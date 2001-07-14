Shift4 To Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR), the leader in integrated payments and commerce technology, today announced that it will release its fourth quarter 2021 financial results before market open on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Management will also host a conference call and webcast that same morning at 8:30 am ET to discuss the results.

To participate in the conference call, please register in advance via this link.

After registering, a confirmation email will be sent including dial in details and unique conference call codes for entry. Registration is open through the live call, but to ensure you are connected for the full call we suggest registering at least 10 minutes before the start of the call.

The earnings conference call will also be webcast live. To access the webcast, please visit our investor relations section of our website: https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.shift4.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Shift4 Investor Relations website.

