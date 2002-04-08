WPUR Reminds Superbowl Cryptocurrency Advertises Of Environmental Impact

Dalles, Texas, Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WaterPure International, Inc. (OTC Pink: WPUR) is a recently reorganized business targeting the market for sustainable water and electric utilities management solutions. The company has launched a number of innovative and scalable pilot programs with plans to expand the projects to deliver greater impact. The company’s innovative pilots are all focused on delivering benefit to the African continent to include a solar farm powered cryptocurrency mining center.

With the upcoming Superbowl this Sunday, February 13th, looking to be a cryptocurrency advertising bonanza … see article:

The Crypto Bowl is the beginning of a blockchain advertising bonanza

WPUR wants to highlight its solar farm powered cryptocurrency mining center initiative and other sustainable projects. Learn more about WPUR’s 2022 strategic plans by reviewing the company’s recent report:

WPUR Pursues $41 Billion Sustainability Market With New Assets, Partnerships and Management

As celebrities like Matt Damon, a self-proclaimed climate change advocate pitch for cryptocurrencies, WPUR is taking advantage of the resulting increased visibility to encourage environmental sustainability initiatives such as WPUR’s solar farm powered cryptocurrency mining center in Africa, be married with cryptocurrency expansion initiatives.

WPUR’s solar farm pilot is being built for multiple purposes and in fact started with a project for Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALYI). ALYI is engaged in the development of a Formula E race in Nairobi which includes the construction of a event and resort facility. WPUR’s solar farm is intended to power the event and resort facility.

Learn more about ALYI’s EV Ecosystem initiative .

To learn more about WPUR, visit https://www.wpurinc.com/ .

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.