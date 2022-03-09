Principal to Host 2022 Outlook Call on March 2

Principal Financial Group® (Nasdaq: PFG) will release its outlook for 2022 on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

Dan Houston, chairman, president and chief executive officer, and Deanna Strable, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET on March 2, 2022, to provide details on the company’s outlook for 2022, including key earnings drivers and capital deployment. Houston, Strable and other members of the Principal executive management team will be available for a question and answer session during the conference call. A slide presentation will be posted to principal.com%2Finvestor prior to the start of the call.

You can access the Wednesday, March 2 conference call several ways:

Connect to principal.com%2Finvestor to listen to a live Internet webcast. Please go to the website at least 10-15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register, and to download/install any necessary audio software.



Via telephone by dialing in the following numbers approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. 833-875-0582 (U.S. and Canadian callers) 216-562-0095 (International callers)



An audio replay will be available approximately two hours after the live outlook call via: Online at principal.com%2Finvestor Telephone: 855-859-2056 (U.S. and Canadian callers) 404-537-3406 (International callers) Access code: 5582914 The replay will be available through March 9, 2022



Principal (Nasdaq: PFG) helps people and companies around the world build, protect and advance their financial well-being through retirement, insurance and asset management solutions that fit their lives. Our employees are passionate about helping clients of all income and portfolio sizes achieve their goals – offering innovative ideas, investment expertise and real-life solutions to make financial progress possible. To find out more, visit us at principal.com.

