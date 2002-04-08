WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results on February 24, 2022

PHOENIX, Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corporation ( WSC) today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results on Thursday, February 24, 2022, after the markets close.



Chief Executive Officer, Brad Soultz and President and Chief Financial Officer, Tim Boswell will host a conference call and webcast on Friday, February 25, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. EST to discuss the results.

The live call can be accessed by dialing (855) 312-9420 (US/Canada toll-free) or (210) 874-7774 (International). A live webcast will also be accessible via the “Events & Presentations” section of the company’s website www.willscotmobilemini.com. An archived version of the webcast will be available for 60 days following the call.

About WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings trades on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol “WSC.” Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the Company is a leading business services provider specializing in innovative flexible workspace and portable storage solutions. WillScot Mobile Mini services diverse end markets across all sectors of the economy from a network of over 275 branch locations and additional drop lots throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom.

