GCM Grosvenor Raised $1.5 Billion for Diverse Manager Investment Mandates in 2021, Increasing its Diverse Manager AUM to Approximately $11 Billion

CHICAGO, Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GCM Grosvenor ( GCMG), a global alternative asset management solutions provider, announced today that it raised $1.5 billion for diverse manager investment mandates in 2021, bringing its total diverse manager assets under management (AUM) to approximately $11 billion as of December 31, 2021.



The $1.5 billion consists of approximately $500 million raised for diverse manager mandates in Real Estate and $1.0 billion raised for diverse manager mandates in Private Equity, including capital raised for the firm’s $770 million inaugural Advance Fund, which held its final closing on December 30, 2021. A total of 55 institutional investors made commitments to diverse manager mandates in 2021, 43 of which were new investors to GCM Grosvenor. GCM Grosvenor has invested with diverse managers since 2002.

“We are pleased to see significant capital flows dedicated to investing with women and underrepresented minorities in the alternative investment arena,” said Michael Sacks, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GCM Grosvenor. “The interest across investment strategies and through both our first specialized fund and our custom separate accounts demonstrates that investors are recognizing this high-quality investment opportunity that has been overlooked for too long.”

