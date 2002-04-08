Moore Kuehn Encourages SAVE, CHWA, ECOL, and VRS Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:



Spirit Airlines, Inc. (: SAVE)

Spirit has agreed to merge with Frontier. Under the proposed transaction, Spirit shareholders will receive 1.9126 shares of Frontier per share and $2.13 in cash for each Spirit share they own.

CHW Acquisition Corp. ( CHWA)

CHW has agreed to merge with Wag Labs. Under the proposed transaction, CHW shareholders will own only 27% of the combined company.

US Ecology, Inc. ( ECOL)

US Ecology has agreed to merge with Republic. Under the proposed transaction, US Ecology shareholders will receive $48.00 in cash per share. The investigation concerns whether US Ecology’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate price.

Verso Corporation (: VRS)

A proxy was recently filed with the SEC regarding BillerudKorsnäs’ acquisition of Verso. Upon completion of the merger, Verso shareholders will receive $27.00 in cash per share. The investigation concerns whether Verso’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate price.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

