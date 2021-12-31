Plancorp, LLC Buys First Busey Corp, Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF, Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF, Sells Zoom Video Communications Inc, Block Inc, ConocoPhillips

New Purchases: BUSE, ADBE, MKC, LCID, ADM, DHI, WBA, PSX, LAND, RIVN, IWD,

Saint Louis, MO, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys First Busey Corp, Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF, Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF, McDonald's Corp, Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF, sells Zoom Video Communications Inc, Block Inc, ConocoPhillips, Honeywell International Inc, Kyndryl Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Plancorp, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Plancorp, LLC owns 244 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) - 11,464,225 shares, 21.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17% Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) - 5,821,853 shares, 19.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.29% Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) - 4,284,346 shares, 7.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.87% Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) - 1,562,228 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.69% Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) - 1,811,279 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.83%

Plancorp, LLC initiated holding in First Busey Corp. The purchase prices were between $24.89 and $28.4, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 176,129 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Plancorp, LLC initiated holding in McCormick & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.1 and $96.61, with an estimated average price of $85.36. The stock is now traded at around $100.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,607 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Plancorp, LLC initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62. The stock is now traded at around $498.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 588 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Plancorp, LLC initiated holding in Lucid Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.59 and $55.52, with an estimated average price of $38.13. The stock is now traded at around $27.598000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,399 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Plancorp, LLC initiated holding in Phillips 66. The purchase prices were between $68.67 and $83.73, with an estimated average price of $75.55. The stock is now traded at around $91.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,791 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Plancorp, LLC initiated holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co. The purchase prices were between $61.16 and $67.59, with an estimated average price of $64.69. The stock is now traded at around $76.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,144 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Plancorp, LLC added to a holding in Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF by 359.83%. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.37. The stock is now traded at around $52.599400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 46,903 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Plancorp, LLC added to a holding in Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF by 26.76%. The purchase prices were between $48.26 and $49.16, with an estimated average price of $48.74. The stock is now traded at around $46.556900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 156,160 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Plancorp, LLC added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 88.20%. The purchase prices were between $236.42 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $252.91. The stock is now traded at around $258.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 10,498 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Plancorp, LLC added to a holding in Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF by 57.48%. The purchase prices were between $49.24 and $49.79, with an estimated average price of $49.48. The stock is now traded at around $48.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 63,425 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Plancorp, LLC added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 399.67%. The purchase prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $215.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,612 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Plancorp, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF by 31.66%. The purchase prices were between $75.56 and $81.16, with an estimated average price of $78.74. The stock is now traded at around $77.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 34,322 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Plancorp, LLC sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $181.81 and $285.66, with an estimated average price of $233.56.

Plancorp, LLC sold out a holding in Block Inc. The sale prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58.

Plancorp, LLC sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $68.6 and $77.03, with an estimated average price of $72.91.

Plancorp, LLC sold out a holding in Honeywell International Inc. The sale prices were between $199.42 and $227.75, with an estimated average price of $214.01.

Plancorp, LLC sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.