Cooper Financial Group Buys JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF, LeaderShares AlphaFactor US Core Equity ETF, LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF, Sells iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value E

New Purchases: LSAF, LSAT, DYLD, JQUA, SQEW, CION, ACTV, USMV, FNF, DVY, URA, ASML, GRID, ANET, SLAB, PAYX, MU, HOLX, FUL, CERN, FIW, CPT, OKTA, WMB, VRTX, TDY, MDT, GPC, BEN, CI, PTY, EXC, PSLV, WTER,

LSAF, LSAT, DYLD, JQUA, SQEW, CION, ACTV, USMV, FNF, DVY, URA, ASML, GRID, ANET, SLAB, PAYX, MU, HOLX, FUL, CERN, FIW, CPT, OKTA, WMB, VRTX, TDY, MDT, GPC, BEN, CI, PTY, EXC, PSLV, WTER, Added Positions: JEPI, IJH, AMZN, SPYV, SPYG, SPAB, TWLO, IXUS, SPSB, IIPR, TOTL, ITOT, MDYV, CNBS, ADBE, MDYG, JMST, IJR, LRCX, TIP, FTLS, QAI, SPSM, GNRC, FPF, IVV, KEYS, SPEM, GOOGL, NEE, FTNT, TGT, INTU, QCOM, SPGI, SWAN, MRNA, IGR, TMUS, YETI, NAC, ZBRA, PYPL, NFLX, IXN, KR, REMX, EA, GS, EMR, VEA, CHRW, BIO, PNR, JPUS, OKE, PNC, TROW, TD, MUC, ETSY, FRC, GHY,

JEPI, IJH, AMZN, SPYV, SPYG, SPAB, TWLO, IXUS, SPSB, IIPR, TOTL, ITOT, MDYV, CNBS, ADBE, MDYG, JMST, IJR, LRCX, TIP, FTLS, QAI, SPSM, GNRC, FPF, IVV, KEYS, SPEM, GOOGL, NEE, FTNT, TGT, INTU, QCOM, SPGI, SWAN, MRNA, IGR, TMUS, YETI, NAC, ZBRA, PYPL, NFLX, IXN, KR, REMX, EA, GS, EMR, VEA, CHRW, BIO, PNR, JPUS, OKE, PNC, TROW, TD, MUC, ETSY, FRC, GHY, Reduced Positions: ESGU, SPLG, EFV, EFG, GOVT, SCHJ, MBB, VLUE, XSOE, SCHA, IYW, IXG, FALN, IUSB, XLE, AAPL, SCHP, COMT, JPST, BA, MTUM, TSLA, MSFT, MUB, SRE, RSP, ILMN, DIS, ESGE, IVW, HD, KEMQ, IBM, ABBV, VOO, BAC, PEP, NLY, VZ, T, JPM, WMT, GOOG, LMT, SBUX, PM, FB, SPY, AMGN, F, JNJ, PFE, CRM, BX, AVGO, BMY, EW, NOC, CUBE, RTX, WPC, FSK, ERTH, IHI, IWF, IWS, VTV, MMM, ADP, BP, CAT, KO, CMCSA, COST, XOM, INTC, LH, MAR, NVDA, UPS, MA, V, AGNC, OTIS, IEFA, IWD, IWM, IWP, QQQ, VWO, CVX, CSCO, C, DHR, KLAC, KMB, USB, VLO, SQ, INMD, FLCB, IEMG, VUG, XLG,

ESGU, SPLG, EFV, EFG, GOVT, SCHJ, MBB, VLUE, XSOE, SCHA, IYW, IXG, FALN, IUSB, XLE, AAPL, SCHP, COMT, JPST, BA, MTUM, TSLA, MSFT, MUB, SRE, RSP, ILMN, DIS, ESGE, IVW, HD, KEMQ, IBM, ABBV, VOO, BAC, PEP, NLY, VZ, T, JPM, WMT, GOOG, LMT, SBUX, PM, FB, SPY, AMGN, F, JNJ, PFE, CRM, BX, AVGO, BMY, EW, NOC, CUBE, RTX, WPC, FSK, ERTH, IHI, IWF, IWS, VTV, MMM, ADP, BP, CAT, KO, CMCSA, COST, XOM, INTC, LH, MAR, NVDA, UPS, MA, V, AGNC, OTIS, IEFA, IWD, IWM, IWP, QQQ, VWO, CVX, CSCO, C, DHR, KLAC, KMB, USB, VLO, SQ, INMD, FLCB, IEMG, VUG, XLG, Sold Out: TLH, AOA, FFWM, IGSB, MCD, PALL, DSI, WFC, ROK, LUV, ESGD, DIA, CLX, QRVO, DBX, GM, BABA, ATCO, MNST, SCHG, DOW, FTEC, VRP, NOMD, VCV, TT, EUSB, VO, VIG, AMT, SPFF, ICLN, IP, MO, IRM, EAGG, MRK, OHI, O, UNH, WBA, CLF, SCHI, AEP, TMKRU, SLVM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF, LeaderShares AlphaFactor US Core Equity ETF, LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF, LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF, JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF, sells iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cooper Financial Group. As of 2021Q4, Cooper Financial Group owns 235 stocks with a total value of $265 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Cooper Financial Group's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cooper+financial+group/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 112,065 shares, 7.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.21% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 13,817 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.15% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,715 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.11% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 35,462 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.75% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 16,145 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.23%

Cooper Financial Group initiated holding in LeaderShares AlphaFactor US Core Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.02 and $34.99, with an estimated average price of $32.91. The stock is now traded at around $33.989200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 87,681 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cooper Financial Group initiated holding in LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.19 and $35.91, with an estimated average price of $34.66. The stock is now traded at around $35.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 84,908 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cooper Financial Group initiated holding in LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.62 and $25.35, with an estimated average price of $24.98. The stock is now traded at around $23.719800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 53,141 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cooper Financial Group initiated holding in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.52 and $45.69, with an estimated average price of $43.57. The stock is now traded at around $42.347400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 24,954 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cooper Financial Group initiated holding in LeaderShares Equity Skew ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.9 and $35.8, with an estimated average price of $34.43. The stock is now traded at around $33.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 26,651 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cooper Financial Group initiated holding in CION Invt Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.8 and $14.86, with an estimated average price of $12.89. The stock is now traded at around $12.625200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 49,081 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cooper Financial Group added to a holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 589.50%. The purchase prices were between $57.83 and $62.79, with an estimated average price of $60.46. The stock is now traded at around $60.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 64,723 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cooper Financial Group added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 37.47%. The purchase prices were between $264.89 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $277.74. The stock is now traded at around $268.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 10,111 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cooper Financial Group added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 30.75%. The purchase prices were between $248.17 and $369.23, with an estimated average price of $297.96. The stock is now traded at around $206.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 7,552 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cooper Financial Group added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 21.72%. The purchase prices were between $68.21 and $72.74, with an estimated average price of $70.81. The stock is now traded at around $69.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 30,808 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cooper Financial Group added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 38.91%. The purchase prices were between $97.9 and $107.61, with an estimated average price of $104.32. The stock is now traded at around $100.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 9,539 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cooper Financial Group added to a holding in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc by 66.58%. The purchase prices were between $228.48 and $286.21, with an estimated average price of $256.97. The stock is now traded at around $192.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,692 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cooper Financial Group sold out a holding in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $143.55 and $151.72, with an estimated average price of $147.49.

Cooper Financial Group sold out a holding in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF. The sale prices were between $68.95 and $73.05, with an estimated average price of $71.6.

Cooper Financial Group sold out a holding in First Foundation Inc. The sale prices were between $24.24 and $29.12, with an estimated average price of $26.64.

Cooper Financial Group sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $53.64 and $54.27, with an estimated average price of $53.89.

Cooper Financial Group sold out a holding in McDonald's Corp. The sale prices were between $236.42 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $252.91.

Cooper Financial Group sold out a holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $148.6 and $204.67, with an estimated average price of $181.16.

Cooper Financial Group reduced to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 90.29%. The sale prices were between $97.93 and $108.46, with an estimated average price of $104.78. The stock is now traded at around $101.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -8.35%. Cooper Financial Group still held 43,961 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cooper Financial Group reduced to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 95.46%. The sale prices were between $50.24 and $56.16, with an estimated average price of $53.87. The stock is now traded at around $52.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -7.57%. Cooper Financial Group still held 34,401 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cooper Financial Group reduced to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 90.4%. The sale prices were between $47.67 and $51.35, with an estimated average price of $50.11. The stock is now traded at around $53.204700. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.07%. Cooper Financial Group still held 40,921 shares as of 2021-12-31.