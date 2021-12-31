Texas Yale Capital Corp. Buys Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Sells , ON Semiconductor Corp, Cal-Maine Foods Inc

New Purchases: VUSB, OZ, FUBO, XLV, PAVE, IYR, DIA, EQRX, AUR, FLOW, ARE, WBA, TM, STLD, MAA, INFY, ITW, HPQ, CVS, BLL, BKCC, PRBM, FATH,

VUSB, OZ, FUBO, XLV, PAVE, IYR, DIA, EQRX, AUR, FLOW, ARE, WBA, TM, STLD, MAA, INFY, ITW, HPQ, CVS, BLL, BKCC, PRBM, FATH, Added Positions: AAPL, ICSH, MINT, JPST, GSY, EPD, MMP, VZ, GSST, EDIT, ET, MSFT, SO, IJR, TPVG, VLO, VOD, MAIN, GBDC, NEP, IBM, PFFV, ACN, NEE, XOM, CVX, VIG, SCHD, DUK, SCHE, SLV, PFFD, SCHF, AAAU, EWX, ROKU, VB, ABT, VNQ, DVY, SCHM, EPU, GSLC, GVIP, IBB, QQQJ, MJ, MS, AB, AXP, BP, CAT, KO, COST, CCI, LLY, GD, GSK, ISRG, MCD, MRK, MET, PSXP, NVDA, NUE, PFE, PAA, O, RTX, UNH, NS, WMT, SPB, CQP, PM, TSLA, ABBV,

AAPL, ICSH, MINT, JPST, GSY, EPD, MMP, VZ, GSST, EDIT, ET, MSFT, SO, IJR, TPVG, VLO, VOD, MAIN, GBDC, NEP, IBM, PFFV, ACN, NEE, XOM, CVX, VIG, SCHD, DUK, SCHE, SLV, PFFD, SCHF, AAAU, EWX, ROKU, VB, ABT, VNQ, DVY, SCHM, EPU, GSLC, GVIP, IBB, QQQJ, MJ, MS, AB, AXP, BP, CAT, KO, COST, CCI, LLY, GD, GSK, ISRG, MCD, MRK, MET, PSXP, NVDA, NUE, PFE, PAA, O, RTX, UNH, NS, WMT, SPB, CQP, PM, TSLA, ABBV, Reduced Positions: T, DKNG, VLY, VRP, JSCP, LYB, VWO, PGX, PFXF, BCSF, RDFN, FB, LMT, GSBD, MO, AEP, PSK, BAC, CSCO, PFF, CMP, IWF, EWS, CMI, DOW, KMB, TREX, STOR, CDK, QCOM, MPC, GM, TRP, UUUU, BEP, MELI, WMB, WDFC, VTR,

T, DKNG, VLY, VRP, JSCP, LYB, VWO, PGX, PFXF, BCSF, RDFN, FB, LMT, GSBD, MO, AEP, PSK, BAC, CSCO, PFF, CMP, IWF, EWS, CMI, DOW, KMB, TREX, STOR, CDK, QCOM, MPC, GM, TRP, UUUU, BEP, MELI, WMB, WDFC, VTR, Sold Out: HRC, ON, BCH, CALM, IKNX, SLRC, SIVR, STM, ENBL, PYPL, ATMR, RTPY, CMLT, SNDL, MNMD,

St. Petersburg, FL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, Verizon Communications Inc, sells , ON Semiconductor Corp, Cal-Maine Foods Inc, Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF, JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Texas Yale Capital Corp.. As of 2021Q4, Texas Yale Capital Corp. owns 471 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Texas Yale Capital Corp.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/texas+yale+capital+corp./current-portfolio/portfolio

Jabil Inc (JBL) - 8,242,682 shares, 29.47% of the total portfolio. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 105,601 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08% Cintas Corp (CTAS) - 89,625 shares, 2.02% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 222,368 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.78% Nike Inc (NKE) - 234,853 shares, 1.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02%

Texas Yale Capital Corp. initiated holding in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.92 and $50.09, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 164,115 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. initiated holding in Belpointe PREP LLC. The purchase prices were between $99.81 and $102.3, with an estimated average price of $100.11. The stock is now traded at around $94.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. initiated holding in FuboTV Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.4 and $33.87, with an estimated average price of $23.29. The stock is now traded at around $11.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 12,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. initiated holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.03 and $247.07, with an estimated average price of $233.02. The stock is now traded at around $219.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 818 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. initiated holding in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.98 and $116.14, with an estimated average price of $108.78. The stock is now traded at around $104.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,837 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. initiated holding in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. The purchase prices were between $189.67 and $229.44, with an estimated average price of $207.31. The stock is now traded at around $211.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 874 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. added to a holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 30.06%. The purchase prices were between $50.34 and $50.43, with an estimated average price of $50.38. The stock is now traded at around $50.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 221,123 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 29.34%. The purchase prices were between $101.47 and $101.76, with an estimated average price of $101.59. The stock is now traded at around $100.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 100,073 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. added to a holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 22.97%. The purchase prices were between $50.24 and $50.38, with an estimated average price of $50.3. The stock is now traded at around $50.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 191,658 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 29.35%. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $53.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 44,446 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. added to a holding in Editas Medicine Inc by 60.00%. The purchase prices were between $26.55 and $40.57, with an estimated average price of $34.25. The stock is now traded at around $17.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 34.63%. The purchase prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15. The stock is now traded at around $133.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,674 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $150.25 and $156.18, with an estimated average price of $154.26.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. sold out a holding in ON Semiconductor Corp. The sale prices were between $41.9 and $69.78, with an estimated average price of $57.07.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. sold out a holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $21.15 and $24.4, with an estimated average price of $22.51.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. sold out a holding in Banco De Chile. The sale prices were between $15.71 and $20.25, with an estimated average price of $17.76.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. sold out a holding in Cal-Maine Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $34.54 and $38.3, with an estimated average price of $36.25.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. sold out a holding in Ikonics Corp. The sale prices were between $26.61 and $42.31, with an estimated average price of $32.3.