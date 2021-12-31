Pecaut & Co. Buys CarMax Inc, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, Sells SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Sprott Physical Gold Trust

New Purchases: KMX, SUSB, ESGV, NEM, ATGE, SLB, LEVI, RLI, ANTM, EA, AEM, ESGE, EMXF, DMXF, AIA, SPTS, VO, USXF, XJR, USRT, EMXC,

KMX, SUSB, ESGV, NEM, ATGE, SLB, LEVI, RLI, ANTM, EA, AEM, ESGE, EMXF, DMXF, AIA, SPTS, VO, USXF, XJR, USRT, EMXC, Added Positions: SPYV, SPYG, SPMD, SDY, GLDM, SPEM, SPDW, IGIB, CIBR, SPSM, FBT, TPL, JNJ, VB, ESGD, UNP, VTV, VOT, VUG, VOE, VBK, VBR,

SPYV, SPYG, SPMD, SDY, GLDM, SPEM, SPDW, IGIB, CIBR, SPSM, FBT, TPL, JNJ, VB, ESGD, UNP, VTV, VOT, VUG, VOE, VBK, VBR, Reduced Positions: SPSB, BRK.A, BRK.B, GOOG, AAPL, PHYS, SOR, Y, SONY, SUSC, WMT, NVDA, MSFT, SHV, DIS, WTM, QSR, RCG, GAB, WPM, OXY, FNV, CASY, STOR, AXP,

SPSB, BRK.A, BRK.B, GOOG, AAPL, PHYS, SOR, Y, SONY, SUSC, WMT, NVDA, MSFT, SHV, DIS, WTM, QSR, RCG, GAB, WPM, OXY, FNV, CASY, STOR, AXP, Sold Out: BABA, MSB, DEA,

Sioux City, IA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys CarMax Inc, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF, SPDR Dividend ETF, sells SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Sprott Physical Gold Trust, Alibaba Group Holding, iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pecaut & Co.. As of 2021Q4, Pecaut & Co. owns 98 stocks with a total value of $197 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 76,337 shares, 11.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.38% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 103,662 shares, 9.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.86% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 5,070 shares, 7.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.39% SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) - 299,749 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.85% iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB) - 153,965 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.33%

Pecaut & Co. initiated holding in CarMax Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.54 and $154.85, with an estimated average price of $140.13. The stock is now traded at around $110.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 21,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pecaut & Co. initiated holding in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.53 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $25.66. The stock is now traded at around $25.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 16,586 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pecaut & Co. initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $79.46 and $88.45, with an estimated average price of $85.28. The stock is now traded at around $81.269400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 4,488 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pecaut & Co. initiated holding in Newmont Corp. The purchase prices were between $53.27 and $62.02, with an estimated average price of $56.75. The stock is now traded at around $61.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pecaut & Co. initiated holding in Adtalem Global Education Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.57 and $39.07, with an estimated average price of $32.83. The stock is now traded at around $24.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pecaut & Co. initiated holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The purchase prices were between $28.38 and $34.74, with an estimated average price of $31.49. The stock is now traded at around $39.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 8,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pecaut & Co. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 124.90%. The purchase prices were between $38.9 and $42.04, with an estimated average price of $40.62. The stock is now traded at around $41.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 116,364 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pecaut & Co. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 110.59%. The purchase prices were between $63.28 and $73.48, with an estimated average price of $69.79. The stock is now traded at around $65.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 69,993 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pecaut & Co. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 105.33%. The purchase prices were between $46.53 and $50.84, with an estimated average price of $48.79. The stock is now traded at around $47.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 71,924 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pecaut & Co. added to a holding in SPDR Dividend ETF by 114.45%. The purchase prices were between $118.24 and $129.12, with an estimated average price of $123.75. The stock is now traded at around $125.551300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 25,783 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pecaut & Co. added to a holding in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 110.61%. The purchase prices were between $17.43 and $18.55, with an estimated average price of $17.86. The stock is now traded at around $18.193100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 169,931 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pecaut & Co. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 115.24%. The purchase prices were between $40.07 and $43.49, with an estimated average price of $41.91. The stock is now traded at around $42.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 70,409 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pecaut & Co. sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.

Pecaut & Co. sold out a holding in Mesabi Trust. The sale prices were between $21.72 and $36.71, with an estimated average price of $26.67.

Pecaut & Co. sold out a holding in Easterly Government Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $20.79 and $22.93, with an estimated average price of $21.62.