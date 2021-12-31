Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Plancorp, LLC Buys First Busey Corp, Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF, Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF, Sells Zoom Video Communications Inc, Block Inc, ConocoPhillips

Saint Louis, MO, based Investment company Plancorp, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys First Busey Corp, Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF, Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF, McDonald's Corp, Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF, sells Zoom Video Communications Inc, Block Inc, ConocoPhillips, Honeywell International Inc, Kyndryl Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Plancorp, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Plancorp, LLC owns 244 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Plancorp, LLC
  1. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) - 11,464,225 shares, 21.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17%
  2. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) - 5,821,853 shares, 19.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.29%
  3. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) - 4,284,346 shares, 7.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.87%
  4. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) - 1,562,228 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.69%
  5. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) - 1,811,279 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.83%
New Purchase: First Busey Corp (BUSE)

Plancorp, LLC initiated holding in First Busey Corp. The purchase prices were between $24.89 and $28.4, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 176,129 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: McCormick & Co Inc (MKC)

Plancorp, LLC initiated holding in McCormick & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.1 and $96.61, with an estimated average price of $85.36. The stock is now traded at around $100.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,607 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Plancorp, LLC initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62. The stock is now traded at around $498.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 588 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Lucid Group Inc (LCID)

Plancorp, LLC initiated holding in Lucid Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.59 and $55.52, with an estimated average price of $38.13. The stock is now traded at around $27.598000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,399 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Phillips 66 (PSX)

Plancorp, LLC initiated holding in Phillips 66. The purchase prices were between $68.67 and $83.73, with an estimated average price of $75.55. The stock is now traded at around $91.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,791 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Archer-Daniels Midland Co (ADM)

Plancorp, LLC initiated holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co. The purchase prices were between $61.16 and $67.59, with an estimated average price of $64.69. The stock is now traded at around $76.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,144 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF (AVIV)

Plancorp, LLC added to a holding in Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF by 359.83%. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.37. The stock is now traded at around $52.599400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 46,903 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF (AVIG)

Plancorp, LLC added to a holding in Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF by 26.76%. The purchase prices were between $48.26 and $49.16, with an estimated average price of $48.74. The stock is now traded at around $46.556900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 156,160 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: McDonald's Corp (MCD)

Plancorp, LLC added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 88.20%. The purchase prices were between $236.42 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $252.91. The stock is now traded at around $258.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 10,498 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF (AVSF)

Plancorp, LLC added to a holding in Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF by 57.48%. The purchase prices were between $49.24 and $49.79, with an estimated average price of $49.48. The stock is now traded at around $48.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 63,425 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Plancorp, LLC added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 399.67%. The purchase prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $215.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,612 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF (ESGD)

Plancorp, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF by 31.66%. The purchase prices were between $75.56 and $81.16, with an estimated average price of $78.74. The stock is now traded at around $77.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 34,322 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)

Plancorp, LLC sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $181.81 and $285.66, with an estimated average price of $233.56.

Sold Out: Block Inc (SQ)

Plancorp, LLC sold out a holding in Block Inc. The sale prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58.

Sold Out: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Plancorp, LLC sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $68.6 and $77.03, with an estimated average price of $72.91.

Sold Out: Honeywell International Inc (HON)

Plancorp, LLC sold out a holding in Honeywell International Inc. The sale prices were between $199.42 and $227.75, with an estimated average price of $214.01.

Sold Out: Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD)

Plancorp, LLC sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.



