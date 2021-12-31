Charter Research & Investment Group, Inc. Buys CSX Corp, Constellation Brands Inc, Sun Communities Inc, Sells Alphabet Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Conagra Brands Inc

New Purchases: CSX, STZ, SUI, RPG, DEO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys CSX Corp, Constellation Brands Inc, Sun Communities Inc, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, Diageo PLC, sells Alphabet Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Conagra Brands Inc, Avangrid Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Charter Research & Investment Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Charter Research & Investment Group, Inc. owns 85 stocks with a total value of $127 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 83,757 shares, 11.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.05% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,483 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.37% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 32,967 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13% PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 31,490 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.38% Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) - 62,197 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17%

Charter Research & Investment Group, Inc. initiated holding in CSX Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.51 and $37.6, with an estimated average price of $35.38. The stock is now traded at around $33.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 6,710 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Charter Research & Investment Group, Inc. initiated holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $211.62 and $250.97, with an estimated average price of $228.43. The stock is now traded at around $237.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,030 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Charter Research & Investment Group, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $188.9 and $220.95, with an estimated average price of $208.22. The stock is now traded at around $185.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,025 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Charter Research & Investment Group, Inc. initiated holding in Sun Communities Inc. The purchase prices were between $185.36 and $210.41, with an estimated average price of $197.29. The stock is now traded at around $191.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Charter Research & Investment Group, Inc. initiated holding in Diageo PLC. The purchase prices were between $192.75 and $221.79, with an estimated average price of $205.45. The stock is now traded at around $204.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 940 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Charter Research & Investment Group, Inc. sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.

Charter Research & Investment Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Blackstone Inc. The sale prices were between $110.95 and $148.88, with an estimated average price of $133.86.

Charter Research & Investment Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.