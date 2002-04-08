Organogenesis Holdings Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in February

CANTON, Mass., Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organogenesis Holdings Inc. ( ORGO), a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of product solutions for the Advanced Wound Care and Surgical and Sports Medicine markets, today announced that company management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:



The BTIG Virtual MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference

Management will participate in a virtual fireside chat on Wednesday, February 16 at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time. A webcast of the fireside chat will be available to BTIG clients attending the conference via the conference website. To listen to the live event, please contact your BTIG representative.



The 11th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

Management will participate in a virtual fireside chat on Friday, February 18 at 8:40 a.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the fireside chat will be accessible by visiting the “Upcoming Events” section on the “Investor Relations” page of Organogenesis’s website www.organogenesis.com. An archive of the webcast will be available for replay following the conference for approximately 30 days.

About Organogenesis Holdings Inc.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. is a leading regenerative medicine company offering a portfolio of bioactive and acellular biomaterials products in advanced wound care and surgical biologics, including orthopedics and spine. Organogenesis’s comprehensive portfolio is designed to treat a variety of patients with repair and regenerative needs. For more information, visit www.organogenesis.com.