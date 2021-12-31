Carl P. Sherr & Co., LLC Buys Apple Inc, Safety Insurance Group Inc, American Express Co, Sells , ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

New Purchases: AAPL, SAFT, AXP, PEP, PYPL, SPY, OCFC, ATLO, AMGN, BXP, BHB, BAC, AMZN, PG, XHB, NVDA, PDT, PFE, BRK.B, BBN, BX, ABT, VFH, GBAB, TJX, PFF, THG, BA, PHK, AMT, HLX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Apple Inc, Safety Insurance Group Inc, American Express Co, PepsiCo Inc, JPMorgan Chase, sells , ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, Teladoc Health Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Carl P. Sherr & Co., LLC. As of 2021Q4, Carl P. Sherr & Co., LLC owns 126 stocks with a total value of $165 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 160,387 shares, 8.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.15% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 55,553 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) - 178,533 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.79% iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 160,961 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.03% ISHARES TRUST (IUSV) - 75,701 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.53%

Carl P. Sherr & Co., LLC initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $171.926400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.97%. The holding were 55,553 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Carl P. Sherr & Co., LLC initiated holding in Safety Insurance Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.27 and $85.03, with an estimated average price of $80.25. The stock is now traded at around $86.200800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 29,132 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Carl P. Sherr & Co., LLC initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $150.06 and $187.08, with an estimated average price of $170.39. The stock is now traded at around $196.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 9,075 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Carl P. Sherr & Co., LLC initiated holding in PepsiCo Inc. The purchase prices were between $150.2 and $173.71, with an estimated average price of $163.63. The stock is now traded at around $169.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 7,078 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Carl P. Sherr & Co., LLC initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $120.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 5,065 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Carl P. Sherr & Co., LLC initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $448.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 1,978 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Carl P. Sherr & Co., LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 128.18%. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11. The stock is now traded at around $157.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 11,108 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Carl P. Sherr & Co., LLC added to a holding in DNP Select Income Fund Inc by 179.86%. The purchase prices were between $10.56 and $10.97, with an estimated average price of $10.8. The stock is now traded at around $11.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 112,505 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Carl P. Sherr & Co., LLC added to a holding in IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 103.67%. The purchase prices were between $130.31 and $143.39, with an estimated average price of $136.03. The stock is now traded at around $126.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 9,699 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Carl P. Sherr & Co., LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 151.92%. The purchase prices were between $66.15 and $82.97, with an estimated average price of $75.43. The stock is now traded at around $68.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 12,102 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Carl P. Sherr & Co., LLC added to a holding in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 91.76%. The purchase prices were between $47.14 and $56.14, with an estimated average price of $52.88. The stock is now traded at around $50.062000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 16,181 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Carl P. Sherr & Co., LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 71.41%. The purchase prices were between $78.16 and $85.01, with an estimated average price of $81.93. The stock is now traded at around $78.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 8,051 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Carl P. Sherr & Co., LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $115.05 and $115.29, with an estimated average price of $115.18.

Carl P. Sherr & Co., LLC sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $87.43 and $154.29, with an estimated average price of $118.83.

Carl P. Sherr & Co., LLC sold out a holding in Brinker International Inc. The sale prices were between $33.65 and $50.91, with an estimated average price of $41.03.

Carl P. Sherr & Co., LLC sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07.