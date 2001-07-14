Postmedia Network Announces Election of Directors

Postmedia Network Canada Corp. (“Postmedia” or the “Company”) is pleased to report that at its annual meeting of shareholders, held in Toronto on February 10, 2022, each of the directors listed as nominees in the management proxy circular dated December 17, 2021 were elected as directors of the Company. Directors have been appointed to serve until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders.

Appointment of Auditors - Approved

Outcome Percentage of Votes

Cast For* Percentage of Votes

Cast Withheld* Approved 100% 0%

Election of Directors – Approved

Nominee Outcome Percentage of

Votes Cast For* Percentage of Votes

Cast Withheld* Paul Godfrey Approved 89.43% 10.57% John Bode Approved 98.90% 1.10% Janet Ecker Approved 98.90% 1.10% Vincent Gasparro Approved 97.46% 2.54% Wendy Henkelman Approved 98.90% 1.10% Mary Junck Approved 98.90% 1.10% Andrew MacLeod Approved 98.90% 1.10% Daniel Rotstein Approved 98.90% 1.10% Graham Savage Approved 98.90% 1.10% Peter Sharpe Approved 98.90% 1.10%

*As a vote for each motion was taken by a show of hands, the number of votes disclosed reflects only those proxies received by management in advance of the meeting.

About Postmedia Network Canada Corp.

Postmedia Network Canada Corp. (TSX:PNC.A, PNC.B) is the holding company that owns Postmedia Network Inc., a Canadian newsmedia company representing more than 120 brands across multiple print, online, and mobile platforms. Award-winning journalists and innovative product development teams bring engaging content to millions of people every week whenever and wherever they want it. This exceptional content, reach and scope offers advertisers and marketers compelling solutions to effectively reach target audiences. For more information, visit www.postmedia.com.

