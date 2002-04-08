Fortis Inc. Files 2021 Year-End Disclosure Documents

ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland and Labrador, Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortis Inc. ("Fortis" or the "Corporation") (TSX/: FTS) today filed its audited Consolidated Financial Statements and related Management Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2021, as well as its 2021 Annual Information Form, with Canadian securities regulatory authorities. The Corporation has also filed its Form 40-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these documents are available electronically at www.sedar.com (Canadian filings), www.sec.gov (U.S. filings) and the Corporation's website, www.fortisinc.com, or by emailing [email protected].



The Management Information Circular for the Corporation's upcoming Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders is expected to be made available to shareholders in late March.

About Fortis

Fortis is a well-diversified leader in the North American regulated electric and gas utility industry with 2021 revenue of $9.4 billion and total assets of $58 billion as at December 31, 2021. The Corporation's 9,100 employees serve utility customers in five Canadian provinces, nine U.S. states and three Caribbean countries.

Fortis shares are listed on the TSX and and trade under the symbol FTS. Additional information can be accessed at www.fortisinc.com, www.sedar.com, or www.sec.gov.

