital Management still held 2,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

EMC Capital Management reduced to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.89%. The sale prices were between $83.93 and $85.34, with an estimated average price of $84.65. The stock is now traded at around $81.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. EMC Capital Management still held 2,577 shares as of 2021-12-31.

EMC Capital Management reduced to a holding in General Motors Co by 39.02%. The sale prices were between $53.93 and $64.61, with an estimated average price of $58.54. The stock is now traded at around $50.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. EMC Capital Management still held 2,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

EMC Capital Management reduced to a holding in Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc by 27.37%. The sale prices were between $2.7 and $4.14, with an estimated average price of $3.55. The stock is now traded at around $1.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. EMC Capital Management still held 55,078 shares as of 2021-12-31.

EMC Capital Management reduced to a holding in Lemonade Inc by 28.57%. The sale prices were between $39.64 and $72.06, with an estimated average price of $55.85. The stock is now traded at around $29.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. EMC Capital Management still held 2,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.