US Foods Board of Directors Announces Corporate Governance Changes

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) (“US Foods” or the “Company”), one of the largest foodservice distributors in the United States, today announced that, following a governance review by the Board of Directors (the “Board”)”, it has implemented a series of changes consistent with its commitment to best practices of corporate governance.

Effective immediately, the Board of Directors has determined to separate the roles of Chief Executive Officer and Chair. Robert M. Dutkowsky, currently US Foods’ independent lead director, has been elected non-executive Chair. Pietro Satriano will continue as Chief Executive Officer and a director.

In addition, the Board has elected Cheryl A. Bachelder to serve as Chair of the Compensation Committee of the Board and Ann E. Ziegler to serve as Chair of the Nominating & Corporate Governance Committee of the Board, effective immediately.

About US Foods

US Foods is one of America’s great food companies and a leading foodservice distributor, partnering with approximately 300,000 restaurants and foodservice operators to help their businesses succeed. With 70 broadline locations and 80 cash and carry stores, US Foods provides its customers with a broad and innovative food offering and a comprehensive suite of e-commerce, technology and business solutions. US Foods is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. Visit www.usfoods.com to learn more.

