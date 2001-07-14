General Mills Leads Its Industry in America's Best Large Employers List by Forbes

Forbes has named General Mills to its prestigious America’s Best Employers 2022 list, announced this week. The company is listed as #1 for its industry, leading the consumer-packaged goods sector across all factors including working conditions, development opportunities, compensation, and diversity, equity and inclusion.

The rankings were determined through an independent survey of approximately 60,000 American employees working for companies with more than 1,000 employees in America. The evaluation was based on direct and indirect recommendations from employees that were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family. Employee evaluations also included other employers in their respective industries that stood out either positively or negatively.

“We’re extremely honored to be recognized as the industry leader in the Food and Beverage sector by Forbes,” said Jacqueline Williams-Roll, chief human resources officer, General Mills. “We know how much culture matters, and we are committed to building and fostering one founded on inclusion and belonging. General Mills is one of those unique companies where you can both spend your entire career, or a portion of it and always find challenging and rewarding experiences.”

General Mills ranks 22nd overall out of 1,000 large employers selected for the list. The full list of “America’s Best Employers” and more information about its methodology are available at forbes.com.

For more information on General Mills visit the company’s 2021 Global+Responsibility+Report.

About General Mills

General Mills makes food the world loves. The company is guided by its Accelerate strategy to drive shareholder value by boldly building its brands, relentlessly innovating, unleashing its scale and being a force for good. Its portfolio of beloved brands includes household names such as Cheerios, Nature Valley, Blue Buffalo, Häagen-Dazs, Old El Paso, Pillsbury, Betty Crocker, Yoplait, Annie’s, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2021 net sales of U.S. $18.1 billion. In addition, the company’s share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1.1 billion.

