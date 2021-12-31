Midwest Professional Planners, LTD. Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Sells Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, iShares Biotechnology ET

- New Purchases: TSLA, WBA, ZTS,
- Added Positions: QQQ, IWP, IWV, LQD, AAPL, ICF, TLT, EFA, MSFT, IDU, AVGO, XLNX, RTX, SWKS, PEP, LMT, JPM, COST, AMT, V, PSA, RY, CRM, TROW, CVX, XEL, BSX, EPR, BXP, NXPI, ABBV, ADI, AMGN, ABT, OHI, EA, GPC, GOOGL, PEAK, ISRG, D, KMB, CMI, ORCL, NSC, KIM, MU, HRL, FB, CSCO, GOOG, PYPL, BNTX, MMM, TMO, XOM, AXP, AMZN, ALGN, ADBE,
- Reduced Positions: XLK, XLV, SHV, WEC, AGG, NVDA, IWM, CWB, SHY, IEF, MDY, IEI, MUB, HYG, INTC, FLOT, IAGG, VV, AOR, DVY,
- Sold Out: IBB, AOM,
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 35,372 shares, 8.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.57%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 119,115 shares, 6.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.43%
- iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) - 44,107 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.42%
- iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 39,144 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.94%
- S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 14,311 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.55%
Midwest Professional Planners, LTD. initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $904.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 282 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)
Midwest Professional Planners, LTD. initiated holding in Zoetis Inc. The purchase prices were between $193.69 and $247.03, with an estimated average price of $219.81. The stock is now traded at around $199.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 843 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)
Midwest Professional Planners, LTD. initiated holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.72 and $52.25, with an estimated average price of $48.45. The stock is now traded at around $49.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,882 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Midwest Professional Planners, LTD. added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 129.27%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $358.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 10,957 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)
Midwest Professional Planners, LTD. added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 136.57%. The purchase prices were between $109.78 and $123.16, with an estimated average price of $116.57. The stock is now traded at around $102.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 35,885 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)
Midwest Professional Planners, LTD. added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 114.20%. The purchase prices were between $130.25 and $134.12, with an estimated average price of $132.19. The stock is now traded at around $123.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 25,396 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Midwest Professional Planners, LTD. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 36.22%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $172.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 26,144 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (ICF)
Midwest Professional Planners, LTD. added to a holding in BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 34.61%. The purchase prices were between $65.07 and $76.08, with an estimated average price of $70.32. The stock is now traded at around $67.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 36,692 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB)
Midwest Professional Planners, LTD. sold out a holding in iShares Biotechnology ETF. The sale prices were between $145.23 and $164.73, with an estimated average price of $154.73.Sold Out: iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (AOM)
Midwest Professional Planners, LTD. sold out a holding in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF. The sale prices were between $44.25 and $45.71, with an estimated average price of $45.09.
