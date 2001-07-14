WeWork Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call

WeWork Inc. (NYSE: WE) (“WeWork”) will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss its fourth quarter 2021 financial results on Friday, March 11, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the conference call and earnings release materials will be available on WeWork’s Investor Relations website at investors.wework.com. A replay of the conference call will be available at the same website after the call.

WeWork announces material information to the public through a variety of means, including filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, press releases, public conference calls, webcasts and the investor relations section of its website (investors.wework.com) in order to achieve broad, non-exclusionary distribution of information to the public and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About WeWork:

WeWork (NYSE: WE) was founded in 2010 with the vision to create environments where people and companies come together and do their best work. Since then, we’ve become one of the leading global flexible space providers committed to delivering technology-driven turnkey solutions, flexible spaces, and community experiences. For more information about WeWork, please visit us at wework.com.

