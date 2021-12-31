Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management, Llc Buys Pfizer Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Sells Welltower Inc, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Procter & Gamble Co

Investment company Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Pfizer Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, sells Welltower Inc, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Procter & Gamble Co, Apollo Global Management Inc, Zillow Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management, Llc owns 98 stocks with a total value of $172 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of WALLED LAKE PLANNING & WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC
  1. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 28,345 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.4%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 46,566 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.1%
  3. AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 54,646 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.4%
  4. Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 111,621 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.93%
  5. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 62,522 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.76%
New Purchase: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $227.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 3,562 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $68.33 and $77.11, with an estimated average price of $72.11. The stock is now traded at around $75.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 7,201 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Cybin Inc (CYBN)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Cybin Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.13 and $2.31, with an estimated average price of $1.65. The stock is now traded at around $1.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 58,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Aberdeen Asia-pacific Income Fund Inc (FAX)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Aberdeen Asia-pacific Income Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.82 and $4.29, with an estimated average price of $4.07. The stock is now traded at around $3.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 12,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 6107.90%. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.2%. The holding were 95,043 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 22.55%. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11. The stock is now traded at around $155.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 30,298 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 56.74%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $451.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 3,688 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 35.37%. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $413.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 5,174 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 875.21%. The purchase prices were between $86.01 and $97.61, with an estimated average price of $92.61. The stock is now traded at around $90.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,540 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 208.35%. The purchase prices were between $71.62 and $77.28, with an estimated average price of $75.1. The stock is now traded at around $73.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 5,874 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Welltower Inc (WELL)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Welltower Inc. The sale prices were between $79.36 and $87.07, with an estimated average price of $83.41.

Sold Out: Apollo Global Management Inc (APO)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The sale prices were between $58.79 and $79.96, with an estimated average price of $72.36.

Sold Out: Zillow Group Inc (Z)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $53 and $103.63, with an estimated average price of $71.41.

Sold Out: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Oracle Corp. The sale prices were between $87.21 and $103.65, with an estimated average price of $93.89.

Sold Out: Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp. The sale prices were between $330.7 and $438.3, with an estimated average price of $387.32.

Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07.



