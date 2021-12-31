Charter Research & Investment Group, Inc. Buys CSX Corp, Constellation Brands Inc, Sun Communities Inc, Sells Alphabet Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Conagra Brands Inc

- New Purchases: CSX, STZ, SUI, RPG, DEO,
- Added Positions: IBM, MET, GLD, MDY, ABT, BCE, MSFT, PPL, PG, WMT, BRK.B, D, MCD,
- Reduced Positions: GOOG, AMZN, BMY, CAG, GOOGL, T, AGR, XOM, MINT, SPY, ORCL, COST, GE, HON, SYK, ABBV, ADP,
- Sold Out: PYPL, BX, KD,
These are the top 5 holdings of CHARTER RESEARCH & INVESTMENT GROUP, INC.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 83,757 shares, 11.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.05%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,483 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.37%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 32,967 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13%
- PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 31,490 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.38%
- Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) - 62,197 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17%
Charter Research & Investment Group, Inc. initiated holding in CSX Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.51 and $37.6, with an estimated average price of $35.38. The stock is now traded at around $33.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 6,710 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)
Charter Research & Investment Group, Inc. initiated holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $211.62 and $250.97, with an estimated average price of $228.43. The stock is now traded at around $237.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,030 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (RPG)
Charter Research & Investment Group, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $188.9 and $220.95, with an estimated average price of $208.22. The stock is now traded at around $185.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,025 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Sun Communities Inc (SUI)
Charter Research & Investment Group, Inc. initiated holding in Sun Communities Inc. The purchase prices were between $185.36 and $210.41, with an estimated average price of $197.29. The stock is now traded at around $191.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Diageo PLC (DEO)
Charter Research & Investment Group, Inc. initiated holding in Diageo PLC. The purchase prices were between $192.75 and $221.79, with an estimated average price of $205.45. The stock is now traded at around $204.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 940 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Charter Research & Investment Group, Inc. sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.Sold Out: Blackstone Inc (BX)
Charter Research & Investment Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Blackstone Inc. The sale prices were between $110.95 and $148.88, with an estimated average price of $133.86.Sold Out: Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD)
Charter Research & Investment Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.
