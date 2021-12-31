Georgetown University Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Apple Inc, Sells Meta Platforms Inc, Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc

New Purchases: QQQ, BRK.B, AAPL, BIGC, WRBY, XMTR,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Apple Inc, Canadian Pacific Railway, American Tower Corp, sells Meta Platforms Inc, Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc, Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Georgetown University. As of 2021Q4, Georgetown University owns 15 stocks with a total value of $226 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 248,686 shares, 43.82% of the total portfolio. New Position Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (TRQ) - 1,319,421 shares, 9.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.87% Range Resources Corp (RRC) - 1,056,221 shares, 8.34% of the total portfolio. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 57,192 shares, 7.57% of the total portfolio. New Position Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP) - 225,195 shares, 7.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 166.53%

Georgetown University initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $358.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 43.82%. The holding were 248,686 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Georgetown University initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $319.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.57%. The holding were 57,192 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Georgetown University initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $172.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.48%. The holding were 69,691 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Georgetown University initiated holding in BigCommerce Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.37 and $62.74, with an estimated average price of $46.88. The stock is now traded at around $31.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 17,207 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Georgetown University initiated holding in Warby Parker Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.15 and $59.5, with an estimated average price of $51.94. The stock is now traded at around $33.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 8,570 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Georgetown University initiated holding in Xometry Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.24 and $61.08, with an estimated average price of $51.36. The stock is now traded at around $48.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 7,093 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Georgetown University added to a holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd by 166.53%. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $72.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.48%. The holding were 225,195 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Georgetown University added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 325.83%. The purchase prices were between $257.53 and $292.5, with an estimated average price of $273.26. The stock is now traded at around $242.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 18,447 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Georgetown University sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02.

Georgetown University sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.