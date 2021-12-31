Crv, Llc Buys Bird Global Inc, Nextdoor Holdings Inc, Sells Mandiant Inc, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc

For the details of CRV, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/crv%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of CRV, LLC
- Bird Global Inc (BRDS) - 1,740,970 shares, 74.55% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Fastly Inc (FSLY) - 99,914 shares, 24.58% of the total portfolio.
- Nextdoor Holdings Inc (KIND) - 14,661 shares, 0.81% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Angi Inc (ANGI) - 1,004 shares, 0.06% of the total portfolio.
- Mandiant Inc (MNDT) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
Crv, Llc initiated holding in Bird Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $8.97, with an estimated average price of $6.79. The stock is now traded at around $3.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 74.55%. The holding were 1,740,970 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Nextdoor Holdings Inc (KIND)
Crv, Llc initiated holding in Nextdoor Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.55 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $10.18. The stock is now traded at around $6.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 14,661 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Mandiant Inc (MNDT)
Crv, Llc sold out a holding in Mandiant Inc. The sale prices were between $16.09 and $19.11, with an estimated average price of $17.55.Sold Out: Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (RXRX)
Crv, Llc sold out a holding in Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $16.14 and $21.34, with an estimated average price of $18.74.
Here is the complete portfolio of CRV, LLC. Also check out:
1. CRV, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. CRV, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CRV, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CRV, LLC keeps buying