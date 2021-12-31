Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Surevest, LLC Buys iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF, Wells Fargo, Sells PayPal Holdings Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, Alibaba Group Holding

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Surevest, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF, Wells Fargo, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, sells PayPal Holdings Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, Zoom Video Communications Inc, iShares MSCI China ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Surevest, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Surevest, LLC owns 555 stocks with a total value of $422 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Surevest, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/surevest%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Surevest, LLC
  1. iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund (ACWX) - 375,495 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.07%
  2. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 193,783 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.4%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 82,822 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.16%
  4. iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) - 162,779 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19%
  5. Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) - 18,117 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.58%
New Purchase: ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL)

Surevest, LLC initiated holding in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF. The purchase prices were between $88.93 and $98.18, with an estimated average price of $94.45. The stock is now traded at around $93.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 51,860 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFCPL.PFD)

Surevest, LLC initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $1460 and $1529.15, with an estimated average price of $1491.45. The stock is now traded at around $1365.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 2,074 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)

Surevest, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.58 and $116.01, with an estimated average price of $108.38. The stock is now traded at around $104.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 13,276 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS)

Surevest, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.21 and $72.74, with an estimated average price of $70.81. The stock is now traded at around $69.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 10,714 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (JKF)

Surevest, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $64.05 and $69.73, with an estimated average price of $67.27. The stock is now traded at around $122.189400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,702 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (JKD)

Surevest, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.52 and $66.81, with an estimated average price of $64.69. The stock is now traded at around $221.910900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,952 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Surevest, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2541.31%. The purchase prices were between $270.63 and $309.52, with an estimated average price of $296.53. The stock is now traded at around $275.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 24,617 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Surevest, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 114.17%. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $50.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 19,824 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI)

Surevest, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI China ETF. The sale prices were between $60.7 and $72.19, with an estimated average price of $66.79.



Here is the complete portfolio of Surevest, LLC. Also check out:

1. Surevest, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Surevest, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Surevest, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Surevest, LLC keeps buying
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus