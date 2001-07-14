Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
AlloVir to Participate in the 11th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

AlloVir (Nasdaq: ALVR), a late clinical-stage allogeneic T cell immunotherapy company, today announced that Diana Brainard, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 11th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference on February 18, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. EST.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Investors & Press section of the AlloVir website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.allovir.com. An archived replay will be available for approximately 30 days following the presentation.

About AlloVir
AlloVir is a leading late clinical-stage cell therapy company with a focus on restoring natural immunity against life-threatening viral diseases in pediatric and adult patients with weakened immune systems. The company’s innovative and proprietary technology platforms leverage off-the-shelf, allogeneic, single- and multi-virus-specific T cells for patients with T cell deficiencies who are at risk from the life-threatening consequences of viral diseases. AlloVir’s technology and manufacturing process enable the potential for the treatment and prevention of a spectrum of devastating viruses with each single allogeneic cell therapy. The company is advancing multiple mid- and late-stage clinical trials across its product portfolio. For more information, visit www.allovir.com or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

