Exencial Wealth Advisors, Llc Buys Vanguard Value ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind, Sells iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Schwab Fundamental International Large Com

New Purchases: VTV, EFV, FNDC, IVV, GOOGL, SCZ, IEFA, PFF, SCHM, EMXC, VUG, VOO, FNDE, VBK, VO, BKNG, IHI, IJH, VOE, LQD, EMN, IVE, FNDA, VEU, MTUM, AGG, SCHF, SCHP, VNQI, VB, DGRO, IEF, ICLR, IWF, VTI, EMB, TIP, DFAT, IBB, QUAL, USRT, VWO, DFUS, XLV, EEM, BSV, IWN, XLK, IWM, IXJ, GM, QSR, FNDX, IAGG, IAU, IYR, SOXX, CB, ADP, NTRS, GDDY, ARKG, DVY, IJR, ITA, IWC, SDY, STOT, VNQ, XLI, XLY, XT, AMAT, MDLZ, MMP, MCHP, RSG, TFX, VFC, AWK, GWRE, COTY, CRWD, CARR, OTIS, ZETA, DFAC, DHS, EFA, EWL, EWY, IPAY, ISCF, ISTB, IUSG, IVW, IWD, PRFZ, PXH, PZA, REET, SBIO, SCHC, SCHE, SCHX, SHY, SLY, SPYV, VGK, XBI, XLF, APD, ALGN, BIDU, DHI, DE, EGP, GD, IP, PH, ROP, SWN, HEI.A, UTF, KDP, PDI, TTD, ARKF, DES, DLN, EZM, FENY, FLOT, FTEC, HYD, IDV, IGOV, ITOT, IUSB, JPIB, ROBO, RYT, SCHA, SCHD, SPHQ, SRLN, UPRO, VFH, VGIT, VONG, XOP, CLSD,

AMZN, LRCX, SUI, PYPL, HRL, ZM, LMT, TXN, DIS, COP, V, COST, CI, QCOM, NEAR, ADBE, NVO, CTSH, STZ, CCI, FFIV, KLAC, MCD, MDT, UL, EBAY, MA, CHTR, ALK, BDX, CVX, DEO, EOG, EA, EPD, HON, MS, NOC, SHW, SU, TSM, URI, TX, AVGO, PSX, ABBV, SQ, GLD, ASML, AMGN, AON, AZN, TFC, BNS, SAM, GIB, CVS, CNC, CHKP, D, EQIX, GIS, GSK, MMC, MRK, NVDA, PHG, PKX, PSA, RDS.A, RYAAY, SAP, TJX, TGT, TU, UNP, UPS, RTX, VRTX, WMT, WFC, PM, BUD, DG, NXPI, GLPI, PRPL, HCC, FDLO, VIG, VTIP, PLD, AMD, AFL, AKAM, MO, AEP, NLY, BCE, BA, CNQ, CAT, C, CCEP, CL, ECL, LLY, ENB, EQR, NEE, GS, ILMN, INCY, KMB, LH, DGX, RIO, RHI, SIVB, SO, VLO, WBA, WM, EVRG, ET, CHY, NZF, NAD, NVG, NEA, HYT, TMUS, BX, IRDM, AMPE, FTNT, VRSK, PANW, MPLX, CDW, VEEV, TRU, FTV, RDFN, MRNA, DOW, VRM, BOTZ, VGT, Reduced Positions: IJS, VBR, FNDF, VSS, TSLA, IEMG, AAPL, MSFT, PDBC, ULTA, RSP, DFIV, NVS, ZTS, GOOG, SPY, SPEM, MLM, XYL, ETN, HD, LW, SCHW, QQQ, FB, ARKW, INTU, ORCL, VZ, ACN, SPGI, LIN, CRM, SBUX, FDX, LHX, NKE, ATMP, ABT, AMT, BLK, ICE, GNRC, CP, PII, IT, SWK, TER, TXRH, RKT, BND, ANSS, BAX, BRK.B, GPN, RBA, TMO, WAB, VC, NFLX, PCAR, SNY, NOW, XLU, IBM, ALC, RWR, VIOV, JPM, JNJ, PFE, BNDX, CGW, APH, KO, TTI, DTH, VEA, BAC, XOM, COLD, MMM, T, BMY, CHRW, CSCO, CMCSA, DVN, HBAN, INTC, LYG, SBR, USB, UNH, FTCH, AMLP, HACK, REMX, DUK, HEI, INFY, CCRD, LOW, NG, PEP, PG, PGR, WMB, WEX, LBTYK, KMI, ZNGA, KRNT, PLTR, VCSH, ARCC, CFR, DHR, DD, EMR, EXAS, HUM, TT, MANH, OKE, PAYX, SONY, IESC, HROW, QLYS, TWOU, SHOP, WING, TDOC, TEAM, SNOW, FDN, VYM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Value ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Alphabet Inc, sells iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind, Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index , Tesla Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Exencial Wealth Advisors, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Exencial Wealth Advisors, Llc owns 472 stocks with a total value of $2.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 451,202 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.26% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 228,768 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.14% Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 323,061 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 71.93% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 11,467 shares, 1.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 60.11% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 231,102 shares, 1.65% of the total portfolio. New Position

Exencial Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $135.59 and $147.24, with an estimated average price of $142.08. The stock is now traded at around $146.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 231,102 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Exencial Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.67 and $51.35, with an estimated average price of $50.11. The stock is now traded at around $53.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 499,673 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Exencial Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind. The purchase prices were between $35.72 and $39.12, with an estimated average price of $37.7. The stock is now traded at around $36.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 651,486 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Exencial Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $451.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 46,081 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Exencial Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2772.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 6,987 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Exencial Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $69.99 and $75.86, with an estimated average price of $73.08. The stock is now traded at around $69.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 244,670 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Exencial Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 60.11%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3180.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 11,467 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Exencial Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 43.05%. The purchase prices were between $544.41 and $726.75, with an estimated average price of $629.37. The stock is now traded at around $594.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 27,182 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Exencial Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Sun Communities Inc by 118.88%. The purchase prices were between $185.36 and $210.41, with an estimated average price of $197.29. The stock is now traded at around $191.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 42,725 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Exencial Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 43.59%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $119.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 72,617 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Exencial Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Hormel Foods Corp by 57.84%. The purchase prices were between $41.24 and $49.19, with an estimated average price of $43.93. The stock is now traded at around $47.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 219,674 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Exencial Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 895.32%. The purchase prices were between $181.81 and $285.66, with an estimated average price of $233.56. The stock is now traded at around $145.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 21,887 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Exencial Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $200.83 and $280.97, with an estimated average price of $238.04.

Exencial Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $29.58 and $49.78, with an estimated average price of $40.04.

Exencial Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Revance Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $12.46 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $16.46.

Exencial Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF. The sale prices were between $48.02 and $48.87, with an estimated average price of $48.49.

Exencial Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Shift Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $3.09 and $7.46, with an estimated average price of $5.42.

Exencial Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Invitae Corp. The sale prices were between $14.7 and $28.58, with an estimated average price of $21.39.