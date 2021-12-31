Cooper Financial Group Buys JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF, LeaderShares AlphaFactor US Core Equity ETF, LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF, Sells iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value E

- New Purchases: LSAF, LSAT, DYLD, JQUA, SQEW, CION, ACTV, USMV, FNF, DVY, URA, ASML, GRID, ANET, SLAB, PAYX, MU, HOLX, FUL, CERN, FIW, CPT, OKTA, WMB, VRTX, TDY, MDT, GPC, BEN, CI, PTY, EXC, PSLV, WTER,
- Added Positions: JEPI, IJH, AMZN, SPYV, SPYG, SPAB, TWLO, IXUS, SPSB, IIPR, TOTL, ITOT, MDYV, CNBS, ADBE, MDYG, JMST, IJR, LRCX, TIP, FTLS, QAI, SPSM, GNRC, FPF, IVV, KEYS, SPEM, GOOGL, NEE, FTNT, TGT, INTU, QCOM, SPGI, SWAN, MRNA, IGR, TMUS, YETI, NAC, ZBRA, PYPL, NFLX, IXN, KR, REMX, EA, GS, EMR, VEA, CHRW, BIO, PNR, JPUS, OKE, PNC, TROW, TD, MUC, ETSY, FRC, GHY,
- Reduced Positions: ESGU, SPLG, EFV, EFG, GOVT, SCHJ, MBB, VLUE, XSOE, SCHA, IYW, IXG, FALN, IUSB, XLE, AAPL, SCHP, COMT, JPST, BA, MTUM, TSLA, MSFT, MUB, SRE, RSP, ILMN, DIS, ESGE, IVW, HD, KEMQ, IBM, ABBV, VOO, BAC, PEP, NLY, VZ, T, JPM, WMT, GOOG, LMT, SBUX, PM, FB, SPY, AMGN, F, JNJ, PFE, CRM, BX, AVGO, BMY, EW, NOC, CUBE, RTX, WPC, FSK, ERTH, IHI, IWF, IWS, VTV, MMM, ADP, BP, CAT, KO, CMCSA, COST, XOM, INTC, LH, MAR, NVDA, UPS, MA, V, AGNC, OTIS, IEFA, IWD, IWM, IWP, QQQ, VWO, CVX, CSCO, C, DHR, KLAC, KMB, USB, VLO, SQ, INMD, FLCB, IEMG, VUG, XLG,
- Sold Out: TLH, AOA, FFWM, IGSB, MCD, PALL, DSI, WFC, ROK, LUV, ESGD, DIA, CLX, QRVO, DBX, GM, BABA, ATCO, MNST, SCHG, DOW, FTEC, VRP, NOMD, VCV, TT, EUSB, VO, VIG, AMT, SPFF, ICLN, IP, MO, IRM, EAGG, MRK, OHI, O, UNH, WBA, CLF, SCHI, AEP, TMKRU, SLVM,
These are the top 5 holdings of Cooper Financial Group
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 112,065 shares, 7.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.21%
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 13,817 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.15%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,715 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.11%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 35,462 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.75%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 16,145 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.23%
Cooper Financial Group initiated holding in LeaderShares AlphaFactor US Core Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.02 and $34.99, with an estimated average price of $32.91. The stock is now traded at around $33.989200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 87,681 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF (LSAT)
Cooper Financial Group initiated holding in LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.19 and $35.91, with an estimated average price of $34.66. The stock is now traded at around $35.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 84,908 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (DYLD)
Cooper Financial Group initiated holding in LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.62 and $25.35, with an estimated average price of $24.98. The stock is now traded at around $23.719800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 53,141 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA)
Cooper Financial Group initiated holding in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.52 and $45.69, with an estimated average price of $43.57. The stock is now traded at around $42.347400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 24,954 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: LeaderShares Equity Skew ETF (SQEW)
Cooper Financial Group initiated holding in LeaderShares Equity Skew ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.9 and $35.8, with an estimated average price of $34.43. The stock is now traded at around $33.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 26,651 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: CION Invt Corp (CION)
Cooper Financial Group initiated holding in CION Invt Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.8 and $14.86, with an estimated average price of $12.89. The stock is now traded at around $12.625200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 49,081 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI)
Cooper Financial Group added to a holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 589.50%. The purchase prices were between $57.83 and $62.79, with an estimated average price of $60.46. The stock is now traded at around $60.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 64,723 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)
Cooper Financial Group added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 37.47%. The purchase prices were between $264.89 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $277.74. The stock is now traded at around $268.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 10,111 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Twilio Inc (TWLO)
Cooper Financial Group added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 30.75%. The purchase prices were between $248.17 and $369.23, with an estimated average price of $297.96. The stock is now traded at around $206.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 7,552 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS)
Cooper Financial Group added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 21.72%. The purchase prices were between $68.21 and $72.74, with an estimated average price of $70.81. The stock is now traded at around $69.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 30,808 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT)
Cooper Financial Group added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 38.91%. The purchase prices were between $97.9 and $107.61, with an estimated average price of $104.32. The stock is now traded at around $100.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 9,539 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (IIPR)
Cooper Financial Group added to a holding in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc by 66.58%. The purchase prices were between $228.48 and $286.21, with an estimated average price of $256.97. The stock is now traded at around $192.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,692 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH)
Cooper Financial Group sold out a holding in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $143.55 and $151.72, with an estimated average price of $147.49.Sold Out: iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (AOA)
Cooper Financial Group sold out a holding in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF. The sale prices were between $68.95 and $73.05, with an estimated average price of $71.6.Sold Out: First Foundation Inc (FFWM)
Cooper Financial Group sold out a holding in First Foundation Inc. The sale prices were between $24.24 and $29.12, with an estimated average price of $26.64.Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)
Cooper Financial Group sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $53.64 and $54.27, with an estimated average price of $53.89.Sold Out: McDonald's Corp (MCD)
Cooper Financial Group sold out a holding in McDonald's Corp. The sale prices were between $236.42 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $252.91.Sold Out: Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (PALL)
Cooper Financial Group sold out a holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $148.6 and $204.67, with an estimated average price of $181.16.Reduced: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)
Cooper Financial Group reduced to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 90.29%. The sale prices were between $97.93 and $108.46, with an estimated average price of $104.78. The stock is now traded at around $101.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -8.35%. Cooper Financial Group still held 43,961 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG)
Cooper Financial Group reduced to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 95.46%. The sale prices were between $50.24 and $56.16, with an estimated average price of $53.87. The stock is now traded at around $52.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -7.57%. Cooper Financial Group still held 34,401 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)
Cooper Financial Group reduced to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 90.4%. The sale prices were between $47.67 and $51.35, with an estimated average price of $50.11. The stock is now traded at around $53.204700. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.07%. Cooper Financial Group still held 40,921 shares as of 2021-12-31.
