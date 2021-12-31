Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Triumph Capital Management Buys First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF, Aon PLC, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, Sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund

Investment company Triumph Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF, Aon PLC, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, Sea, First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund, sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Triumph Capital Management. As of 2021Q4, Triumph Capital Management owns 206 stocks with a total value of $226 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Triumph Capital Management
  1. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 45,020 shares, 7.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.66%
  2. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 25,656 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.51%
  3. First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FDV) - 141,723 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.51%
  4. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) - 25,859 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.02%
  5. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 106,554 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.39%
New Purchase: First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON)

Triumph Capital Management initiated holding in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.18 and $26.43, with an estimated average price of $26.32. The stock is now traded at around $25.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 125,211 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Aon PLC (AON)

Triumph Capital Management initiated holding in Aon PLC. The purchase prices were between $285.28 and $321.08, with an estimated average price of $299.8. The stock is now traded at around $287.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 6,949 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)

Triumph Capital Management initiated holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The purchase prices were between $1052.95 and $1709.98, with an estimated average price of $1396.48. The stock is now traded at around $1116.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 821 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Triumph Capital Management initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $119.216400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 5,599 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Triumph Capital Management initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $172.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 5,366 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH)

Triumph Capital Management initiated holding in Celsius Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.76 and $108.07, with an estimated average price of $82.55. The stock is now traded at around $57.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 12,541 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM)

Triumph Capital Management added to a holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 293.21%. The purchase prices were between $59.75 and $59.87, with an estimated average price of $59.8. The stock is now traded at around $59.670500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 43,229 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Sea Ltd (SE)

Triumph Capital Management added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 107.36%. The purchase prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89. The stock is now traded at around $160.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 15,670 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (FVD)

Triumph Capital Management added to a holding in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 219.34%. The purchase prices were between $39.33 and $43.04, with an estimated average price of $41.2. The stock is now traded at around $41.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 48,916 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Triumph Capital Management added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 324.72%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $252.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 4,999 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY)

Triumph Capital Management added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 34.98%. The purchase prices were between $47.5 and $52.06, with an estimated average price of $50.33. The stock is now traded at around $51.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 54,958 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI)

Triumph Capital Management added to a holding in SoFi Technologies Inc by 37.17%. The purchase prices were between $14.27 and $23.29, with an estimated average price of $18.33. The stock is now traded at around $12.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 129,316 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Triumph Capital Management sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93.

Sold Out: iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (JKH)

Triumph Capital Management sold out a holding in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $68.19 and $76.33, with an estimated average price of $72.78.

Sold Out: VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX)

Triumph Capital Management sold out a holding in VanEck Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $29.16 and $34.3, with an estimated average price of $31.49.

Sold Out: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH)

Triumph Capital Management sold out a holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $17.79 and $28.92, with an estimated average price of $23.81.

Sold Out: Futu Holdings Ltd (FUTU)

Triumph Capital Management sold out a holding in Futu Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $37.34 and $87.64, with an estimated average price of $56.36.

Sold Out: Unity Software Inc (U)

Triumph Capital Management sold out a holding in Unity Software Inc. The sale prices were between $119.85 and $201.12, with an estimated average price of $153.56.

Reduced: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

Triumph Capital Management reduced to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 92.21%. The sale prices were between $91.45 and $93.39, with an estimated average price of $92.53. The stock is now traded at around $88.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.3%. Triumph Capital Management still held 2,437 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Triumph Capital Management reduced to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 86.53%. The sale prices were between $83.93 and $85.34, with an estimated average price of $84.65. The stock is now traded at around $81.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.17%. Triumph Capital Management still held 4,483 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: FIRST TR EXCHANGE (HYLS)

Triumph Capital Management reduced to a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE by 64.23%. The sale prices were between $46.59 and $47.62, with an estimated average price of $47.18. The stock is now traded at around $46.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.05%. Triumph Capital Management still held 25,580 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)

Triumph Capital Management reduced to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 35.02%. The sale prices were between $124.86 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $132.44. The stock is now traded at around $132.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.5%. Triumph Capital Management still held 15,445 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Consolidated Edison Inc (ED)

Triumph Capital Management reduced to a holding in Consolidated Edison Inc by 76.97%. The sale prices were between $72.89 and $85.32, with an estimated average price of $78.77. The stock is now traded at around $84.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.38%. Triumph Capital Management still held 3,234 shares as of 2021-12-31.



