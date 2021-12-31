Triumph Capital Management Buys First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF, Aon PLC, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, Sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund

New Purchases: UCON, AON, MELI, PYPL, QCOM, CELH, FNK, DLO, GLBE, UPST, IBM, FYT, DMAR, FDX, NEWR, MQ, GRTS, AAWW, FMAY, FMAR, FJUL, FNOV, DDEC, DJUN, AXP, ASH, CRARY, FGD, SONO, NEE, VALE, GRBK, GM, CCL, UNH, PAVE, BOTZ, VNQ, LQD, VTI, SYBX, OXY, KMB, VIAC, CION, DOMA, DOCRF, ZNRG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF, Aon PLC, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, Sea, First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund, sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Triumph Capital Management. As of 2021Q4, Triumph Capital Management owns 206 stocks with a total value of $226 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Triumph Capital Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/triumph+capital+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 45,020 shares, 7.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.66% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 25,656 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.51% First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FDV) - 141,723 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.51% SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) - 25,859 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.02% JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 106,554 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.39%

Triumph Capital Management initiated holding in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.18 and $26.43, with an estimated average price of $26.32. The stock is now traded at around $25.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 125,211 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Triumph Capital Management initiated holding in Aon PLC. The purchase prices were between $285.28 and $321.08, with an estimated average price of $299.8. The stock is now traded at around $287.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 6,949 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Triumph Capital Management initiated holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The purchase prices were between $1052.95 and $1709.98, with an estimated average price of $1396.48. The stock is now traded at around $1116.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 821 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Triumph Capital Management initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $119.216400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 5,599 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Triumph Capital Management initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $172.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 5,366 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Triumph Capital Management initiated holding in Celsius Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.76 and $108.07, with an estimated average price of $82.55. The stock is now traded at around $57.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 12,541 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Triumph Capital Management added to a holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 293.21%. The purchase prices were between $59.75 and $59.87, with an estimated average price of $59.8. The stock is now traded at around $59.670500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 43,229 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Triumph Capital Management added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 107.36%. The purchase prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89. The stock is now traded at around $160.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 15,670 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Triumph Capital Management added to a holding in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 219.34%. The purchase prices were between $39.33 and $43.04, with an estimated average price of $41.2. The stock is now traded at around $41.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 48,916 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Triumph Capital Management added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 324.72%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $252.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 4,999 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Triumph Capital Management added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 34.98%. The purchase prices were between $47.5 and $52.06, with an estimated average price of $50.33. The stock is now traded at around $51.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 54,958 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Triumph Capital Management added to a holding in SoFi Technologies Inc by 37.17%. The purchase prices were between $14.27 and $23.29, with an estimated average price of $18.33. The stock is now traded at around $12.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 129,316 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Triumph Capital Management sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93.

Triumph Capital Management sold out a holding in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $68.19 and $76.33, with an estimated average price of $72.78.

Triumph Capital Management sold out a holding in VanEck Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $29.16 and $34.3, with an estimated average price of $31.49.

Triumph Capital Management sold out a holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $17.79 and $28.92, with an estimated average price of $23.81.

Triumph Capital Management sold out a holding in Futu Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $37.34 and $87.64, with an estimated average price of $56.36.

Triumph Capital Management sold out a holding in Unity Software Inc. The sale prices were between $119.85 and $201.12, with an estimated average price of $153.56.

Triumph Capital Management reduced to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 92.21%. The sale prices were between $91.45 and $93.39, with an estimated average price of $92.53. The stock is now traded at around $88.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.3%. Triumph Capital Management still held 2,437 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Triumph Capital Management reduced to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 86.53%. The sale prices were between $83.93 and $85.34, with an estimated average price of $84.65. The stock is now traded at around $81.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.17%. Triumph Capital Management still held 4,483 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Triumph Capital Management reduced to a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE by 64.23%. The sale prices were between $46.59 and $47.62, with an estimated average price of $47.18. The stock is now traded at around $46.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.05%. Triumph Capital Management still held 25,580 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Triumph Capital Management reduced to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 35.02%. The sale prices were between $124.86 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $132.44. The stock is now traded at around $132.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.5%. Triumph Capital Management still held 15,445 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Triumph Capital Management reduced to a holding in Consolidated Edison Inc by 76.97%. The sale prices were between $72.89 and $85.32, with an estimated average price of $78.77. The stock is now traded at around $84.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.38%. Triumph Capital Management still held 3,234 shares as of 2021-12-31.