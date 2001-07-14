KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Shoreline Park, a new, single-family home community on Boerne Lake. Shoreline Park is conveniently located near I-10 and State Highway 46 for an easy commute to area employers in New Braunfels and North Central San Antonio. Residents will enjoy the community’s proximity to quaint downtown Boerne for shopping and dining and nearby Boerne Lake for swimming, fishing, non-motorized boating and paddleboarding.

KB Home announces the grand opening of Shoreline Park, a new-home community on Boerne Lake in Boerne, Texas. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The homes at Shoreline Park showcase popular design characteristics like gourmet kitchens overlooking great rooms, expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and lofts. The community features one- and two-story floor plans with up to six bedrooms and three and-a-half baths and ranging in size from approximately 1,200 to 2,900 square feet. Future amenities will include a pool, park, and walking trails along the lake front. Shoreline Park is zoned for Boerne Independent School District.

“Shoreline Park’s desirable location offers residents easy access to a variety of recreation, including swimming and fishing at Boerne Lake and six miles of walking trails and natural landscapes at Cibolo Nature Center,” said Rob Wasyliw, President of KB Home’s San Antonio division. “As with other KB Home communities, Shoreline Park provides home shoppers with the opportunity to purchase a new KB home that can be personalized to reflect their lifestyle and needs.”

KB Home stands out from other homebuilders as the company gives homebuyers exceptional choice and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the ability to personalize their homes from floor plans to exterior elevations, from design options to where they live in the community. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way, so they have a real partner in the process.

Every KB home is designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified thanks to the quality construction techniques and materials utilized that ultimately deliver significant savings on utility bills compared to used homes. Additionally, all new KB homes are designed to deliver an enhanced indoor environment and include high performance ventilation systems, low- or zero-VOC products and other features guided by the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Indoor airPLUS standards.

The Shoreline Park sales office and model homes are open for private in-person tours by appointment, and walk-in visits are welcome. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the $340,000s.

For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has built over 655,000 quality homes in our 65-year history. Today, KB Home operates in 47 markets from coast to coast. What sets KB Home apart is the exceptional personalization we offer our homebuyers—from those buying their first home to experienced buyers—allowing them to make their home uniquely their own, at a price that fits their budget. As the leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, KB Home was the first builder to make every home it builds ENERGY STAR® certified, a standard of energy performance achieved by fewer than 10% of new homes in America and has built more ENERGY STAR certified homes than any other builder. An energy-efficient KB home helps lower the cost of ownership and is designed to be healthier, more comfortable and better for the environment than new homes without certification. We build strong, personal relationships with our customers, so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. As a result, we have the distinction of being the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder in third-party buyer satisfaction surveys. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.

