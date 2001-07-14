Bridge Investment Group Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BRDG) today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results after the close of the market on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Management will host a conference call the morning after the release on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 8:30 am ET to discuss the results.

Interested parties may access the conference call live over the phone by dialing 1-877-405-1210 (Toll Free) or 1-201-689-8721 (Toll/International) and requesting Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc.’s Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call. Participants are asked to dial in a few minutes prior to the call to register for the event. The event will also be available live via webcast which can be accessed here or from our Investors Relations website https%3A%2F%2Fir.bridgeig.com%2F.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available approximately three hours after the conference call until 11:59 pm ET on March 17, 2022 and can be accessed by dialing 1-877-660-6853 (domestic) or 1-201-612-7415 (international), and providing the passcode 13726335.

About Bridge Investment Group:

Bridge is a leading, vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes, with approximately $31.8 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2021. Bridge combines its nationwide operating platform with dedicated teams of investment professionals focused on select U.S. real estate verticals: residential rental, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, and real estate-backed credit.

