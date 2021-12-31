GenWealth Group, Inc. Buys SPDR Gold Shares ETF, iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Sells iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund, BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF

New Purchases: GLD, TLH, IEI, TSLA, PDI, HDV, IUSV,

GLD, TLH, IEI, TSLA, PDI, HDV, IUSV, Added Positions: IAU, ESGV, USXF, VOO, RAFE, SPTI, VTV, DDM, AAPL,

IAU, ESGV, USXF, VOO, RAFE, SPTI, VTV, DDM, AAPL, Reduced Positions: VGLT, ZROZ, IEF, VUG, IVW, SPY, IVE, QLD, JKD, SPLG, OEF, MSFT, IYY, HON, IJH, VZ, JNJ,

VGLT, ZROZ, IEF, VUG, IVW, SPY, IVE, QLD, JKD, SPLG, OEF, MSFT, IYY, HON, IJH, VZ, JNJ, Sold Out: IWP, PCI,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Gold Shares ETF, iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF, sells iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund, BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, GenWealth Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, GenWealth Group, Inc. owns 68 stocks with a total value of $369 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GenWealth Group, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/genwealth+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) - 515,819 shares, 10.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.8% iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 307,001 shares, 9.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.59% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 106,990 shares, 9.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.19% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 55,513 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.19% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 38,346 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.72%

GenWealth Group, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $163.92 and $174.5, with an estimated average price of $167.93. The stock is now traded at around $170.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.31%. The holding were 93,174 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GenWealth Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $143.55 and $151.72, with an estimated average price of $147.49. The stock is now traded at around $138.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 21,326 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GenWealth Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $127.95 and $129.99, with an estimated average price of $128.87. The stock is now traded at around $124.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 11,012 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GenWealth Group, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $70.77 and $76.45, with an estimated average price of $73.91. The stock is now traded at around $75.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,734 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GenWealth Group, Inc. initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $904.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 212 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GenWealth Group, Inc. initiated holding in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $24.75 and $27.21, with an estimated average price of $26.1. The stock is now traded at around $24.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 9,261 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GenWealth Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 59.14%. The purchase prices were between $79.46 and $88.45, with an estimated average price of $85.28. The stock is now traded at around $81.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 9,703 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GenWealth Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 53.70%. The purchase prices were between $35.77 and $39.72, with an estimated average price of $38.37. The stock is now traded at around $36.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 21,189 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GenWealth Group, Inc. added to a holding in Pimco Rafi ESG U.S. ETF by 50.55%. The purchase prices were between $30.28 and $33.35, with an estimated average price of $31.99. The stock is now traded at around $32.363400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 24,917 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GenWealth Group, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 22.56%. The purchase prices were between $31.79 and $32.29, with an estimated average price of $32.05. The stock is now traded at around $30.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 40,153 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GenWealth Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $109.78 and $123.16, with an estimated average price of $116.57.

GenWealth Group, Inc. sold out a holding in PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund. The sale prices were between $20.47 and $21.82, with an estimated average price of $21.13.