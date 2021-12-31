Financial Partners Group, Inc Buys Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1

- New Purchases: STIP, BUFR, CP, XLI, KRE, BUFD, PECO, IRBO, SPEM, EFV, IXN, PEP, SO, FCG,
- Added Positions: SYLD, SPY, DBC, RDVY, ITOT, IVV, FPE, HYG, IWY, NOBL, ANGL, XLB, XT, QUAL, IPAY, IJJ, IHI, IEFA, ICLN, IYF, FTSL, SDY, IJR, AMZN, MOAT, O, PICK, TIP, TPYP, COST, SLQT, XLRE, IFRA, GMRE, VLUE, FMAT, IBB, FENY, FDIS, ESGU, EFG, NFLX, PG, IWM, LLY, GOOGL, HD, PFE, T, EVRG, IETC, GOOG, DUK, BIBL, EFA, AVUS, GAMR, VIGI, VIG, FB, DLR, UNH, ET, IJH, MRK, DIS, ORCL, IYE,
- Reduced Positions: QQQ, IGIB, AVUV, HYLS, ARKK, ESGE, QCLN, MUB, FTGC, FHLC, MGC, XLP, IUSG, IEMG, TSLA, LIT, URI, OEF, FXH, ONEQ, SDG, FBT, VTWO, CFB, XBI, BX, WMT, VZ, TSM, JNJ, GS, CERN, BRK.B, VO, XLV, IVW, AGG, V, DHR, CAT,
- Sold Out: IGSB, GOVT, KSU, MBB, FLDR, FCOR, LQD, FDT, VB,
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 92,090 shares, 9.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.95%
- iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 375,120 shares, 8.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.33%
- First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) - 483,687 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.27%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 105,231 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.31%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 246,306 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.12%
Financial Partners Group, Inc initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $104.37 and $105.94, with an estimated average price of $105.04. The stock is now traded at around $103.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 91,455 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BUFR)
Financial Partners Group, Inc initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs. The purchase prices were between $22.9 and $24.08, with an estimated average price of $23.63. The stock is now traded at around $23.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 197,176 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)
Financial Partners Group, Inc initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $72.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 49,352 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)
Financial Partners Group, Inc initiated holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $98.27 and $106.72, with an estimated average price of $103.61. The stock is now traded at around $100.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 23,773 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)
Financial Partners Group, Inc initiated holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.81 and $75.01, with an estimated average price of $71.21. The stock is now traded at around $74.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 29,396 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BUFD)
Financial Partners Group, Inc initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs. The purchase prices were between $20.75 and $21.34, with an estimated average price of $21.1. The stock is now traded at around $21.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 74,590 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD)
Financial Partners Group, Inc added to a holding in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 692.38%. The purchase prices were between $60.37 and $66.57, with an estimated average price of $63.36. The stock is now traded at around $64.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 178,277 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Financial Partners Group, Inc added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 174.04%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $449.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 26,546 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (DBC)
Financial Partners Group, Inc added to a holding in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 44.33%. The purchase prices were between $19.31 and $21.84, with an estimated average price of $20.87. The stock is now traded at around $22.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 681,730 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE)
Financial Partners Group, Inc added to a holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 101.73%. The purchase prices were between $19.99 and $20.32, with an estimated average price of $20.18. The stock is now traded at around $19.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 122,070 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (IWY)
Financial Partners Group, Inc added to a holding in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 22.02%. The purchase prices were between $150.79 and $175.61, with an estimated average price of $166.62. The stock is now traded at around $157.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 35,284 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ISHARES TRUST (XT)
Financial Partners Group, Inc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 149.13%. The purchase prices were between $61.49 and $67, with an estimated average price of $64.97. The stock is now traded at around $59.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 12,960 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)
Financial Partners Group, Inc sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $53.64 and $54.27, with an estimated average price of $53.89.Sold Out: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)
Financial Partners Group, Inc sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.17 and $26.69, with an estimated average price of $26.41.Sold Out: (KSU)
Financial Partners Group, Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.Sold Out: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)
Financial Partners Group, Inc sold out a holding in iShares MBS ETF. The sale prices were between $106.86 and $108.15, with an estimated average price of $107.47.Sold Out: Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (FLDR)
Financial Partners Group, Inc sold out a holding in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $50.64 and $50.79, with an estimated average price of $50.7.Sold Out: Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (FCOR)
Financial Partners Group, Inc sold out a holding in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.35 and $55.65, with an estimated average price of $54.96.
