MayTech Global Investments, LLC Buys Tencent Holdings, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc, Sells Pinduoduo Inc, Z-Work Acquisition Corp, SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Tencent Holdings, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Okta Inc, sells Pinduoduo Inc, Z-Work Acquisition Corp, SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MayTech Global Investments, LLC. As of 2021Q4, MayTech Global Investments, LLC owns 97 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

MayTech Global Investments, LLC initiated holding in Tencent Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $54.82 and $65.57, with an estimated average price of $60.57. The stock is now traded at around $61.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 27.81%. The holding were 6,630 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MayTech Global Investments, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $98.5 and $106.18, with an estimated average price of $103.69. The stock is now traded at around $101.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 25.49%. The holding were 3,350 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MayTech Global Investments, LLC initiated holding in WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.83 and $30.61, with an estimated average price of $26.71. The stock is now traded at around $14.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.59%. The holding were 6,871 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MayTech Global Investments, LLC initiated holding in Okta Inc. The purchase prices were between $198.08 and $268.28, with an estimated average price of $237.78. The stock is now traded at around $196.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 28,939 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MayTech Global Investments, LLC initiated holding in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. The purchase prices were between $189.67 and $229.44, with an estimated average price of $207.31. The stock is now traded at around $211.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,245 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MayTech Global Investments, LLC initiated holding in The Kroger Co. The purchase prices were between $38.59 and $46.22, with an estimated average price of $42.11. The stock is now traded at around $45.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MayTech Global Investments, LLC added to a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc by 1305.60%. The purchase prices were between $469.54 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $520.64. The stock is now traded at around $527.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 14,056 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MayTech Global Investments, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 62.74%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $451.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,498 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MayTech Global Investments, LLC added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 507.19%. The purchase prices were between $138.79 and $164.19, with an estimated average price of $148.79. The stock is now traded at around $157.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 929 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MayTech Global Investments, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 59.11%. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $319.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,615 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MayTech Global Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Z-Work Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.9 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $9.95.

MayTech Global Investments, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF. The sale prices were between $30.55 and $30.61, with an estimated average price of $30.59.

MayTech Global Investments, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF. The sale prices were between $43.08 and $47.43, with an estimated average price of $45.48.

MayTech Global Investments, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $73.69 and $80.59, with an estimated average price of $77.61.

MayTech Global Investments, LLC sold out a holding in ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme. The sale prices were between $40.93 and $54.57, with an estimated average price of $48.42.

MayTech Global Investments, LLC sold out a holding in NetEase Inc. The sale prices were between $82.14 and $115.55, with an estimated average price of $101.98.

MayTech Global Investments, LLC reduced to a holding in Pinduoduo Inc by 45.95%. The sale prices were between $54.01 and $100.64, with an estimated average price of $78.43. The stock is now traded at around $63.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.03%. MayTech Global Investments, LLC still held 64,440 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MayTech Global Investments, LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 99.91%. The sale prices were between $69.56 and $79.55, with an estimated average price of $76.21. The stock is now traded at around $71.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. MayTech Global Investments, LLC still held 1 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MayTech Global Investments, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.69%. The sale prices were between $113.01 and $114.88, with an estimated average price of $113.97. The stock is now traded at around $109.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. MayTech Global Investments, LLC still held 2,410 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MayTech Global Investments, LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 99.77%. The sale prices were between $68.64 and $73.74, with an estimated average price of $71.65. The stock is now traded at around $72.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. MayTech Global Investments, LLC still held 1 shares as of 2021-12-31.