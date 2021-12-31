Sonata Capital Group Inc Buys iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF, WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund, Sells iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF,

New Purchases: CP, HD, AMGN, XOM, WFC, IYK,

Seattle, WA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF, WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, Canadian Pacific Railway, sells iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF, , iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF, SPDR Biotech ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sonata Capital Group Inc. As of 2021Q4, Sonata Capital Group Inc owns 122 stocks with a total value of $238 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) - 94,256 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.62% iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 44,060 shares, 5.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.94% iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) - 149,411 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.17% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,040 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.83% iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 57,694 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.50%

Sonata Capital Group Inc initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $72.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,605 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sonata Capital Group Inc initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $356.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 594 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sonata Capital Group Inc initiated holding in Amgen Inc. The purchase prices were between $198.88 and $227.6, with an estimated average price of $211.1. The stock is now traded at around $230.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 912 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sonata Capital Group Inc initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $45.31 and $52, with an estimated average price of $49.28. The stock is now traded at around $59.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sonata Capital Group Inc initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52. The stock is now traded at around $79.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,346 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sonata Capital Group Inc initiated holding in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF. The purchase prices were between $178.75 and $200.18, with an estimated average price of $187.17. The stock is now traded at around $201.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sonata Capital Group Inc added to a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 185.86%. The purchase prices were between $26.29 and $26.64, with an estimated average price of $26.44. The stock is now traded at around $25.788500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 97,752 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sonata Capital Group Inc added to a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 159.17%. The purchase prices were between $27.82 and $27.91, with an estimated average price of $27.86. The stock is now traded at around $27.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 62,460 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sonata Capital Group Inc added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $58.6 and $64.72, with an estimated average price of $61.96. The stock is now traded at around $64.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 18,640 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sonata Capital Group Inc added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 136.69%. The purchase prices were between $50.97 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The stock is now traded at around $50.807000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 18,710 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sonata Capital Group Inc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 24.49%. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2767.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 305 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sonata Capital Group Inc added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 50.05%. The purchase prices were between $50.45 and $50.59, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $50.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 10,460 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sonata Capital Group Inc sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $24.7 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72.

Sonata Capital Group Inc sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $25.55 and $25.6, with an estimated average price of $25.57.

Sonata Capital Group Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Sonata Capital Group Inc sold out a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The sale prices were between $108.77 and $134.15, with an estimated average price of $120.52.

Sonata Capital Group Inc sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF. The sale prices were between $184.71 and $202.77, with an estimated average price of $195.03.

Sonata Capital Group Inc sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $91.12 and $124.1, with an estimated average price of $108.29.

Sonata Capital Group Inc reduced to a holding in Constellation Brands Inc by 32%. The sale prices were between $211.62 and $250.97, with an estimated average price of $228.43. The stock is now traded at around $237.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Sonata Capital Group Inc still held 850 shares as of 2021-12-31.