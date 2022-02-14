The Alkaline Water Company to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fiscal Third Quarter 2022 Results

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the “Company”), the country’s largest independent alkaline water company and the Clean Beverage® company, is pleased to announce that President and CEO Richard Wright and Chief Financial Officer David Guarino will host a teleconference with investors and analysts to review its financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended December 31, 2021.

The call will be held on Monday, February 14, 2022, at 4:30 PM Eastern Time. The Company will issue a press release outlining their financial results after market close on that date and will also post it on their website at ir.thealkalinewaterco.com before the call. This call may include material information not included in the press release.

Conference Call Details:

Date: February 14, 2022

Time: 4:30 PM Eastern Time (ET)

Dial-in Number for U.S. and Canadian Callers: 877-407-3088

Dial-in Number for International Callers (Outside of the U.S. and Canada): 201-389-0927

Conference ID Number: 13727098

Participating on the call will be the Company’s President and CEO, Richard A. Wright, and Chief Financial Officer, David Guarino, who will discuss operational and financial highlights for the third quarter and the outlook for the final quarter of fiscal year 2022.

To join the live conference call, please dial into the above-referenced telephone numbers five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled call time.

A replay will be available for one week starting on February 14, 2022, at approximately 8:30 PM (ET). To access the replay, please dial 877-660-6853 in the U.S. or Canada and 201-612-7415 for international callers and use Access ID: 13727098.

About The Alkaline Water Company:

The Alkaline Water Company is the Clean Beverage® company making a difference in the water you drink and the world we share.

Founded in 2012, The Alkaline Water Company (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Its flagship product, Alkaline88®, is a leading premier alkaline water brand available in bulk and single-serve sizes along with eco-friendly aluminum packaging options. With its innovative, state-of-the-art proprietary electrolysis process, Alkaline88® delivers perfect 8.8 pH balanced alkaline drinking water with trace minerals and electrolytes and boasts our trademarked “Clean Beverage” label. In 2021, The Alkaline Water Company was pleased to welcome Shaquille O’Neal to its board of advisors and to serve as the celebrity brand ambassador for the Alkaline88® and A88 Infused™ brands.

To purchase The Alkaline Water Company’s products online, visit us at www.alkaline88.com.

To learn more about The Alkaline Water Company, please visit www.thealkalinewaterco.com or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220210005095/en/