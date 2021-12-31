Phoenix Wealth Advisors Buys Union Pacific Corp, Teladoc Health Inc, Motorola Solutions Inc, Sells UiPath Inc, Twilio Inc, Zillow Group Inc

New Purchases: IVV,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Union Pacific Corp, Teladoc Health Inc, Motorola Solutions Inc, Chubb, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, sells UiPath Inc, Twilio Inc, Zillow Group Inc, DocuSign Inc, Citrix Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Phoenix Wealth Advisors. As of 2021Q4, Phoenix Wealth Advisors owns 121 stocks with a total value of $131 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Amplify CPW Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO) - 171,101 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.22% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 16,471 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.59% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 10,404 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.37% Eaton Corp PLC (ETN) - 22,077 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.28% Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 59,472 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.12%

Phoenix Wealth Advisors initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $450.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 537 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Phoenix Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 948.87%. The purchase prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68. The stock is now traded at around $243.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 6,503 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Phoenix Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 50.90%. The purchase prices were between $87.43 and $154.29, with an estimated average price of $118.83. The stock is now traded at around $77.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 13,521 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Phoenix Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Motorola Solutions Inc by 358.33%. The purchase prices were between $231.47 and $272.73, with an estimated average price of $252.37. The stock is now traded at around $219.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,595 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Phoenix Wealth Advisors added to a holding in CME Group Inc by 188.99%. The purchase prices were between $194.71 and $231.97, with an estimated average price of $220.67. The stock is now traded at around $243.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 2,179 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Phoenix Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Chubb Ltd by 429.43%. The purchase prices were between $173.61 and $196.09, with an estimated average price of $188.12. The stock is now traded at around $208.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 2,123 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Phoenix Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 331.10%. The purchase prices were between $255.99 and $314.27, with an estimated average price of $294.3. The stock is now traded at around $249.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,414 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Phoenix Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in UiPath Inc. The sale prices were between $39.81 and $57.51, with an estimated average price of $49.2.

Phoenix Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Twilio Inc. The sale prices were between $248.17 and $369.23, with an estimated average price of $297.96.

Phoenix Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $53 and $103.63, with an estimated average price of $71.41.

Phoenix Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68.

Phoenix Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Citrix Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $78.72 and $106.47, with an estimated average price of $91.07.

Phoenix Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in eBay Inc. The sale prices were between $63.71 and $80.59, with an estimated average price of $71.31.

Phoenix Wealth Advisors reduced to a holding in Snap-on Inc by 20.56%. The sale prices were between $202.03 and $228.02, with an estimated average price of $213.62. The stock is now traded at around $213.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Phoenix Wealth Advisors still held 1,070 shares as of 2021-12-31.