Crv, Llc Buys Bird Global Inc, Nextdoor Holdings Inc, Sells Mandiant Inc, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc

Investment company Crv, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Bird Global Inc, Nextdoor Holdings Inc, sells Mandiant Inc, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Crv, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Crv, Llc owns 4 stocks with a total value of $14 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of CRV, LLC
  1. Bird Global Inc (BRDS) - 1,740,970 shares, 74.55% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Fastly Inc (FSLY) - 99,914 shares, 24.58% of the total portfolio.
  3. Nextdoor Holdings Inc (KIND) - 14,661 shares, 0.81% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Angi Inc (ANGI) - 1,004 shares, 0.06% of the total portfolio.
  5. Mandiant Inc (MNDT) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
New Purchase: Bird Global Inc (BRDS)

Crv, Llc initiated holding in Bird Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $8.97, with an estimated average price of $6.79. The stock is now traded at around $3.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 74.55%. The holding were 1,740,970 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Nextdoor Holdings Inc (KIND)

Crv, Llc initiated holding in Nextdoor Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.55 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $10.18. The stock is now traded at around $6.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 14,661 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Mandiant Inc (MNDT)

Crv, Llc sold out a holding in Mandiant Inc. The sale prices were between $16.09 and $19.11, with an estimated average price of $17.55.

Sold Out: Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (RXRX)

Crv, Llc sold out a holding in Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $16.14 and $21.34, with an estimated average price of $18.74.



