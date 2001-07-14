KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Mission Villas, a new townhome community in a highly desirable San Diego County location. The small enclave of affordably priced homes is situated on East Mission Road in San Marcos, California, just north of the North Twin Oaks Valley Road exit off Highway 78. Mission Villas is convenient to Interstate 15 and walking distance to the San Marcos Civic Center SPRINTER hybrid rail station, providing easy access to San Diego County’s major employment centers and attractions. The community is also just minutes away from popular shopping, dining and entertainment as well as California State University San Marcos and Palomar College.

KB Home announces the grand opening of Mission Villas, a new townhome community in San Marcos, California.

The new townhomes at Mission Villas showcase popular design characteristics like beautiful kitchens overlooking large great rooms, expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets, outdoor decks and ample storage space. The community’s floor plans feature up to three bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths, and range in size from approximately 1,100 to 1,600 square feet.

“Mission Villas is an affordably priced townhome community conveniently located in San Marcos near Highway 78, Interstate 15 and several SPRINTER hybrid rail stations, offering easy access to San Diego County’s major employment centers,” said Steve Ruffner, President of KB Home’s Coastal division. “The community is also just minutes away from California State University San Marcos and Palomar College and walking distance to popular shopping, dining and entertainment.”

KB Home stands out from other homebuilders as the company gives homebuyers exceptional choice and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the opportunity to select from a range of design choices. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way, so they have a real partner in the process.

Every KB home is designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified thanks to the quality construction techniques and materials utilized that ultimately deliver significant savings on utility bills compared to used homes. Additionally, all new KB homes are designed to deliver an enhanced indoor environment and include high performance ventilation systems, low- or zero-VOC products and other features guided by the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Indoor airPLUS standards.

The Mission Villas sales office and model homes are open for private in-person tours by appointment, and walk-in visits are welcome. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the $590,000s.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has built over 650,000 quality homes in our more than 60-year history. Today, KB Home operates in 45 markets from coast to coast. What sets KB Home apart is the exceptional personalization we offer our homebuyers—from those buying their first home to experienced buyers—allowing them to make their home uniquely their own, at a price that fits their budget. As the leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, KB Home was the first builder to make every home it builds ENERGY STAR® certified, a standard of energy performance achieved by fewer than 10% of new homes in America, and has built more ENERGY STAR certified homes than any other builder. An energy-efficient KB home helps lower the cost of ownership and is designed to be healthier, more comfortable and better for the environment than new homes without certification. We build strong, personal relationships with our customers so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. As a result, we have the distinction of being the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder in third-party buyer satisfaction surveys. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.

