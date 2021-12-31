Muzinich & Co., Inc. Buys Goldman Sachs BDC Inc, Sells WhiteHorse Finance Inc, Barings BDC Inc, BlackRock Capital Investment Corp

- Added Positions: GSBD,
- Reduced Positions: FSK, ARCC, PSEC, BCSF, CGBD, BBDC, GBDC, OCSL, BKCC, AINV, SLRC, NMFC, SCM, FDUS, PLD, EQIX, AMT,
- Sold Out: WHF,
- Ares Capital Corp (ARCC) - 1,023,745 shares, 12.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.63%
- Owl Rock Capital Corp (ORCC) - 901,901 shares, 7.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05%
- Golub Capital BDC Inc (GBDC) - 722,943 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.8%
- FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK) - 476,931 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.45%
- Main Street Capital Corp (MAIN) - 210,143 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25%
Muzinich & Co., Inc. added to a holding in Goldman Sachs BDC Inc by 63.18%. The purchase prices were between $18.49 and $19.51, with an estimated average price of $18.99. The stock is now traded at around $20.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 364,462 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: WhiteHorse Finance Inc (WHF)
Muzinich & Co., Inc. sold out a holding in WhiteHorse Finance Inc. The sale prices were between $15 and $16.22, with an estimated average price of $15.47.Reduced: Barings BDC Inc (BBDC)
Muzinich & Co., Inc. reduced to a holding in Barings BDC Inc by 23.46%. The sale prices were between $10.62 and $11.47, with an estimated average price of $11.04. The stock is now traded at around $11.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.46%. Muzinich & Co., Inc. still held 219,194 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: BlackRock Capital Investment Corp (BKCC)
Muzinich & Co., Inc. reduced to a holding in BlackRock Capital Investment Corp by 39.48%. The sale prices were between $3.8 and $4.35, with an estimated average price of $4.19. The stock is now traded at around $4.211500. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.28%. Muzinich & Co., Inc. still held 180,950 shares as of 2021-12-31.
