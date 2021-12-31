EMC Capital Management Buys Transcat Inc, Vintage Wine Estates Inc, XPEL Inc, Sells Boot Barn Holdings Inc, Freshpet Inc, BioLife Solutions Inc

- New Purchases: GDYN, HLLY, LAW, CCXI, VS, PEJ, CHWY, PDD, ARKX, QYLD,
- Added Positions: TRNS, VWE, XPEL, UFPT, USPH, UPLD, CYBR, NGMS, THRY, OWLT, SILK, PNTG, TTD, PRPL, HYFM, AMOT, SLP, SGC, VBR, ALG, DFH, BP, BL, NPTN, CTLP, NPSNY, VTV, HCCI, LPRO, MSGM,
- Reduced Positions: BABA, ISRG, AMZN, ARKW, BND, GM, RVPH, LMND, ARKK,
- Sold Out: BOOT, FRPT, BLFS, TRHC, PINS, FLXN, TDOC, XGN, ATHA, ESPR, FROG, TWOU, FCEL, VTRS, XLRE,
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 61,164 shares, 14.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.27%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 43,905 shares, 9.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.27%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,150 shares, 7.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.35%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 4,512 shares, 7.03% of the total portfolio.
- Transcat Inc (TRNS) - 87,810 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 100.00%
EMC Capital Management initiated holding in Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.85 and $42.08, with an estimated average price of $34.77. The stock is now traded at around $24.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 59,488 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Holley Inc (HLLY)
EMC Capital Management initiated holding in Holley Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.62 and $13.45, with an estimated average price of $12.12. The stock is now traded at around $11.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 124,725 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: CS Disco Inc (LAW)
EMC Capital Management initiated holding in CS Disco Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.28 and $57.47, with an estimated average price of $44.09. The stock is now traded at around $38.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 25,556 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ChemoCentryx Inc (CCXI)
EMC Capital Management initiated holding in ChemoCentryx Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.51 and $40.5, with an estimated average price of $35.46. The stock is now traded at around $30.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 20,922 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Versus Systems Inc (VS)
EMC Capital Management initiated holding in Versus Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.87 and $4.2, with an estimated average price of $3.05. The stock is now traded at around $2.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 41,110 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (PEJ)
EMC Capital Management initiated holding in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.11 and $53.18, with an estimated average price of $49.54. The stock is now traded at around $50.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,080 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Transcat Inc (TRNS)
EMC Capital Management added to a holding in Transcat Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $64.87 and $98.8, with an estimated average price of $84.69. The stock is now traded at around $74.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 87,810 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vintage Wine Estates Inc (VWE)
EMC Capital Management added to a holding in Vintage Wine Estates Inc by 116.74%. The purchase prices were between $9.82 and $11.82, with an estimated average price of $10.57. The stock is now traded at around $8.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 465,942 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: XPEL Inc (XPEL)
EMC Capital Management added to a holding in XPEL Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $63.32 and $79.42, with an estimated average price of $72.03. The stock is now traded at around $57.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 65,190 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: UFP Technologies Inc (UFPT)
EMC Capital Management added to a holding in UFP Technologies Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $60.52 and $74.01, with an estimated average price of $66.46. The stock is now traded at around $72.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 57,394 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: US Physical Therapy Inc (USPH)
EMC Capital Management added to a holding in US Physical Therapy Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $84.54 and $113.02, with an estimated average price of $99.88. The stock is now traded at around $98.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 28,136 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Upland Software Inc (UPLD)
EMC Capital Management added to a holding in Upland Software Inc by 105.58%. The purchase prices were between $17.94 and $34.13, with an estimated average price of $25.13. The stock is now traded at around $18.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 70,332 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Boot Barn Holdings Inc (BOOT)
EMC Capital Management sold out a holding in Boot Barn Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $90.6 and $130.75, with an estimated average price of $113.62.Sold Out: Freshpet Inc (FRPT)
EMC Capital Management sold out a holding in Freshpet Inc. The sale prices were between $90.85 and $158.53, with an estimated average price of $123.Sold Out: BioLife Solutions Inc (BLFS)
EMC Capital Management sold out a holding in BioLife Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $32.99 and $58.55, with an estimated average price of $42.91.Sold Out: Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (TRHC)
EMC Capital Management sold out a holding in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. The sale prices were between $10.35 and $31.18, with an estimated average price of $17.94.Sold Out: Pinterest Inc (PINS)
EMC Capital Management sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $34.93 and $62.68, with an estimated average price of $44.17.Sold Out: (FLXN)
EMC Capital Management sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $5.65 and $9.44, with an estimated average price of $8.78.Reduced: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
EMC Capital Management reduced to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 95.35%. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1. The stock is now traded at around $123.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.63%. EMC Capital Management still held 335 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)
EMC Capital Management reduced to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 66.67%. The sale prices were between $319.93 and $365.42, with an estimated average price of $344.41. The stock is now traded at around $292.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.32%. EMC Capital Management still held 2,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
EMC Capital Management reduced to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.89%. The sale prices were between $83.93 and $85.34, with an estimated average price of $84.65. The stock is now traded at around $81.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. EMC Capital Management still held 2,577 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: General Motors Co (GM)
EMC Capital Management reduced to a holding in General Motors Co by 39.02%. The sale prices were between $53.93 and $64.61, with an estimated average price of $58.54. The stock is now traded at around $50.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. EMC Capital Management still held 2,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (RVPH)
EMC Capital Management reduced to a holding in Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc by 27.37%. The sale prices were between $2.7 and $4.14, with an estimated average price of $3.55. The stock is now traded at around $1.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. EMC Capital Management still held 55,078 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Lemonade Inc (LMND)
EMC Capital Management reduced to a holding in Lemonade Inc by 28.57%. The sale prices were between $39.64 and $72.06, with an estimated average price of $55.85. The stock is now traded at around $29.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. EMC Capital Management still held 2,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.
