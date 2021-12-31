Surevest, LLC Buys iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF, Wells Fargo, Sells PayPal Holdings Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, Alibaba Group Holding

- New Purchases: NOBL, WFCPL.PFD, VNQ, IXUS, JKF, AGG, JKD, NVDA, JKE, ABNB, XOM, RBLX, COIN, BSV, JKI, AXP, HD, IRM, GLD, IOO, JKG, SCHF, USFR, VEU, VGT, VTI, AMGN, BMI, LLY, IBM, NFLX, DFAC, EWM, EWS, IEFA, INDA, IWB, IYR, JKH, UDN, VDE, BAC, COF, CSCO, CMCSA, MDLZ, MGM, ON, PFE, TD, XEL, FSLR, ENPH, BLV, IAU, IWM, IWR, JKJ, JKL, RWX, SCHP, VIG, XSOE, T, ABT, ADBE, MO, AMAT, WTRG, BMRN, BA, CVS, CAT, GLW, DD, GILD, GSK, HAIN, HLF, LH, LNC, MCK, MPW, MRK, MTH, MET, MU, MSEX, MS, NGG, NWN, NVS, PRU, REGN, SEE, UL, UNH, ANTM, YUM, CMG, NAD, NEA, FMY, HII, WDAY, TWTR, NVCR, YUMC, BILI, S, S, AGGY, BWX, DFAS, EWC, EWJ, IEMG, IGE, IVV, IYH, IYT, JKK, PFF, QQQ, SCHM, SLV, SPEM, STIP, TIP, VB, VBK, VNQI, VO, VSS, VTV, XLE, CB, AES, AAP, AMD, ASX, AKAM, ALB, ARE, ALGN, ALL, UHAL, ACC, AEP, AIG, AWR, THRM, AMP, ABC, AME, APH, IVZ, ADI, AON, AJG, AZN, AZO, ADP, AVB, BLDP, BK, BECN, BDX, BBBY, BIO, BIOL, BIIB, BLK, BSX, BC, CBRE, CSX, CDNS, CALM, CP, CRI, CVCO, CNC, CRL, SCHW, CI, CINF, CTAS, C, TPR, CTSH, SID, COP, COO, CPRT, DHI, DTE, DE, DVN, DXCM, DLR, DLTR, DOV, DUK, DRE, EXP, ETN, EIX, EW, ERJ, ENTG, ETR, EFX, EQR, ESS, EL, EXC, EXPO, FAST, FSS, FITB, FE, F, FCEL, TGNA, GRMN, IT, GE, GERN, GGG, GVA, ITGR, MNST, HOG, LHX, HIG, PEAK, WELL, EHC, HSY, HPQ, HON, MTCH, ICUI, INFO, IDA, ILMN, TT, IDCC, IFF, INTU, ISRG, VIAV, JBL, JCI, KIM, KR, LKQ, LVS, LEN, BBWI, LAD, LOW, MANH, MLM, SPGI, MSTR, MAA, MHK, MOH, MCO, MSI, VTRS, MYGN, NDSN, NTRS, NWE, ORLY, ODFL, OMC, OKE, ORA, PNC, PPG, PAYX, PETS, PVH, PNFP, PIPR, PLUG, LIN, BKNG, PEG, PSA, PWR, DGX, DORM, ROLL, RJF, O, WRK, ROK, ROP, SBAC, POOL, SIVB, SANM, SMG, STX, SMTC, SBNY, SPG, SIRI, LUV, SWX, SBUX, STT, SCL, STE, SUI, SPWR, NLOK, TROW, TMO, TTC, TRMB, TYL, TSN, USB, URI, VLO, VMC, GWW, WAB, WMT, WBA, WAT, WAL, WHR, WEC, ZBRA, ZBH, EBAY, FRA, POR, MA, BR, TMUS, DFS, TEL, VMW, ULTA, MSCI, BEP, CLW, LOCO, BEEM, FTNT, VRSK, CHTR, PSF, FRC, KMI, HCA, MOS, MPC, HZNP, XYL, ACHC, APTV, EPAM, FIVE, GMED, ZTS, VOYA, IQV, CDW, BURL, ESI, CHGG, CTT, AAL, IVT, PCTY, TWOU, FIVN, PAYC, CTLT, SYF, HUBS, SYNH, AVGR, TLRY, TLRY, ETSY, HTGM, KHC, RPD, LITE, PXS, UA, FTV, TWLO, COUP, AA, HWM, IR, BHF, ROKU, NVT, BJ, YETI, DELL, DOW, PINS, CTVA, PTON, ARNC, PROG, MAXN, PLTR, VNT, ROOT, UPST, OGN, DTM, VSCO, KD, ONL, RIVN, ACWV, AMLP, DBB, DVY, EEM, EEMV, HYS, IDEV, MJ, PBW, PGF, RAVI, RYT, SCHA, SJNK, SLYV, URA, VUG, VXF,
- Added Positions: IWF, VWO, VV,
- Reduced Positions: PYPL, LMT, BABA, ZM, CGC, OHI, VZ, CVX, PM, SPY, PANW, BMY, FTCH, AAPL, CRM, MSFT, MMM, PEP, NOW, PII, K, GS, ILPT, CLX, BND, MDT, CMI, SWK, FB, V, AMZN, KO, DIS, GOOG, GD, ED, AFL, EMR, GPC, JPM, RTX, SCHO, ANGL, CARR, CRWD, JNJ, KMB, MAS, MCD, UPS, TRV, WM, SHW, PG, NOC, STAG, MNR, UNP, AIZ, IGSB, IWD, ABBV, APD, COST, OTIS, DFUS,
- Sold Out: MCHI,
- iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund (ACWX) - 375,495 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.07%
- Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 193,783 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.4%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 82,822 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.16%
- iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) - 162,779 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19%
- Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) - 18,117 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.58%
Surevest, LLC initiated holding in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF. The purchase prices were between $88.93 and $98.18, with an estimated average price of $94.45. The stock is now traded at around $93.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 51,860 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFCPL.PFD)
Surevest, LLC initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $1460 and $1529.15, with an estimated average price of $1491.45. The stock is now traded at around $1365.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 2,074 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)
Surevest, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.58 and $116.01, with an estimated average price of $108.38. The stock is now traded at around $104.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 13,276 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS)
Surevest, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.21 and $72.74, with an estimated average price of $70.81. The stock is now traded at around $69.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 10,714 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (JKF)
Surevest, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $64.05 and $69.73, with an estimated average price of $67.27. The stock is now traded at around $122.189400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,702 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (JKD)
Surevest, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.52 and $66.81, with an estimated average price of $64.69. The stock is now traded at around $221.910900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,952 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)
Surevest, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2541.31%. The purchase prices were between $270.63 and $309.52, with an estimated average price of $296.53. The stock is now traded at around $275.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 24,617 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
Surevest, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 114.17%. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $50.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 19,824 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI)
Surevest, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI China ETF. The sale prices were between $60.7 and $72.19, with an estimated average price of $66.79.
