Platinum Investment Management Ltd Buys Roblox Corp, Iris Energy, Exscientia PLC, Sells Louisiana-Pacific Corp, Gilead Sciences Inc, Warrior Met Coal Inc

- New Purchases: IREN, EXAI, LW, PRDS, CRNC, MRNA, ROIV, WDC, FWONK, OPEN,
- Added Positions: RBLX, TCOM, RXRX, MASS, ZLAB, ESPR, FXLV, SQ, NSTG, NOAH, EPZM, MRSN, QTRX, FCX, BKNG, BTRS, OMIC, WVE, CNTG, BCRX, ALBO, ZYME, ADPT, HCM, ASMB, ICVX, RXDX, RXDX, BCAB, COGT, DNLI, GTH, IMVT, ORTX, DISH, TKNO, UHS, IBM, T, ABSI,
- Reduced Positions: ZTO, GILD, SWKS, IDYA, FB, GOOGL, CLF, BABA, PLNT, OMGA, ULTA, MRUS, PYPL, ICE, EFX, SYNH, CHRS, INBX, AAPL, TAL, ORCL, XLNX, CTMX, MSI, CVNA, SFM, VRTX, MOMO, PBR, BAP, FOXA, CTRA, CVS, ABC, KD,
- Sold Out: LPX, HCC, FSII, PACB, LYB, FULC, MDLA, X, ALKS, XLRN, RNA, ARCT, INOV, TWLO,
These are the top 5 holdings of PLATINUM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD
- ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (ZTO) - 14,905,595 shares, 11.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.05%
- Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) - 3,955,641 shares, 9.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.60%
- Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 3,513,350 shares, 9.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.25%
- Trip.com Group Ltd (TCOM) - 11,266,671 shares, 7.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.60%
- The Mosaic Co (MOS) - 3,822,804 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.43%
Platinum Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Iris Energy Ltd. The purchase prices were between $12.99 and $24.8, with an estimated average price of $17.61. The stock is now traded at around $15.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 2,717,193 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Exscientia PLC (EXAI)
Platinum Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Exscientia PLC. The purchase prices were between $17.63 and $25.26, with an estimated average price of $20.9. The stock is now traded at around $22.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 1,648,154 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW)
Platinum Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.24 and $63.38, with an estimated average price of $57.65. The stock is now traded at around $66.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 351,679 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Pardes Biosciences Inc (PRDS)
Platinum Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Pardes Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.62 and $17.02, with an estimated average price of $13.8. The stock is now traded at around $12.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 1,087,070 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Cerence Inc (CRNC)
Platinum Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Cerence Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.2 and $112.96, with an estimated average price of $87.86. The stock is now traded at around $44.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 87,329 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Moderna Inc (MRNA)
Platinum Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69. The stock is now traded at around $164.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 19,230 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Roblox Corp (RBLX)
Platinum Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Roblox Corp by 642.16%. The purchase prices were between $70.22 and $134.72, with an estimated average price of $97.97. The stock is now traded at around $70.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 618,542 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (RXRX)
Platinum Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc by 118.20%. The purchase prices were between $16.14 and $21.34, with an estimated average price of $18.74. The stock is now traded at around $12.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 1,443,863 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: 908 Devices Inc (MASS)
Platinum Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in 908 Devices Inc by 390.62%. The purchase prices were between $23.17 and $38.77, with an estimated average price of $29.2. The stock is now traded at around $15.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 495,332 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Zai Lab Ltd (ZLAB)
Platinum Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Zai Lab Ltd by 268.33%. The purchase prices were between $54.9 and $105.21, with an estimated average price of $84.09. The stock is now traded at around $53.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 140,591 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Esperion Therapeutics Inc (ESPR)
Platinum Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Esperion Therapeutics Inc by 58.37%. The purchase prices were between $4.81 and $11.73, with an estimated average price of $7.9. The stock is now traded at around $3.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,713,176 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Block Inc (SQ)
Platinum Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Block Inc by 53.47%. The purchase prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58. The stock is now traded at around $113.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 81,988 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Louisiana-Pacific Corp (LPX)
Platinum Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Louisiana-Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $58.93 and $78.88, with an estimated average price of $68.79.Sold Out: Warrior Met Coal Inc (HCC)
Platinum Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Warrior Met Coal Inc. The sale prices were between $20.71 and $28.05, with an estimated average price of $24.03.Sold Out: FS Development Corp II (FSII)
Platinum Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in FS Development Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.8 and $14.97, with an estimated average price of $11.43.Sold Out: Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (PACB)
Platinum Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. The sale prices were between $19.26 and $30.08, with an estimated average price of $24.05.Sold Out: LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)
Platinum Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV. The sale prices were between $84.55 and $99.46, with an estimated average price of $92.69.Sold Out: Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc (FULC)
Platinum Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $14 and $28.44, with an estimated average price of $19.58.
