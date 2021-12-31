Brandywine Trust Co Buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Sells UiPath Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Amazon.com Inc

- Added Positions: BRK.B,
- Reduced Positions: AMZN, BRK.A, ABT, XOM, WFC,
- Sold Out: PATH, CRWD, VMC, ORCL,
For the details of BRANDYWINE TRUST CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/brandywine+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of BRANDYWINE TRUST CO
- Campbell Soup Co (CPB) - 4,174,254 shares, 60.95% of the total portfolio.
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 45,586 shares, 7.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.36%
- AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 145,101 shares, 6.60% of the total portfolio.
- Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 131,353 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.03%
- Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 258,564 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.45%
Brandywine Trust Co added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 80.33%. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $319.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 7,143 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: UiPath Inc (PATH)
Brandywine Trust Co sold out a holding in UiPath Inc. The sale prices were between $39.81 and $57.51, with an estimated average price of $49.2.Sold Out: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)
Brandywine Trust Co sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $194.71 and $293.18, with an estimated average price of $242.83.Sold Out: Vulcan Materials Co (VMC)
Brandywine Trust Co sold out a holding in Vulcan Materials Co. The sale prices were between $169.28 and $208.97, with an estimated average price of $194.33.Sold Out: Oracle Corp (ORCL)
Brandywine Trust Co sold out a holding in Oracle Corp. The sale prices were between $87.21 and $103.65, with an estimated average price of $93.89.
Here is the complete portfolio of BRANDYWINE TRUST CO. Also check out:
4. Stocks that BRANDYWINE TRUST CO keeps buying