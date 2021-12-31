Surevest, LLC Buys iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF, Wells Fargo, Sells PayPal Holdings Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, Alibaba Group Holding

New Purchases: NOBL, WFCPL.PFD, VNQ, IXUS, JKF, AGG, JKD, NVDA, JKE, ABNB, XOM, RBLX, COIN, BSV, JKI, AXP, HD, IRM, GLD, IOO, JKG, SCHF, USFR, VEU, VGT, VTI, AMGN, BMI, LLY, IBM, NFLX, DFAC, EWM, EWS, IEFA, INDA, IWB, IYR, JKH, UDN, VDE, BAC, COF, CSCO, CMCSA, MDLZ, MGM, ON, PFE, TD, XEL, FSLR, ENPH, BLV, IAU, IWM, IWR, JKJ, JKL, RWX, SCHP, VIG, XSOE, T, ABT, ADBE, MO, AMAT, WTRG, BMRN, BA, CVS, CAT, GLW, DD, GILD, GSK, HAIN, HLF, LH, LNC, MCK, MPW, MRK, MTH, MET, MU, MSEX, MS, NGG, NWN, NVS, PRU, REGN, SEE, UL, UNH, ANTM, YUM, CMG, NAD, NEA, FMY, HII, WDAY, TWTR, NVCR, YUMC, BILI, S, S, AGGY, BWX, DFAS, EWC, EWJ, IEMG, IGE, IVV, IYH, IYT, JKK, PFF, QQQ, SCHM, SLV, SPEM, STIP, TIP, VB, VBK, VNQI, VO, VSS, VTV, XLE, CB, AES, AAP, AMD, ASX, AKAM, ALB, ARE, ALGN, ALL, UHAL, ACC, AEP, AIG, AWR, THRM, AMP, ABC, AME, APH, IVZ, ADI, AON, AJG, AZN, AZO, ADP, AVB, BLDP, BK, BECN, BDX, BBBY, BIO, BIOL, BIIB, BLK, BSX, BC, CBRE, CSX, CDNS, CALM, CP, CRI, CVCO, CNC, CRL, SCHW, CI, CINF, CTAS, C, TPR, CTSH, SID, COP, COO, CPRT, DHI, DTE, DE, DVN, DXCM, DLR, DLTR, DOV, DUK, DRE, EXP, ETN, EIX, EW, ERJ, ENTG, ETR, EFX, EQR, ESS, EL, EXC, EXPO, FAST, FSS, FITB, FE, F, FCEL, TGNA, GRMN, IT, GE, GERN, GGG, GVA, ITGR, MNST, HOG, LHX, HIG, PEAK, WELL, EHC, HSY, HPQ, HON, MTCH, ICUI, INFO, IDA, ILMN, TT, IDCC, IFF, INTU, ISRG, VIAV, JBL, JCI, KIM, KR, LKQ, LVS, LEN, BBWI, LAD, LOW, MANH, MLM, SPGI, MSTR, MAA, MHK, MOH, MCO, MSI, VTRS, MYGN, NDSN, NTRS, NWE, ORLY, ODFL, OMC, OKE, ORA, PNC, PPG, PAYX, PETS, PVH, PNFP, PIPR, PLUG, LIN, BKNG, PEG, PSA, PWR, DGX, DORM, ROLL, RJF, O, WRK, ROK, ROP, SBAC, POOL, SIVB, SANM, SMG, STX, SMTC, SBNY, SPG, SIRI, LUV, SWX, SBUX, STT, SCL, STE, SUI, SPWR, NLOK, TROW, TMO, TTC, TRMB, TYL, TSN, USB, URI, VLO, VMC, GWW, WAB, WMT, WBA, WAT, WAL, WHR, WEC, ZBRA, ZBH, EBAY, FRA, POR, MA, BR, TMUS, DFS, TEL, VMW, ULTA, MSCI, BEP, CLW, LOCO, BEEM, FTNT, VRSK, CHTR, PSF, FRC, KMI, HCA, MOS, MPC, HZNP, XYL, ACHC, APTV, EPAM, FIVE, GMED, ZTS, VOYA, IQV, CDW, BURL, ESI, CHGG, CTT, AAL, IVT, PCTY, TWOU, FIVN, PAYC, CTLT, SYF, HUBS, SYNH, AVGR, TLRY, TLRY, ETSY, HTGM, KHC, RPD, LITE, PXS, UA, FTV, TWLO, COUP, AA, HWM, IR, BHF, ROKU, NVT, BJ, YETI, DELL, DOW, PINS, CTVA, PTON, ARNC, PROG, MAXN, PLTR, VNT, ROOT, UPST, OGN, DTM, VSCO, KD, ONL, RIVN, ACWV, AMLP, DBB, DVY, EEM, EEMV, HYS, IDEV, MJ, PBW, PGF, RAVI, RYT, SCHA, SJNK, SLYV, URA, VUG, VXF,

NOBL, WFCPL.PFD, VNQ, IXUS, JKF, AGG, JKD, NVDA, JKE, ABNB, XOM, RBLX, COIN, BSV, JKI, AXP, HD, IRM, GLD, IOO, JKG, SCHF, USFR, VEU, VGT, VTI, AMGN, BMI, LLY, IBM, NFLX, DFAC, EWM, EWS, IEFA, INDA, IWB, IYR, JKH, UDN, VDE, BAC, COF, CSCO, CMCSA, MDLZ, MGM, ON, PFE, TD, XEL, FSLR, ENPH, BLV, IAU, IWM, IWR, JKJ, JKL, RWX, SCHP, VIG, XSOE, T, ABT, ADBE, MO, AMAT, WTRG, BMRN, BA, CVS, CAT, GLW, DD, GILD, GSK, HAIN, HLF, LH, LNC, MCK, MPW, MRK, MTH, MET, MU, MSEX, MS, NGG, NWN, NVS, PRU, REGN, SEE, UL, UNH, ANTM, YUM, CMG, NAD, NEA, FMY, HII, WDAY, TWTR, NVCR, YUMC, BILI, S, S, AGGY, BWX, DFAS, EWC, EWJ, IEMG, IGE, IVV, IYH, IYT, JKK, PFF, QQQ, SCHM, SLV, SPEM, STIP, TIP, VB, VBK, VNQI, VO, VSS, VTV, XLE, CB, AES, AAP, AMD, ASX, AKAM, ALB, ARE, ALGN, ALL, UHAL, ACC, AEP, AIG, AWR, THRM, AMP, ABC, AME, APH, IVZ, ADI, AON, AJG, AZN, AZO, ADP, AVB, BLDP, BK, BECN, BDX, BBBY, BIO, BIOL, BIIB, BLK, BSX, BC, CBRE, CSX, CDNS, CALM, CP, CRI, CVCO, CNC, CRL, SCHW, CI, CINF, CTAS, C, TPR, CTSH, SID, COP, COO, CPRT, DHI, DTE, DE, DVN, DXCM, DLR, DLTR, DOV, DUK, DRE, EXP, ETN, EIX, EW, ERJ, ENTG, ETR, EFX, EQR, ESS, EL, EXC, EXPO, FAST, FSS, FITB, FE, F, FCEL, TGNA, GRMN, IT, GE, GERN, GGG, GVA, ITGR, MNST, HOG, LHX, HIG, PEAK, WELL, EHC, HSY, HPQ, HON, MTCH, ICUI, INFO, IDA, ILMN, TT, IDCC, IFF, INTU, ISRG, VIAV, JBL, JCI, KIM, KR, LKQ, LVS, LEN, BBWI, LAD, LOW, MANH, MLM, SPGI, MSTR, MAA, MHK, MOH, MCO, MSI, VTRS, MYGN, NDSN, NTRS, NWE, ORLY, ODFL, OMC, OKE, ORA, PNC, PPG, PAYX, PETS, PVH, PNFP, PIPR, PLUG, LIN, BKNG, PEG, PSA, PWR, DGX, DORM, ROLL, RJF, O, WRK, ROK, ROP, SBAC, POOL, SIVB, SANM, SMG, STX, SMTC, SBNY, SPG, SIRI, LUV, SWX, SBUX, STT, SCL, STE, SUI, SPWR, NLOK, TROW, TMO, TTC, TRMB, TYL, TSN, USB, URI, VLO, VMC, GWW, WAB, WMT, WBA, WAT, WAL, WHR, WEC, ZBRA, ZBH, EBAY, FRA, POR, MA, BR, TMUS, DFS, TEL, VMW, ULTA, MSCI, BEP, CLW, LOCO, BEEM, FTNT, VRSK, CHTR, PSF, FRC, KMI, HCA, MOS, MPC, HZNP, XYL, ACHC, APTV, EPAM, FIVE, GMED, ZTS, VOYA, IQV, CDW, BURL, ESI, CHGG, CTT, AAL, IVT, PCTY, TWOU, FIVN, PAYC, CTLT, SYF, HUBS, SYNH, AVGR, TLRY, TLRY, ETSY, HTGM, KHC, RPD, LITE, PXS, UA, FTV, TWLO, COUP, AA, HWM, IR, BHF, ROKU, NVT, BJ, YETI, DELL, DOW, PINS, CTVA, PTON, ARNC, PROG, MAXN, PLTR, VNT, ROOT, UPST, OGN, DTM, VSCO, KD, ONL, RIVN, ACWV, AMLP, DBB, DVY, EEM, EEMV, HYS, IDEV, MJ, PBW, PGF, RAVI, RYT, SCHA, SJNK, SLYV, URA, VUG, VXF, Added Positions: IWF, VWO, VV,

IWF, VWO, VV, Reduced Positions: PYPL, LMT, BABA, ZM, CGC, OHI, VZ, CVX, PM, SPY, PANW, BMY, FTCH, AAPL, CRM, MSFT, MMM, PEP, NOW, PII, K, GS, ILPT, CLX, BND, MDT, CMI, SWK, FB, V, AMZN, KO, DIS, GOOG, GD, ED, AFL, EMR, GPC, JPM, RTX, SCHO, ANGL, CARR, CRWD, JNJ, KMB, MAS, MCD, UPS, TRV, WM, SHW, PG, NOC, STAG, MNR, UNP, AIZ, IGSB, IWD, ABBV, APD, COST, OTIS, DFUS,

PYPL, LMT, BABA, ZM, CGC, OHI, VZ, CVX, PM, SPY, PANW, BMY, FTCH, AAPL, CRM, MSFT, MMM, PEP, NOW, PII, K, GS, ILPT, CLX, BND, MDT, CMI, SWK, FB, V, AMZN, KO, DIS, GOOG, GD, ED, AFL, EMR, GPC, JPM, RTX, SCHO, ANGL, CARR, CRWD, JNJ, KMB, MAS, MCD, UPS, TRV, WM, SHW, PG, NOC, STAG, MNR, UNP, AIZ, IGSB, IWD, ABBV, APD, COST, OTIS, DFUS, Sold Out: MCHI,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF, Wells Fargo, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, sells PayPal Holdings Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, Zoom Video Communications Inc, iShares MSCI China ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Surevest, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Surevest, LLC owns 555 stocks with a total value of $422 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Surevest, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/surevest%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund (ACWX) - 375,495 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.07% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 193,783 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.4% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 82,822 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.16% iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) - 162,779 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19% Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) - 18,117 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.58%

Surevest, LLC initiated holding in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF. The purchase prices were between $88.93 and $98.18, with an estimated average price of $94.45. The stock is now traded at around $93.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 51,860 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Surevest, LLC initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $1460 and $1529.15, with an estimated average price of $1491.45. The stock is now traded at around $1365.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 2,074 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Surevest, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.58 and $116.01, with an estimated average price of $108.38. The stock is now traded at around $104.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 13,276 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Surevest, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.21 and $72.74, with an estimated average price of $70.81. The stock is now traded at around $69.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 10,714 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Surevest, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $64.05 and $69.73, with an estimated average price of $67.27. The stock is now traded at around $122.189400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,702 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Surevest, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.52 and $66.81, with an estimated average price of $64.69. The stock is now traded at around $221.910900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,952 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Surevest, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2541.31%. The purchase prices were between $270.63 and $309.52, with an estimated average price of $296.53. The stock is now traded at around $275.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 24,617 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Surevest, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 114.17%. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $50.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 19,824 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Surevest, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI China ETF. The sale prices were between $60.7 and $72.19, with an estimated average price of $66.79.