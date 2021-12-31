Thornburg Investment Management Inc Buys UBS Group AG, Linde PLC, Stellantis NV, Sells The Home Depot Inc, VNET Group Inc, Citigroup Inc

- New Purchases: TTM, LTHM, AZPN, WD, AMBA, FIVN, SMAR, SWAV, CCXI, BSY, WCN, ISEE, FORM, FICO, VWO, DG, VXUS,
- Added Positions: UBS, LIN, STLA, LYB, HDB, OTIS, ESTC, TSM, NIO, ACWX, FCX, LESL, YUMC, HTHT, V, ASML, MA, CSCO, CHK, ORAN, AZN, EFA, VEU, LMT, MRK, ING, ALB, NOW, TDOC, FOUR, STKL, WOW, LW, CP, AAPL, AZTA, MUFG, BIGC, EEM, PPG, DIS, DOMO, SONO, KRBN, EB, AGYS, GTES, EL, WH, GDS, ENIC, NCLH, NTES, NVS, RDS.A, VOD, VLO,
- Reduced Positions: HD, C, ATVI, AVGO, YNDX, BABA, CF, SE, BZ, ENTG, MU, TMX, GLOB, SHOP, AMZN, IIVI, MXL, TEAM, AVTR, COF, COHU, FND, FB, WIX, CIM, AINV, RGEN, SQM, XP, GOOGL, MSFT, MELI, RACE, JLL, NVDA, LPLA, ABBV, QCOM, RF, SBNY, GTLS, JPM, FANG, NTRA, CWST, MPWR, TREX, SLRC, CALX, HZNP, VRNS, KRNT, BKI, GXO, SONY, TDY, BAH, FOXF, FRPT, COUR, AMED, BLDR, SCHW, CNMD, SXT, WRE, OMF, QRVO, RPAY, YETI, IAA, HYG, AES, ATRC, CLH, FLEX, HAE, IBN, ITT, XPO, TGP, GOOG, PETQ, NVST, OTLY, AGO, COO, CCK, HSKA, INFY, KRG, PAR, PWR, WAL, PAC, SPR, TMUS, HBM, ZNGA, BFAM, ESI, NOMD, BILI, RADI, BKLN, ABB, CRH, VALE, CCI, ERIC, OSTK, PNFP, VIV, LPRO, LI, OZON, CPNG,
- Sold Out: VNET, LAMR, DLO, GRUB, PAGS, PLAN, LPSN, PCOR, OLLI, PENN, LASR, SILK, OGN, BMBL, NTCO, HUN, GO, RAMP, EPAM, CEMB,
These are the top 5 holdings of THORNBURG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC
- Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 726,677 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.65%
- CME Group Inc (CME) - 2,092,614 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.59%
- AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 3,477,226 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.77%
- Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 1,957,612 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.31%
- Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 5,965,596 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.38%
Thornburg Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Tata Motors Ltd. The purchase prices were between $22.34 and $34.94, with an estimated average price of $31.64. The stock is now traded at around $33.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 736,953 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Livent Corp (LTHM)
Thornburg Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Livent Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.18 and $32.43, with an estimated average price of $27.23. The stock is now traded at around $24.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 763,975 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN)
Thornburg Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Aspen Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.82 and $167.96, with an estimated average price of $151.66. The stock is now traded at around $140.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 113,860 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Walker & Dunlop Inc (WD)
Thornburg Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Walker & Dunlop Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.27 and $154.9, with an estimated average price of $140.05. The stock is now traded at around $140.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 108,197 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Ambarella Inc (AMBA)
Thornburg Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Ambarella Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.83 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $186.03. The stock is now traded at around $148.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 67,352 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Five9 Inc (FIVN)
Thornburg Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Five9 Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.25 and $166.52, with an estimated average price of $147.34. The stock is now traded at around $133.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 93,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: UBS Group AG (UBS)
Thornburg Investment Management Inc added to a holding in UBS Group AG by 14229.05%. The purchase prices were between $15.96 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.63. The stock is now traded at around $21.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 8,101,646 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Linde PLC (LIN)
Thornburg Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Linde PLC by 648.57%. The purchase prices were between $294.65 and $346.43, with an estimated average price of $324.66. The stock is now traded at around $308.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 317,822 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Stellantis NV (STLA)
Thornburg Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Stellantis NV by 1783.67%. The purchase prices were between $17.13 and $20.5, with an estimated average price of $19.27. The stock is now traded at around $19.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 2,967,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)
Thornburg Investment Management Inc added to a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV by 24.25%. The purchase prices were between $84.55 and $99.46, with an estimated average price of $92.69. The stock is now traded at around $102.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 1,799,347 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB)
Thornburg Investment Management Inc added to a holding in HDFC Bank Ltd by 614.40%. The purchase prices were between $61.97 and $78.4, with an estimated average price of $69.84. The stock is now traded at around $67.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 480,414 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)
Thornburg Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp by 65.67%. The purchase prices were between $79.72 and $87.07, with an estimated average price of $83.76. The stock is now traded at around $81.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 764,514 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: VNET Group Inc (VNET)
Thornburg Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in VNET Group Inc. The sale prices were between $7.83 and $19.23, with an estimated average price of $13.44.Sold Out: Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR)
Thornburg Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Lamar Advertising Co. The sale prices were between $106.52 and $122.34, with an estimated average price of $116.53.Sold Out: DLocal Ltd (DLO)
Thornburg Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in DLocal Ltd. The sale prices were between $30.92 and $61.29, with an estimated average price of $42.78.Sold Out: Just Eat Takeaway.com NV (GRUB)
Thornburg Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Just Eat Takeaway.com NV. The sale prices were between $10.22 and $16.68, with an estimated average price of $13.32.Sold Out: PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS)
Thornburg Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. The sale prices were between $24.15 and $49.43, with an estimated average price of $32.06.Sold Out: Anaplan Inc (PLAN)
Thornburg Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Anaplan Inc. The sale prices were between $40.77 and $66.39, with an estimated average price of $54.73.Reduced: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Thornburg Investment Management Inc reduced to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 25.14%. The sale prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $355.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.85%. Thornburg Investment Management Inc still held 631,142 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Citigroup Inc (C)
Thornburg Investment Management Inc reduced to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 28.26%. The sale prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33. The stock is now traded at around $67.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.57%. Thornburg Investment Management Inc still held 1,694,142 shares as of 2021-12-31.
