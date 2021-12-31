Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Georgetown University Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Apple Inc, Sells Meta Platforms Inc, Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc

Investment company Georgetown University (Current Portfolio) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Apple Inc, Canadian Pacific Railway, American Tower Corp, sells Meta Platforms Inc, Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc, Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Georgetown University. As of 2021Q4, Georgetown University owns 15 stocks with a total value of $226 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Georgetown University
  1. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 248,686 shares, 43.82% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (TRQ) - 1,319,421 shares, 9.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.87%
  3. Range Resources Corp (RRC) - 1,056,221 shares, 8.34% of the total portfolio.
  4. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 57,192 shares, 7.57% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP) - 225,195 shares, 7.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 166.53%
New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Georgetown University initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $358.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 43.82%. The holding were 248,686 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Georgetown University initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $319.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.57%. The holding were 57,192 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Georgetown University initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $172.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.48%. The holding were 69,691 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: BigCommerce Holdings Inc (BIGC)

Georgetown University initiated holding in BigCommerce Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.37 and $62.74, with an estimated average price of $46.88. The stock is now traded at around $31.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 17,207 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Warby Parker Inc (WRBY)

Georgetown University initiated holding in Warby Parker Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.15 and $59.5, with an estimated average price of $51.94. The stock is now traded at around $33.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 8,570 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Xometry Inc (XMTR)

Georgetown University initiated holding in Xometry Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.24 and $61.08, with an estimated average price of $51.36. The stock is now traded at around $48.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 7,093 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)

Georgetown University added to a holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd by 166.53%. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $72.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.48%. The holding were 225,195 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Georgetown University added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 325.83%. The purchase prices were between $257.53 and $292.5, with an estimated average price of $273.26. The stock is now traded at around $242.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 18,447 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)

Georgetown University sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Georgetown University sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.



