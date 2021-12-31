Kore Private Wealth LLC Buys Tesla Inc, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Sells Akero Therapeutics Inc, Compass Inc, Uber Technologies Inc
- New Purchases: TOST, HOOD, RYH, IYZ, CBL, CTRA, TJX, IEMG, CL, RPM, SBAC, SNAP, FTXN, CSTM, PSA, ODFL, TLK, HPQ, FDIS, IEUR, BUD, BRO, VBR, WIT, XYL, NXPI, VOE, PANW, JD, IR, WH, KRE, RYU, URA, AFL, JLL, ARE, AIG, VIAC, CHH, CHD, CI, CS, DHI, DRE, GPC, HSBC, WELL, HST, KB, LSTR, MCK, MCO, MORN, REGN, STT, TECH, VFC, VOD, CLOV, SABR, IEZ, BBDO, LYG,
- Added Positions: TSLA, ACWI, VNQ, TDG, SPY, UPST, XLK, PTON, ACWX, QQQ, XLV, VIS, AAXJ, XLF, IXP, VGT, VCR, JEPI, O, VTI, XLC, DIS, EEMA, EWJ, EZU, VDC, XLY, CSCO, MSFT, IYH, VEA, VFH, XLP, NLY, BMY, LLY, GOOGL, NFLX, TPL, ORCC, FEZ, FLGB, INFL, XLI, XOP, CAT, LOOP, FVRR, IYW, VAW, XLE, XLU, ACN, AMZN, NVDA, UNH, V, BBCA, EWA, ILF, VDE, VGK, XLB, XLRE, ABB, ASML, ABT, ABEO, ATVI, ADBE, AMD, AMG, AXP, AMGN, ADI, AMAT, ADP, CIB, FIS, SCHW, DHR, DXCM, DEO, ETN, ECL, EW, EMR, EL, GIS, GS, HD, IBM, INFO, ITW, INFY, INTC, ICE, IFF, ISRG, JPM, JCI, LOW, MGM, MMC, SPGI, MRK, MET, MS, NKE, NMR, ORCL, PFE, BKNG, PRU, QCOM, SONY, TSM, TGT, TMO, VZ, WMT, ANTM, SHG, MA, TEL, AVGO, GM, YNDX, APTV, NOW, ZTS, IQV, TWTR, PYPL, DELL, BBIO, IMRX, BBAX, EPP, EWC, EWL, EWU, FLAU, FLJP, FLSW, FTEC, FXH, IYC, IYK, KBWB, PRFZ, PXH, VOO, MMM, ASX, A, AME, AON, ADSK, TFC, BK, BA, BXP, BSX, CPE, CP, GLW, COST, CCI, DE, D, DOV, DD, EQR, EXPE, FITB, GE, HON, MTCH, TT, IPG, INTU, JBHT, JNJ, MDLZ, KR, LMT, MKL, MAR, MCD, MDT, MSI, NVO, PNC, PH, PAYX, PEP, PDCE, LIN, RF, SHW, SPG, SBUX, SYY, TXN, USB, UPS, BR, TMUS, LULU, VMW, MSCI, PM, STWD, VRSK, CHTR, AMRS, SUN, ABBV, HLT, HPE, TEAM, KREF, DDOG, CARR, OTIS, SNOW, OLO, IDU, ITOT, IWY, IYE, IYM, VEU,
- Reduced Positions: COMP, UBER, PINS, TWLO, IAU, PD, COIN, VOX, MINT, AFIN, OMFL, GNL, VHT, FB, JHMT, GMF, ET, ACVA, IYJ, GILD, CVX, EPD, BAC, VUG, COP, VTV, KMI, BBN, XOM, MMP, AGO, PAA, PLD, UNP, BBJP, EFA, EWUS, GDX, CRWD, IT, IJT, NVS, AVB, ALGN, TAN, EYPT, SM, OPCH, CB, TEF, AMRN, CSL, HEDJ, AZN, AMP, IWF, IWM, IWP, BAX, ATR, MU, WRB, WFC, WSM, KYN, TAK, SRE, CRM, SEIC, ARMK, SHOP, BBEU, LRCX, SE, IDXX, FISV, NVST, ABNB, NEE, CME, LUMN,
- Sold Out: AKRO, VER, VTR, ES, ARKK, ARKF, VRTX, MSOS, ZM, WEX, UL, SKM, ARKG, CVS, PSX, ESGD, EWZ, OZON, DGRW, RSP, HWM, SMFG, OMC, XRAY, CSGP, TECS, KD, CYXT, CIG, MDVL, USWS,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 334,908 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.47%
- Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) - 1,112,544 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.17%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 100,206 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.51%
- Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 175,114 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.18%
- BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) - 581,871 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio.
Kore Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in Toast Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $65.22, with an estimated average price of $46.01. The stock is now traded at around $28.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 76,421 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD)
Kore Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in Robinhood Markets Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.11 and $42.07, with an estimated average price of $30.37. The stock is now traded at around $13.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 115,875 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (IYZ)
Kore Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.18 and $33.15, with an estimated average price of $32.1. The stock is now traded at around $30.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 25,259 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH)
Kore Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF. The purchase prices were between $290.94 and $321.86, with an estimated average price of $303.98. The stock is now traded at around $300.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,620 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: CBL & Associates Properties Inc (CBL)
Kore Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in CBL & Associates Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.22 and $32.5, with an estimated average price of $30.23. The stock is now traded at around $27.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 15,262 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA)
Kore Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in Coterra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $19 and $22.77, with an estimated average price of $20.82. The stock is now traded at around $23.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 26,863 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Kore Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 140.57%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $899.033300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 19,169 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI)
Kore Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund by 1329.73%. The purchase prices were between $98.5 and $106.18, with an estimated average price of $103.69. The stock is now traded at around $101.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 48,096 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)
Kore Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 301.40%. The purchase prices were between $101.58 and $116.01, with an estimated average price of $108.38. The stock is now traded at around $104.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 46,161 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: TransDigm Group Inc (TDG)
Kore Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in TransDigm Group Inc by 1859.75%. The purchase prices were between $553.37 and $685, with an estimated average price of $625.6. The stock is now traded at around $650.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 6,330 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST)
Kore Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in Upstart Holdings Inc by 1395.53%. The purchase prices were between $131.5 and $390, with an estimated average price of $246.83. The stock is now traded at around $104.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 18,754 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)
Kore Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc by 2267.56%. The purchase prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04. The stock is now traded at around $36.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 69,251 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Akero Therapeutics Inc (AKRO)
Kore Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in Akero Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $19.87 and $26.24, with an estimated average price of $22.18.Sold Out: (VER)
Kore Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.36 and $52.16, with an estimated average price of $49.13.Sold Out: Ventas Inc (VTR)
Kore Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in Ventas Inc. The sale prices were between $45.69 and $56.9, with an estimated average price of $52.13.Sold Out: Eversource Energy (ES)
Kore Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in Eversource Energy. The sale prices were between $81.95 and $91.14, with an estimated average price of $86.12.Sold Out: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
Kore Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $91.12 and $124.1, with an estimated average price of $108.29.Sold Out: ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF)
Kore Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $39.23 and $54.4, with an estimated average price of $48.17.
