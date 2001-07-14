Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Postmedia Network Announces Election of Directors

Postmedia Network Canada Corp. (“Postmedia” or the “Company”) is pleased to report that at its annual meeting of shareholders, held in Toronto on February 10, 2022, each of the directors listed as nominees in the management proxy circular dated December 17, 2021 were elected as directors of the Company. Directors have been appointed to serve until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders.

Appointment of Auditors - Approved

Outcome

Percentage of Votes
Cast For*

Percentage of Votes
Cast Withheld*

Approved

100%

0%

Election of Directors – Approved

Nominee

Outcome

Percentage of
Votes Cast For*

Percentage of Votes
Cast Withheld*

Paul Godfrey

Approved

89.43%

10.57%

John Bode

Approved

98.90%

1.10%

Janet Ecker

Approved

98.90%

1.10%

Vincent Gasparro

Approved

97.46%

2.54%

Wendy Henkelman

Approved

98.90%

1.10%

Mary Junck

Approved

98.90%

1.10%

Andrew MacLeod

Approved

98.90%

1.10%

Daniel Rotstein

Approved

98.90%

1.10%

Graham Savage

Approved

98.90%

1.10%

Peter Sharpe

Approved

98.90%

1.10%

*As a vote for each motion was taken by a show of hands, the number of votes disclosed reflects only those proxies received by management in advance of the meeting.

About Postmedia Network Canada Corp.

Postmedia Network Canada Corp. (TSX:PNC.A, PNC.B) is the holding company that owns Postmedia Network Inc., a Canadian newsmedia company representing more than 120 brands across multiple print, online, and mobile platforms. Award-winning journalists and innovative product development teams bring engaging content to millions of people every week whenever and wherever they want it. This exceptional content, reach and scope offers advertisers and marketers compelling solutions to effectively reach target audiences. For more information, visit www.postmedia.com.

