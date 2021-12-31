Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc Adv Buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

New Purchases: BSV, IWD, TSLA, VGT, GNMA,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Aramark, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc Adv. As of 2021Q4, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc Adv owns 80 stocks with a total value of $226 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 136,589 shares, 28.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.27% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 358,150 shares, 11.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 56.86% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 151,669 shares, 7.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.16% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 141,798 shares, 7.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.52% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 54,877 shares, 6.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.17%

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc Adv initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.57 and $81.41, with an estimated average price of $80.91. The stock is now traded at around $79.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,999 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc Adv initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $168.08, with an estimated average price of $163.37. The stock is now traded at around $165.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,523 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc Adv initiated holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $396.28 and $466.1, with an estimated average price of $439.09. The stock is now traded at around $419.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 472 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc Adv initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $904.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 205 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc Adv initiated holding in iShares Barclays GNMA Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $49.5 and $50.01, with an estimated average price of $49.76. The stock is now traded at around $48.323800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,242 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc Adv added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 56.86%. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06. The stock is now traded at around $72.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.28%. The holding were 358,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc Adv added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.17%. The purchase prices were between $264.89 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $277.74. The stock is now traded at around $267.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 54,877 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc Adv added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 25.52%. The purchase prices were between $103.33 and $113.69, with an estimated average price of $110.15. The stock is now traded at around $106.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 80,199 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc Adv added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 50.86%. The purchase prices were between $70.77 and $76.45, with an estimated average price of $73.91. The stock is now traded at around $75.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 39,417 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc Adv added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 72.03%. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $413.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,577 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc Adv added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 94.05%. The purchase prices were between $68.21 and $72.74, with an estimated average price of $70.81. The stock is now traded at around $69.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 11,022 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc Adv sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01.