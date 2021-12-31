Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Phoenix Wealth Advisors Buys Union Pacific Corp, Teladoc Health Inc, Motorola Solutions Inc, Sells UiPath Inc, Twilio Inc, Zillow Group Inc

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Phoenix Wealth Advisors (Current Portfolio) buys Union Pacific Corp, Teladoc Health Inc, Motorola Solutions Inc, Chubb, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, sells UiPath Inc, Twilio Inc, Zillow Group Inc, DocuSign Inc, Citrix Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Phoenix Wealth Advisors. As of 2021Q4, Phoenix Wealth Advisors owns 121 stocks with a total value of $131 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Phoenix Wealth Advisors's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/phoenix+wealth+advisors/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Phoenix Wealth Advisors
  1. Amplify CPW Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO) - 171,101 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.22%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 16,471 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.59%
  3. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 10,404 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.37%
  4. Eaton Corp PLC (ETN) - 22,077 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.28%
  5. Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 59,472 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.12%
New Purchase: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $450.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 537 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 948.87%. The purchase prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68. The stock is now traded at around $243.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 6,503 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 50.90%. The purchase prices were between $87.43 and $154.29, with an estimated average price of $118.83. The stock is now traded at around $77.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 13,521 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Motorola Solutions Inc by 358.33%. The purchase prices were between $231.47 and $272.73, with an estimated average price of $252.37. The stock is now traded at around $219.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,595 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: CME Group Inc (CME)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors added to a holding in CME Group Inc by 188.99%. The purchase prices were between $194.71 and $231.97, with an estimated average price of $220.67. The stock is now traded at around $243.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 2,179 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Chubb Ltd (CB)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Chubb Ltd by 429.43%. The purchase prices were between $173.61 and $196.09, with an estimated average price of $188.12. The stock is now traded at around $208.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 2,123 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 331.10%. The purchase prices were between $255.99 and $314.27, with an estimated average price of $294.3. The stock is now traded at around $249.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,414 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: UiPath Inc (PATH)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in UiPath Inc. The sale prices were between $39.81 and $57.51, with an estimated average price of $49.2.

Sold Out: Twilio Inc (TWLO)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Twilio Inc. The sale prices were between $248.17 and $369.23, with an estimated average price of $297.96.

Sold Out: Zillow Group Inc (Z)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $53 and $103.63, with an estimated average price of $71.41.

Sold Out: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68.

Sold Out: Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Citrix Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $78.72 and $106.47, with an estimated average price of $91.07.

Sold Out: eBay Inc (EBAY)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in eBay Inc. The sale prices were between $63.71 and $80.59, with an estimated average price of $71.31.

Reduced: Snap-on Inc (SNA)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors reduced to a holding in Snap-on Inc by 20.56%. The sale prices were between $202.03 and $228.02, with an estimated average price of $213.62. The stock is now traded at around $213.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Phoenix Wealth Advisors still held 1,070 shares as of 2021-12-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Phoenix Wealth Advisors. Also check out:

1. Phoenix Wealth Advisors's Undervalued Stocks
2. Phoenix Wealth Advisors's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Phoenix Wealth Advisors's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Phoenix Wealth Advisors keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus