Brasada Capital Management, Lp Buys Charles Schwab Corp, Canadian Pacific Railway, Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Chart Industries Inc, Enviva Inc

New Purchases: BSCM, COP, MAIN, WEC, IBDN, SARK, PEP, ST, GT, CARR, APTV, RF, RRX, LPLA, IJR, AZEK, TNL, ALEX,

BSCM, COP, MAIN, WEC, IBDN, SARK, PEP, ST, GT, CARR, APTV, RF, RRX, LPLA, IJR, AZEK, TNL, ALEX, Added Positions: SCHW, CP, RCM, AZTA, HEI.A, EPRT, HD, FC, WCN, DHR, CHDN, CMS, BKI, MCHP, MSFT, CPK, IR, CFR, ENTG, WMB, AAPL, BIPC, MCO, LYG, CDW, HGV, AMAT, DE, INVH, MS, SBAC, H, LAMR, REXR, EQIX, RCL, SUI, PLD, SRE, BK, SIX, WDAY, GLPI, IVZ, ARE, KRE, VICI, DGRO, AGG, TECB, CHCT, HLT, FANG, OXY, LYV, INTU, PEAK, GGT, BRK.B,

SCHW, CP, RCM, AZTA, HEI.A, EPRT, HD, FC, WCN, DHR, CHDN, CMS, BKI, MCHP, MSFT, CPK, IR, CFR, ENTG, WMB, AAPL, BIPC, MCO, LYG, CDW, HGV, AMAT, DE, INVH, MS, SBAC, H, LAMR, REXR, EQIX, RCL, SUI, PLD, SRE, BK, SIX, WDAY, GLPI, IVZ, ARE, KRE, VICI, DGRO, AGG, TECB, CHCT, HLT, FANG, OXY, LYV, INTU, PEAK, GGT, BRK.B, Reduced Positions: GTLS, TDY, EPAM, UNP, MA, AES, AEE, ZTS, OKE, BEPC, MGNI, SYY, ULST, ILMN, HON, BA, NSC, SYK, LIND, AMZN, NEP, CPRT, PYPL, SBUX, V, MCRI, AWK, GNRC, MAA, ADBE, QMCO, DLR, EXR, ROIC,

GTLS, TDY, EPAM, UNP, MA, AES, AEE, ZTS, OKE, BEPC, MGNI, SYY, ULST, ILMN, HON, BA, NSC, SYK, LIND, AMZN, NEP, CPRT, PYPL, SBUX, V, MCRI, AWK, GNRC, MAA, ADBE, QMCO, DLR, EXR, ROIC, Sold Out: BSCL, EVA, RMNI, FB, BALY, AQN, ALE, CWK, USB, ABT, CCL, VTEB, SPLK, TJX, LESL, IPAY, MUB, CBOE, VRT, HUBG, FCX, VSTO, TWLO, DIS, PK, NGL,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Charles Schwab Corp, Canadian Pacific Railway, Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF, ConocoPhillips, R1 RCM Inc, sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Chart Industries Inc, Enviva Inc, Rimini Street Inc, Teledyne Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brasada Capital Management, Lp. As of 2021Q4, Brasada Capital Management, Lp owns 136 stocks with a total value of $524 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BRASADA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/brasada+capital+management%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 8,382 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.89% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 69,069 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.70% EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM) - 38,503 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.78% Waste Connections Inc (WCN) - 132,912 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.45% Zoetis Inc (ZTS) - 80,354 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.29%

Brasada Capital Management, Lp initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.33 and $21.38, with an estimated average price of $21.36. The stock is now traded at around $21.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 295,268 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brasada Capital Management, Lp initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $68.6 and $77.03, with an estimated average price of $72.91. The stock is now traded at around $91.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 28,862 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brasada Capital Management, Lp initiated holding in Main Street Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.35 and $46.61, with an estimated average price of $44.04. The stock is now traded at around $43.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 37,288 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brasada Capital Management, Lp initiated holding in WEC Energy Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.93 and $98.36, with an estimated average price of $91.51. The stock is now traded at around $92.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 13,332 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brasada Capital Management, Lp initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.08 and $25.12, with an estimated average price of $25.1. The stock is now traded at around $25.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 44,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brasada Capital Management, Lp initiated holding in Tuttle Capital Short Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.75 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $35.29. The stock is now traded at around $44.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 22,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brasada Capital Management, Lp added to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 270.18%. The purchase prices were between $73.23 and $85.82, with an estimated average price of $81.09. The stock is now traded at around $92.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 109,286 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brasada Capital Management, Lp added to a holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd by 141.92%. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $72.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 144,831 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brasada Capital Management, Lp added to a holding in R1 RCM Inc by 227.38%. The purchase prices were between $21.2 and $26.24, with an estimated average price of $24.01. The stock is now traded at around $25.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 140,827 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brasada Capital Management, Lp added to a holding in Azenta Inc by 317.77%. The purchase prices were between $92.98 and $124.15, with an estimated average price of $108.48. The stock is now traded at around $88.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 29,536 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brasada Capital Management, Lp added to a holding in Heico Corp by 24.16%. The purchase prices were between $118.5 and $139.01, with an estimated average price of $127.43. The stock is now traded at around $115.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 42,633 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brasada Capital Management, Lp added to a holding in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc by 87.28%. The purchase prices were between $26.48 and $30.58, with an estimated average price of $28.57. The stock is now traded at around $25.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 76,128 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brasada Capital Management, Lp sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.

Brasada Capital Management, Lp sold out a holding in Enviva Inc. The sale prices were between $53.96 and $72.95, with an estimated average price of $67.22.

Brasada Capital Management, Lp sold out a holding in Rimini Street Inc. The sale prices were between $5.46 and $11.3, with an estimated average price of $7.78.

Brasada Capital Management, Lp sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02.

Brasada Capital Management, Lp sold out a holding in Ballys Corp. The sale prices were between $33.45 and $53.39, with an estimated average price of $43.45.

Brasada Capital Management, Lp sold out a holding in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. The sale prices were between $13.45 and $15.18, with an estimated average price of $14.3.