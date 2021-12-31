Pecaut & Co. Buys CarMax Inc, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, Sells SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Sprott Physical Gold Trust

- New Purchases: KMX, SUSB, ESGV, NEM, ATGE, SLB, LEVI, RLI, ANTM, EA, AEM, ESGE, EMXF, DMXF, AIA, SPTS, VO, USXF, XJR, USRT, EMXC,
- Added Positions: SPYV, SPYG, SPMD, SDY, GLDM, SPEM, SPDW, IGIB, CIBR, SPSM, FBT, TPL, JNJ, VB, ESGD, UNP, VTV, VOT, VUG, VOE, VBK, VBR,
- Reduced Positions: SPSB, BRK.A, BRK.B, GOOG, AAPL, PHYS, SOR, Y, SONY, SUSC, WMT, NVDA, MSFT, SHV, DIS, WTM, QSR, RCG, GAB, WPM, OXY, FNV, CASY, STOR, AXP,
- Sold Out: BABA, MSB, DEA,
For the details of PECAUT & CO.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pecaut+%26+co./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of PECAUT & CO.
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 76,337 shares, 11.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.38%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 103,662 shares, 9.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.86%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 5,070 shares, 7.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.39%
- SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) - 299,749 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.85%
- iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB) - 153,965 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.33%
Pecaut & Co. initiated holding in CarMax Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.54 and $154.85, with an estimated average price of $140.13. The stock is now traded at around $110.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 21,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB)
Pecaut & Co. initiated holding in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.53 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $25.66. The stock is now traded at around $25.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 16,586 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV)
Pecaut & Co. initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $79.46 and $88.45, with an estimated average price of $85.28. The stock is now traded at around $81.269400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 4,488 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Newmont Corp (NEM)
Pecaut & Co. initiated holding in Newmont Corp. The purchase prices were between $53.27 and $62.02, with an estimated average price of $56.75. The stock is now traded at around $61.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Adtalem Global Education Inc (ATGE)
Pecaut & Co. initiated holding in Adtalem Global Education Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.57 and $39.07, with an estimated average price of $32.83. The stock is now traded at around $24.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)
Pecaut & Co. initiated holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The purchase prices were between $28.38 and $34.74, with an estimated average price of $31.49. The stock is now traded at around $39.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 8,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)
Pecaut & Co. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 124.90%. The purchase prices were between $38.9 and $42.04, with an estimated average price of $40.62. The stock is now traded at around $41.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 116,364 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG)
Pecaut & Co. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 110.59%. The purchase prices were between $63.28 and $73.48, with an estimated average price of $69.79. The stock is now traded at around $65.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 69,993 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD)
Pecaut & Co. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 105.33%. The purchase prices were between $46.53 and $50.84, with an estimated average price of $48.79. The stock is now traded at around $47.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 71,924 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY)
Pecaut & Co. added to a holding in SPDR Dividend ETF by 114.45%. The purchase prices were between $118.24 and $129.12, with an estimated average price of $123.75. The stock is now traded at around $125.551300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 25,783 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM)
Pecaut & Co. added to a holding in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 110.61%. The purchase prices were between $17.43 and $18.55, with an estimated average price of $17.86. The stock is now traded at around $18.193100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 169,931 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM)
Pecaut & Co. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 115.24%. The purchase prices were between $40.07 and $43.49, with an estimated average price of $41.91. The stock is now traded at around $42.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 70,409 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Pecaut & Co. sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.Sold Out: Mesabi Trust (MSB)
Pecaut & Co. sold out a holding in Mesabi Trust. The sale prices were between $21.72 and $36.71, with an estimated average price of $26.67.Sold Out: Easterly Government Properties Inc (DEA)
Pecaut & Co. sold out a holding in Easterly Government Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $20.79 and $22.93, with an estimated average price of $21.62.
Here is the complete portfolio of PECAUT & CO.. Also check out:
1. PECAUT & CO.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. PECAUT & CO.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. PECAUT & CO.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that PECAUT & CO. keeps buying