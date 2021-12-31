Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Brandywine Trust Co Buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Sells UiPath Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Amazon.com Inc

Hockessin, DE, based Investment company Brandywine Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, sells UiPath Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Vulcan Materials Co, Oracle Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brandywine Trust Co. As of 2021Q4, Brandywine Trust Co owns 29 stocks with a total value of $298 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of BRANDYWINE TRUST CO
  1. Campbell Soup Co (CPB) - 4,174,254 shares, 60.95% of the total portfolio.
  2. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 45,586 shares, 7.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.36%
  3. AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 145,101 shares, 6.60% of the total portfolio.
  4. Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 131,353 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.03%
  5. Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 258,564 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.45%
Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Brandywine Trust Co added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 80.33%. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $319.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 7,143 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: UiPath Inc (PATH)

Brandywine Trust Co sold out a holding in UiPath Inc. The sale prices were between $39.81 and $57.51, with an estimated average price of $49.2.

Sold Out: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)

Brandywine Trust Co sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $194.71 and $293.18, with an estimated average price of $242.83.

Sold Out: Vulcan Materials Co (VMC)

Brandywine Trust Co sold out a holding in Vulcan Materials Co. The sale prices were between $169.28 and $208.97, with an estimated average price of $194.33.

Sold Out: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

Brandywine Trust Co sold out a holding in Oracle Corp. The sale prices were between $87.21 and $103.65, with an estimated average price of $93.89.



