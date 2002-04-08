Robotic Assistance Receives Order for Wally Security Robot from Fortune 500 Logistics Company

Detroit, Michigan, Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., (OTCPK:AITX), today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices, Inc. (RAD) has received an order for a Wally security robotic device from a new Fortune 500 ranked provider of third-party logistics services. The unit will be deployed at one of the client’s distribution centers in the Midwest. This is RAD’s fifth Fortune 500 company addition specific to the logistics space.



“The logistics and transportation industry is one of RAD’s strongest vertical markets,” said Mark Folmer, President of RAD. “We currently have multiple ROSAs, Wallys, AVAs and SCOTs deployed and operating at busy distribution centers.”

According to a recent McKinsey report regarding the ‘entirely new logistics paradigm’, "Many operations could be automated by 2030, as artificial intelligence takes over the many repetitive activities that logistics companies perform. Automation can reduce the dependency on an ever-tightening labor market. Second, automation can enable higher throughput in a smaller space."

“Adding clients with significant potential is always a great announcement. I expect additional sales announcements this month including at least one that many will consider especially noteworthy,” said Steve Reinharz, CEO of AITX.

Wally is expected to replace costly staff that performs the repetitive tasks of checking in truck drivers to their secure facilities 24 hours per day. “Once again we see high-profile, influential corporate end-users seek out RAD’s AI-driven solutions to help alleviate their cumbersome personnel tasks and dramatically cut costs,” continued Reinharz. “When this client eventually replaces 5 workers with 5 Wally devices, their savings in headcount alone will approach $1 million. Providing this sort of solution and savings is why RAD is in this business, Reinharz added.”

It is expected that this Wally unit will lead to a minimum of 4 additional units deployed by the client. RAD also expects to be able to name the client upon further deployments. “We are so pleased to be servicing this client and look forward to greater opportunities to come,” Reinharz concluded.

Wally (named as a wall mounted version of SCOT) is an alternative to front desk reception, lobby concierge services, and guarding personnel. Wally performs employee and visitor check-ins and clearances with automated access control of doors and gates, plus can print badges. Wally monitors the surrounding area through its dual hi-resolution, full-color digital cameras providing a wide 180° field of view. Visitors enter their information on Wally’s cloud-connect 18.5” touch screen, or can scan QR codes, bar codes and more.

Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD) is a high-tech start-up that delivers robotics and artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex security challenges, and fuel new business ideas at reduced costs. RAD developed its advanced security robot technology from the ground up including circuit board design, and base code development. This allows RAD to have complete control over all design elements, performance, quality, and the user’s experience of all security robots whether SCOT™, ROSA™, Wally™, Wally HSO™, AVA™, or ROAMEO™. Read about how RAD is reinventing the security services industry by downloading the Autonomous Remote Services Industry Manifesto.

CAUTIONARY DISCLOSURE ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this news release other than statements of historical fact are "forward-looking statements" that are based on current expectations and assumptions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the statements, including, but not limited to, the following: the ability of Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions to provide for its obligations, to provide working capital needs from operating revenues, to obtain additional financing needed for any future acquisitions, to meet competitive challenges and technological changes, to meet business and financial goals including projections and forecasts, and other risks. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement(s) and/or to confirm the statement(s) to actual results or changes in Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions expectations.

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions ( AITX, Financial)

AITX is an innovator in the delivery of artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex challenges and fuel new business ideas. Through its next-generation robotic product offerings, AITX’s RAD, RAD-M and RAD-G companies help organizations streamline operations, increase ROI, and strengthen business. AITX technology improves the simplicity and economics of patrolling and guard services and allows experienced personnel to focus on more strategic tasks. Customers augment the capabilities of existing staffs and gain higher levels of situational awareness, all at drastically reduced cost. AITX solutions are well suited for use in multiple industries such as enterprises, government, transportation, critical infrastructure, education, and healthcare. To learn more, visit www.aitx.ai, www.radsecurity.com and www.radlightmyway.com, or follow Steve Reinharz on Twitter @SteveReinharz.

