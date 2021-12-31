Kore Private Wealth LLC Buys Tesla Inc, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Sells Akero Therapeutics Inc, Compass Inc, Uber Technologies Inc

New Purchases: TOST, HOOD, RYH, IYZ, CBL, CTRA, TJX, IEMG, CL, RPM, SBAC, SNAP, FTXN, CSTM, PSA, ODFL, TLK, HPQ, FDIS, IEUR, BUD, BRO, VBR, WIT, XYL, NXPI, VOE, PANW, JD, IR, WH, KRE, RYU, URA, AFL, JLL, ARE, AIG, VIAC, CHH, CHD, CI, CS, DHI, DRE, GPC, HSBC, WELL, HST, KB, LSTR, MCK, MCO, MORN, REGN, STT, TECH, VFC, VOD, CLOV, SABR, IEZ, BBDO, LYG,

TOST, HOOD, RYH, IYZ, CBL, CTRA, TJX, IEMG, CL, RPM, SBAC, SNAP, FTXN, CSTM, PSA, ODFL, TLK, HPQ, FDIS, IEUR, BUD, BRO, VBR, WIT, XYL, NXPI, VOE, PANW, JD, IR, WH, KRE, RYU, URA, AFL, JLL, ARE, AIG, VIAC, CHH, CHD, CI, CS, DHI, DRE, GPC, HSBC, WELL, HST, KB, LSTR, MCK, MCO, MORN, REGN, STT, TECH, VFC, VOD, CLOV, SABR, IEZ, BBDO, LYG, Added Positions: TSLA, ACWI, VNQ, TDG, SPY, UPST, XLK, PTON, ACWX, QQQ, XLV, VIS, AAXJ, XLF, IXP, VGT, VCR, JEPI, O, VTI, XLC, DIS, EEMA, EWJ, EZU, VDC, XLY, CSCO, MSFT, IYH, VEA, VFH, XLP, NLY, BMY, LLY, GOOGL, NFLX, TPL, ORCC, FEZ, FLGB, INFL, XLI, XOP, CAT, LOOP, FVRR, IYW, VAW, XLE, XLU, ACN, AMZN, NVDA, UNH, V, BBCA, EWA, ILF, VDE, VGK, XLB, XLRE, ABB, ASML, ABT, ABEO, ATVI, ADBE, AMD, AMG, AXP, AMGN, ADI, AMAT, ADP, CIB, FIS, SCHW, DHR, DXCM, DEO, ETN, ECL, EW, EMR, EL, GIS, GS, HD, IBM, INFO, ITW, INFY, INTC, ICE, IFF, ISRG, JPM, JCI, LOW, MGM, MMC, SPGI, MRK, MET, MS, NKE, NMR, ORCL, PFE, BKNG, PRU, QCOM, SONY, TSM, TGT, TMO, VZ, WMT, ANTM, SHG, MA, TEL, AVGO, GM, YNDX, APTV, NOW, ZTS, IQV, TWTR, PYPL, DELL, BBIO, IMRX, BBAX, EPP, EWC, EWL, EWU, FLAU, FLJP, FLSW, FTEC, FXH, IYC, IYK, KBWB, PRFZ, PXH, VOO, MMM, ASX, A, AME, AON, ADSK, TFC, BK, BA, BXP, BSX, CPE, CP, GLW, COST, CCI, DE, D, DOV, DD, EQR, EXPE, FITB, GE, HON, MTCH, TT, IPG, INTU, JBHT, JNJ, MDLZ, KR, LMT, MKL, MAR, MCD, MDT, MSI, NVO, PNC, PH, PAYX, PEP, PDCE, LIN, RF, SHW, SPG, SBUX, SYY, TXN, USB, UPS, BR, TMUS, LULU, VMW, MSCI, PM, STWD, VRSK, CHTR, AMRS, SUN, ABBV, HLT, HPE, TEAM, KREF, DDOG, CARR, OTIS, SNOW, OLO, IDU, ITOT, IWY, IYE, IYM, VEU,

TSLA, ACWI, VNQ, TDG, SPY, UPST, XLK, PTON, ACWX, QQQ, XLV, VIS, AAXJ, XLF, IXP, VGT, VCR, JEPI, O, VTI, XLC, DIS, EEMA, EWJ, EZU, VDC, XLY, CSCO, MSFT, IYH, VEA, VFH, XLP, NLY, BMY, LLY, GOOGL, NFLX, TPL, ORCC, FEZ, FLGB, INFL, XLI, XOP, CAT, LOOP, FVRR, IYW, VAW, XLE, XLU, ACN, AMZN, NVDA, UNH, V, BBCA, EWA, ILF, VDE, VGK, XLB, XLRE, ABB, ASML, ABT, ABEO, ATVI, ADBE, AMD, AMG, AXP, AMGN, ADI, AMAT, ADP, CIB, FIS, SCHW, DHR, DXCM, DEO, ETN, ECL, EW, EMR, EL, GIS, GS, HD, IBM, INFO, ITW, INFY, INTC, ICE, IFF, ISRG, JPM, JCI, LOW, MGM, MMC, SPGI, MRK, MET, MS, NKE, NMR, ORCL, PFE, BKNG, PRU, QCOM, SONY, TSM, TGT, TMO, VZ, WMT, ANTM, SHG, MA, TEL, AVGO, GM, YNDX, APTV, NOW, ZTS, IQV, TWTR, PYPL, DELL, BBIO, IMRX, BBAX, EPP, EWC, EWL, EWU, FLAU, FLJP, FLSW, FTEC, FXH, IYC, IYK, KBWB, PRFZ, PXH, VOO, MMM, ASX, A, AME, AON, ADSK, TFC, BK, BA, BXP, BSX, CPE, CP, GLW, COST, CCI, DE, D, DOV, DD, EQR, EXPE, FITB, GE, HON, MTCH, TT, IPG, INTU, JBHT, JNJ, MDLZ, KR, LMT, MKL, MAR, MCD, MDT, MSI, NVO, PNC, PH, PAYX, PEP, PDCE, LIN, RF, SHW, SPG, SBUX, SYY, TXN, USB, UPS, BR, TMUS, LULU, VMW, MSCI, PM, STWD, VRSK, CHTR, AMRS, SUN, ABBV, HLT, HPE, TEAM, KREF, DDOG, CARR, OTIS, SNOW, OLO, IDU, ITOT, IWY, IYE, IYM, VEU, Reduced Positions: COMP, UBER, PINS, TWLO, IAU, PD, COIN, VOX, MINT, AFIN, OMFL, GNL, VHT, FB, JHMT, GMF, ET, ACVA, IYJ, GILD, CVX, EPD, BAC, VUG, COP, VTV, KMI, BBN, XOM, MMP, AGO, PAA, PLD, UNP, BBJP, EFA, EWUS, GDX, CRWD, IT, IJT, NVS, AVB, ALGN, TAN, EYPT, SM, OPCH, CB, TEF, AMRN, CSL, HEDJ, AZN, AMP, IWF, IWM, IWP, BAX, ATR, MU, WRB, WFC, WSM, KYN, TAK, SRE, CRM, SEIC, ARMK, SHOP, BBEU, LRCX, SE, IDXX, FISV, NVST, ABNB, NEE, CME, LUMN,

COMP, UBER, PINS, TWLO, IAU, PD, COIN, VOX, MINT, AFIN, OMFL, GNL, VHT, FB, JHMT, GMF, ET, ACVA, IYJ, GILD, CVX, EPD, BAC, VUG, COP, VTV, KMI, BBN, XOM, MMP, AGO, PAA, PLD, UNP, BBJP, EFA, EWUS, GDX, CRWD, IT, IJT, NVS, AVB, ALGN, TAN, EYPT, SM, OPCH, CB, TEF, AMRN, CSL, HEDJ, AZN, AMP, IWF, IWM, IWP, BAX, ATR, MU, WRB, WFC, WSM, KYN, TAK, SRE, CRM, SEIC, ARMK, SHOP, BBEU, LRCX, SE, IDXX, FISV, NVST, ABNB, NEE, CME, LUMN, Sold Out: AKRO, VER, VTR, ES, ARKK, ARKF, VRTX, MSOS, ZM, WEX, UL, SKM, ARKG, CVS, PSX, ESGD, EWZ, OZON, DGRW, RSP, HWM, SMFG, OMC, XRAY, CSGP, TECS, KD, CYXT, CIG, MDVL, USWS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Tesla Inc, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, TransDigm Group Inc, Toast Inc, sells Akero Therapeutics Inc, Compass Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, PagerDuty Inc, Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kore Private Wealth LLC. As of 2021Q4, Kore Private Wealth LLC owns 482 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Kore Private Wealth LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kore+private+wealth+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 334,908 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.47% Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) - 1,112,544 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.17% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 100,206 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.51% Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 175,114 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.18% BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) - 581,871 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio.

Kore Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in Toast Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $65.22, with an estimated average price of $46.01. The stock is now traded at around $28.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 76,421 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kore Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in Robinhood Markets Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.11 and $42.07, with an estimated average price of $30.37. The stock is now traded at around $13.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 115,875 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kore Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.18 and $33.15, with an estimated average price of $32.1. The stock is now traded at around $30.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 25,259 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kore Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF. The purchase prices were between $290.94 and $321.86, with an estimated average price of $303.98. The stock is now traded at around $300.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,620 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kore Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in CBL & Associates Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.22 and $32.5, with an estimated average price of $30.23. The stock is now traded at around $27.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 15,262 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kore Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in Coterra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $19 and $22.77, with an estimated average price of $20.82. The stock is now traded at around $23.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 26,863 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kore Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 140.57%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $899.033300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 19,169 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kore Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund by 1329.73%. The purchase prices were between $98.5 and $106.18, with an estimated average price of $103.69. The stock is now traded at around $101.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 48,096 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kore Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 301.40%. The purchase prices were between $101.58 and $116.01, with an estimated average price of $108.38. The stock is now traded at around $104.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 46,161 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kore Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in TransDigm Group Inc by 1859.75%. The purchase prices were between $553.37 and $685, with an estimated average price of $625.6. The stock is now traded at around $650.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 6,330 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kore Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in Upstart Holdings Inc by 1395.53%. The purchase prices were between $131.5 and $390, with an estimated average price of $246.83. The stock is now traded at around $104.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 18,754 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kore Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc by 2267.56%. The purchase prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04. The stock is now traded at around $36.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 69,251 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kore Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in Akero Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $19.87 and $26.24, with an estimated average price of $22.18.

Kore Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.36 and $52.16, with an estimated average price of $49.13.

Kore Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in Ventas Inc. The sale prices were between $45.69 and $56.9, with an estimated average price of $52.13.

Kore Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in Eversource Energy. The sale prices were between $81.95 and $91.14, with an estimated average price of $86.12.

Kore Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $91.12 and $124.1, with an estimated average price of $108.29.

Kore Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $39.23 and $54.4, with an estimated average price of $48.17.